Weight Watchers: There's Never One Cockroach

At the publication of the third-quarter results, Weight Watchers International (WTW) updated its full-year GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $3.15-3.25, compared to a prior range of $3.10-3.25. Given the lower-than-expected tax rate, the guidance should have been updated much higher if everything went well operationally. But this didn’t seem to be the case. We called the updated guidance a profit warning (in disguise).

“Remember, there is never just one cockroach.” This is one of Dennis Gartman’s 19 rules of trading. This means that the lesson of bad news is that more shall follow... usually hard upon and always with worsening impact.

Hence, we advised to wait for the 4Q results to see if Weight Watchers would reach its 2018 targets.

Those results were published on February 26th, and it became quite clear that the company didn’t reach its targets, so it had indeed to issue a second profit warning in a row. And it was a huge profit warning, especially concerning the 2019 guidance. Weight Watchers is providing its full-year fiscal 2019 revenue guidance of approximately $1.4 billion and earnings guidance of between $1.25 and $1.50 per fully diluted share.

Before the profit warning, we were expecting (below consensus) EPS of $3.34 for 2019.

Exhibit 1: Before and after the profit warning

Winter Season is Key

CEO Mindy Grossman said: "Due to the soft start to the key Winter Season, we expect member recruitment for 2019 to be below 2018 levels, resulting in lower revenue and earnings for the year."

From a Bloomberg article: "Winter is normally the best time for health-focused brands, since it’s when many dieters turn their attention to losing weight after the holidays." About 40 percent of subscribers usually join Weight Watchers in the first quarter of the year.

Exhibit 2: Winter season importance

(Source: Company presentation)

2019, a lost year

Given the importance of the first quarter, the only thing Weight Watchers can do in the rest of the year is damage control.

The company started the year with approximately 700,000 more subscribers, and this represented an approximately $75 million revenue tailwind for the full year, of which approximately $30 million benefits the first quarter.

However, the negative Q1 recruitment performance has more than offset this initial revenue tailwind. The subscriber trend over the course of the year is expected to be consistent with the normal seasonality, where the first quarter is the peak End of Period Subscriber level and year-end is the low point.

Weight Watchers expects Q1 End of Period Subscribers to be down slightly year over year.

This is in stark contrast with the previous years, when the year-on-year growth at the end of the first quarter was +19%, +28%! This also implies that the company will start next year without the traditional tailwind of starting the year with more subscribers than the year before.

2020 target?

“But the proof of the pudding is in the eating: it might be wise to wait for next quarterly results to see if Weight Watchers reaches its 2018 targets for End of Period Subscribers of 4 million and revenues of $1.53 billion. If not, Weight Watchers’ 2020 target for End of Period Subscribers of 5 million and revenues of $2 billion might be in jeopardy.” This is what we wrote a few months ago after the publication of the third-quarter results. It will be clear to everyone that this 2020 target is indeed in jeopardy. CEO Mindy Grossman admitted, “With this 2019 performance, our path rate to be a $2 billion revenue company will take longer than we had expected.”

How long will it take? Hard to tell. If we count the coming years on a 20% subscriber growth in the first quarter and a decline in the next three quarters of 10% (which translates in a yearly growth of 8%), it will take Weight Watchers until the end of 2022 to reach its target for End of Period Subscribers of 5 million (and revenues of $2 billion).

Balance sheet

Weight Watchers ended 2018 with a net debt-to-EBITDAS ratio of 3.3 times, which is within its target of below 3.5 times leverage. This remains its long-term leverage target level, but with EBITDAS expected to be lower in 2019, leverage is expected to tick higher to about four times by year-end 2019.

As a result, we can expect Weight Watchers to use its free cash flow in the coming years mainly for debt reduction.

In the past, the company has been rumored to be a takeover target by activist hedge funds or private equity groups. At the current leverage levels, there isn’t much room for private equity players to put more debt on Weight Watchers’ balance sheet, and as a consequence, we expect there to be limited private equity interest despite the huge drop in share price.

Valuation

After the price drop to below $20, Weight Watchers is trading at a P/E of 13.5.

If Weight Watchers would succeed in reaching its 2020 target in 2022, our DCF points to a target of $35. But before attaching much credibility to this scenario, the company has to prove it is back on the right track. The first real test will be in 12 months, after the next important winter season.

For the time being, we put our fair value target at $23, which implies a P/E of 16 and an EV/EBITDA of 8.

Conclusion

2019 a lost year for Weight Watchers. And 2020 will start without the usual tailwind caused by higher subscriber numbers compared to the previous year. So, it remains to be seen when the company will reach its target for End of Period Subscribers of 5 million (and revenues of $2 billion). We fear that in the meantime Weight Watchers will be “dead money,” and it might be a good idea to look for value elsewhere.

