MannKind And TreT (Dryvaso) Get Some Clarity From United Therapeutics

MannKind (MNKD) investors got a little bit of insight regarding its PAH drug candidate TrepT (Dryvaso) from United Therapeutics (UTHR) on its Q4 conference call held Wednesday morning. The most important nuggets of information from United Therapeutics which relate to MannKind can be found in the 10K.

Under our agreement with MannKind, we are responsible for global development, regulatory and commercial activities related to Treprostinil Technosphere. We plan to commence a clinical study (called BREEZE) during the first half of 2019 to evaluate the safety of switching PAH patients from Tyvaso to Treprostinil Technosphere, as well as a pharmacokinetic study in healthy volunteers. The FDA has indicated that these two studies, if successful, will be the only clinical studies necessary to support FDA approval. We and MannKind will share responsibility for manufacturing clinical supplies and initial commercial supplies of Treprostinil Technosphere. We will manufacture long-term commercial supplies. Under the terms of the agreement, we paid MannKind $45.0 million following the effectiveness of the agreement in October 2018, and we are required to make potential milestone payments to MannKind of up to $50.0 million upon the achievement of specific development targets. MannKind is also entitled to receive low double-digit royalties on our net sales of the product. In addition, we have the option, in our sole discretion, to expand the license to include other active ingredients for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. We will pay MannKind up to $40 million in additional option exercise and development milestone payments for each product (if any) added to the license pursuant to this option, as well as a low double-digit royalty on our net sales of any such product.

As I have stated previously, I anticipate that the initiation of a phase 3 clinical trial on Dryvaso will generate a $12.5 million milestone payment to MannKind. Most people felt that United would make this move in the first half of the year, but now we have United essentially confirming that information.

As indicated, it appears that the United Therapeutics plan is to replace Tyvaso, a mist inhaled treatment with Dryvaso, a dry powder inhaled treatment. Tyvaso sales in Q4 of 2018 were an impressive $107 million, but had a one-time positive impact of $15.4 million related to the reversal of a liability related to Medicaid. In general terms, Tyvaso is a $90 million to $100 million per quarter product.

In the deal between MannKind and United Therapeutics, MannKind is entitled to receive low double-digit royalties on net revenue. If we use an ultra-conservative definition of low double-digit, we are looking at 10%. An aggressive rate might be considered 17%. For the ease of discussion, I will simply use 10% and readers can build in some upside potential.

Before we start to get to royalties, we need to see a product launch. Before a product launch, we need to get FDA approval. Before FDA approval, we need to conduct some clinical trials. One decent measure of the length of time remaining clinical trials will take is with Liquidia (LQDA), which is already in phase 3 trials on its competing dry powder treprostinil treatment. The Liquidia phase 3 trial started in Q1 of 2018. That company anticipates filing for approval in late 2019. Essentially the process of getting to approval submission is anticipated to be between 18 and 24 months. After submission, the FDA will take some time to approve or reject. In my opinion, United, which possesses a much bigger cash position and has many patients on its PAH products, can conduct the needed trials in a more efficient manner than could Liquidia. If we assume a 12-month process to get through trials, we would be looking at an NDA submission in mid-2020. An 18-month assumption would bring that date to the end of 2020 or early 2021. Thus, the possibility of royalties from Dryvaso should be viewed as not commencing until at least 2021. This may not be what investors want to hear, but it is likely realistic.

Many investors look at the revenue of Tyvaso and begin to assign the full value of Tyvaso sales to Dryvaso, and then calculate a $10-million per quarter royalty payment to MannKind. I caution against that. In my opinion, the main focus of United is with Ralinepag, a once-daily oral treatment which United recently licensed from Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) in a $1-billion deal. That drug is also in phase 3 clinical trials. In my opinion, a once-daily pill treatment is the gold standard in the PAH space.

Personally, I see Dryvaso as having a small window of time before Ralinepag hits the market and begins to grab the lion's share of the space. Thankfully, for MannKind, there is an opportunity to participate in the Ralinepag story if United makes the decision to create a dry powder inhaled version of that drug. That being said, there is no guarantee that United takes this path. What would drive that decision is if preliminary results of a dry powder version offer some superiority over the pill formulation.

Given the success that Liquidia is seeing with its FDA process, there is almost zero reason to anticipate that Dryvaso will fail. That is a big positive. I anticipate a $12.5-million milestone payment in the first half of this year, with a second payment in the first half of 2020. As 2019 continues on, I would highly recommend that MannKind investors pay close attention to the progress on both Dryvaso and Ralinepag. By understanding the progress of both, an investor can assess the window of exclusivity of Dryvaso as a treatment within the United Therapeutics pipeline.

The bottom line is things are moving forward and we are getting closer to being able to outline some assumptions on timing of Dryvaso. It is a bit early to start counting money, but that day is getting closer. If MannKind could get a couple more deals on its other pipeline candidates, it would help the overall story. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.