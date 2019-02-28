British Pound Votes To 'Remain'

The situation surrounding Brexit has become so "messy" that more and more people are calling for a second referendum on the subject of "remaining" in the European Union.

The British pound responded positively to this news, as participants in the foreign exchange markets appear to be in favor of anything that brings the UK closer to remaining.

Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated that she will suggest that Parliament vote to push back the day that a Brexit must take place.

The British pound rallied on Tuesday as the possibility of a “no-deal” exit from the European Union. The pound rose by more than one cent against the US dollar, reaching the highest value against that currency since mid-October last year.

It approached a high value against the euro not seen for two years.

Jane Foley, head of forex strategy at Rabobank, is quoted in the Financial Times as saying:

“The pound has taken a pro-remain stance and tends to rally hard when the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit shrinks.”

I have argued for some time now that market participants seem to be “remainers,” as the pound has always risen over the past year when the possibility of Great Britain staying in the European Union has risen. The pound tends to weaken as a “leave” policy seems to be ascendant.

The latest bit of “positive” news comes as Theresa May, British Prime Minister, gave into a rising call from Members of Parliament to at least delay the exit deal and push back the day of exit from March 29.

One reason for the postponement is the increasing information that a no-deal Brexit will have a rather damaging impact on the British economy. “Ms. May’s move came as the government published a hitherto confidential assessment of the economic impact of a not-deal Brexit warning that businesses were under-prepared for such an outcome and that food prices might rise.”

“The report warned that almost a third of critical government projects for no deal would not be completed by March 29 and that just 40,000 of the 240,000 companies that needed to register for new customs documentation had so far done so.”

After two and a half years of screw-ups, the British government has “kicked the can down the road” in order to save face. But there is still no “good end” in sight. Right now, the only Brexit plan on the books is Ms. May’s own “bad deal.” This is how Martin Wolf, economic writer for the Financial Times, describes Ms. May’s plan.

And British businesses, although happy with the delay, are afraid that Ms. May will just “kick the can down the road.” The British Chamber of Commerce declared “this (postponement) is only a small step towards the clarity and precision that businesses need to chart their future direction.”

In order to avoid disaster, British businesses - especially smaller businesses - need greater clarification.

The whole debate about “leaving” or “remaining” has been a disaster stemming from the ego trip former Prime Minister David Cameron imposed on the voters of Great Britain in proposing the initial referendum. He assumed that the “remainers” would easily win, and so, no real plan had been constructed to accommodate the “leavers” if they happened to win. From this sorry start, the road has only been downhill. Leadership from any side of the debate has been absent.

I have been in favor of another referendum. Now, Mr. Wolf has written an opinion piece that declares “A Second Brexit Referendum is Now Essential.”

Where are we right now? Mr. Wolf writes that “parliament faces a choice between the impossible - do deal - and the horrible - the prime minister’s deal.

“If accepted,” Mr. Wolf continues, “the latter would be followed by years of painful trade negotiations, with, at present no agreed destination...”

In other words, the May plan is just another way to “kick the can down the road a little further.”

“At the end, the UK would be worse off than under membership of the EU. Its people would be as divided and dissatisfaction would remain as entrenched as they are today.”

The only solution - bring on a second referendum. This is not undemocratic, Mr. Wolf insists, for democracy allows a people to change their mind.

The first referendum, as I alluded to above, Mr. Wolf refers to as a “low and dishonest referendum campaign.” That campaign took place “almost three years ago,” and a lot has happened since. “This is not the time for Europe to inflict the wound of Brexit on itself.” Parliament needs to step up and show some leadership and call for a second referendum.

Of course, I was never in favor of the UK “leaving” the European Union. My view of the globe is a world where information is growing and spreading. This process may be slowed down, and a Brexit would contribute to that, but in the end, those that attempt to slow down this process are only going to do harm to themselves. Then they are in the mode of “catching up.”

However, the whole Brexit process is getting down near the end. In this case, the can will be kicked down the road for only so long. A time is coming when the can cannot be kicked down the road at all.

Some kind of leadership must arise in Parliament to end this fiasco. There must be a second referendum. Having a second referendum should require the “leavers” to have some kind of a specific plan about how “leaving” would actually proceed and what the costs of such an action would be.

Such a plan has never been in place. So, “leavers” have only been voting for a “dream world” that never has existed... and never will exist.

The foreign exchange market seems to support the need for a second referendum. I think that we should listen to the markets in this case.

