Hawaiian Holdings: Can Tourism Overcome Domestic Migration?

In turn, the company's renewed focus on IT and fuel-efficiency with new planes has put it back on my growth radar for 2019.

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) is a holding company for Hawaiian Airlines, which offers passenger flights and cargo handling between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes alongside passenger routes to the west coast, the east coast and Asia.

Domestic Migration

The primary issue with Hawaii's population is what's called domestic migration, or people moving to mainland USA from the small island. The State, which was granted statehood only in 1959, has been losing residents to the mainland since 2010, presumably post the financial crisis, in seeking a better life and opportunity with the upcoming of the younger generations.

The state still remains on a positive organic growth trajectory through natural population gains, having about 17.5K births and 12K deaths in 2017, according to the state's census bureau. The state as a whole, however, has lost net residents for the second year in a row, losing over 3.5K people in 2018.

(Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism)

Tourism

At face value, the tourism industry in the island is somewhat mixed with a majority of those visiting the island from mainland USA doing so to visit friends and family, which is affected by the aforementioned domestic migration in the long run. On the other hand, when we take a deeper dive into where the tourism growth of 8.4% for 2018 is coming from, we see two interesting factors.

The first is the fact that the average age of those traveling is 45 years old. This is in line with the folks who left the state and have parents or older relatives on the island, as those 65 years or older make up 17.8% of the state's population, the 7th oldest state in the union. This can be interpreted in that even if there is a larger domestic migration issue, the tourism industry by those who moved away coming back to visit can support the net loss of population for the next 10-15 years, on average, until the population's average age is over the average life expectancy. This is further supported by recent December 2018 (linked above) data showing that first-time travelers are down 0.9% whilst repeated travelers are up the same amount from 2017.

The second is the fact that most international travelers, which grew by 0.8% from last year, did so for sporting events which included surfing competitions alongside soccer, volleyball, football, basketball and other popular sports. This category spends more on hotels and other touristy things which boost state GDP with outsider money. Given that some 70% of the state's GDP comes from consumer spending, it's critical to continue and attract tourists to the Island with sporting events and business travel and conferences.

(Note: All data from previously linked statistics)

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines has done two things to combat the slower internal flights and cargo shipping. The first is to expand its once-daily flights from a variety of cities on the west coast including Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland and some smaller California cities alongside a higher-frequency flight schedule from Boston to Honolulu.

In the international markets, it has worked to ramp up frequency and lower prices on flights from Seoul and Sapparo's new airport to the island to capture the international travelers for sporting events, business trips and layovers into California and other mainland states. It has also increased capacity and flights internally to accommodate cargo services within the island for easier routing into mainland USA.

The company has also recently put an emphasis on revamping its IT capabilities to ramp up efficiency in flight bookings and management. The airline flew 11.8M people in 2018 and it is preparing for some increases as travel to and from the island increases.

Financials

The company is in a healthy financial position, especially when compared to some other larger airlines. It has $500 million in cash and only $710 million in long-term debt. The primary risk factor to any airline is the price of fuel and the company has worked to both hedge against the fluctuations, as most airlines do, and revamp its fleet from older Boeing (BA) 767s to newer Airbus A321neo aircraft, set to be delivered through 2020.

These new aircraft are set to be delivered, after a delay on behalf of Pratt & Whitney engines supply, just in time for the ramp-up of the 2019 summer season, which will allow the company to better utilize its flights and it should lower the costs of fuel as the new aircraft are more fuel-efficient by just under 80%. The Boeing 767s the company currently operated consume 1 gallon for every 0.25 nautical miles and the new Airbus A312neos consume 1 gallon for every 0.45 nautical miles. Gross margins should continue to increase throughout 2019 and 2020 as the company completes the fleet conversion. Fuel is the second-largest expense for the company after wages and benefits.

Expectations

As the company reported EPS of $5.44 on revenue of $2.8 billion for 2018, it is expected to report a decline in EPS to $4.27 alongside a rise in revenues to $2.85, according to the average of analyst estimates. The decline in EPS can mostly be attributed to the higher price of oil expected throughout the year and fleet upgrade costs, even as prices continue to fluctuate under $60.00 a barrel. For the year after, continued with the price of oil forecast, the company is expected to report another small decline in EPS to $4.21 and a rise in revenues to $3 billion.

There's a whole other argument to be made against the longer term rise in the price of oil as the current market dynamic is wholly dependent on the non-transparent efforts of Saudi Arabia and Russia through OPEC output decreases until their Aramco (ARMCO) IPO is scheduled. This can create an environment where an increase in output, given the dependency of both of the nations on oil revenues to fund their government, can crash the oil market and we can easily see prices shift toward $40.00 a barrel like we saw in 2015 and 2016.

Current Valuation Sustainable

As these factors both weigh on and aid Hawaiian Airlines' growth, I believe a multiple about two-thirds that of the industry average is appropriate, given the potential improvement in fuel efficiency as the company transitions to more fuel-efficient aircraft yet with the added risk of a single market reliance.

Looking at companies like American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), United (UAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and smaller Alaska (ALK), we see an average P/E of 15.75x. Taking into account the single market exposure and assuming a 30% premium by the bigger airlines come to a P/E multiple of 10.5x for 2019's earnings of $4.27, presenting a fair value of $44.80 per share.

This represents a potential appreciation of around 50% based on the company's current price, even though I believe that's the maximum share price potential for 2019. The company does seem to be quite undervalued but there are some further risks which make this bullishness a higher risk play.

Other Risks

Even as the primary risk remains a combination of fuel price fluctuations and domestic migrations, the tourism industry is highly reliant on global economic growth. Even enterprise spending and sporting events are affected in case of a global economic slowdown, as is being forecasted by major financial institutions to occur sometime in the next few years.

Given the fact that the state relies on tourism and return travel for its GDP and the travel is only by plane, there's an inherent risk to the company far greater than others when it comes to a global economic slowdown or even a local one within the United States.

The other risk is competitive pressures. There are 22 other (major) airlines that fly to Hawaii from a variety of destinations around the world from Australia to mainland USA. These competitive pressures with major airlines like American Airlines and Delta Air Lines might not be able to compete with the big leagues in the future, given pricing pressures and overall management systems even if they have the local advantage and may be able to avoid subsidizing unprofitable flights for the sake of capacity increases.

Conclusion

All in all, the company has good potential ahead as it focuses on IT improvements and international and domestic expansion from the most frequently traveled cities in mainland USA. It has spent a large chunk of change to revamp its aircraft which is set to save it some 80% on fuel costs in the long run, even if it dampens its profitability position for the time being.

For now, tourism is keeping the island and state alive with frequent travel which is primarily done by air, excluding cruises. The domestic migration which the state is experiencing is also aiding the company's core flight capacity as the state's population's average age points to the younger generation leaving the island but returning on a frequent basis to visit friends and family. This holds the potential for a continued strong business platform for the next 10-15 years, meaning that the implications of a 'mass exodus' from the state affecting Hawaiian Airlines can only be considered in the next decade.

From a valuation standpoint, risks remain the toughest headwinds on share price as it trades at low multiples to the industry average as it relies on a singular market for the majority of its growth. However, the fact that tourism rose almost 9% in December of 2018 compared to last year and more money is being spent in travel as a whole around the country, I remain optimistic in valuing the company almost 50% higher than its current price for the remainder of 2019.

I am bullish on the company's year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.