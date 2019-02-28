Merk Research: Currency Chart Book February 2019

1 62 Click to enlarge Notes:

As part of Merk's in-house research we regularly evaluate a consistent set of charts covering the economy, equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies. The aim is to keep our eyes open and to look through the noise of the headlines, avoiding the distractions of sensationalized click-bait. In sharing this content, we offer a cross-check to your own thinking and aim to add value to your own process.

Today's topic: Currencies (G10)

Today, we have a special treat: Nick Reece has prepared a comprehensive currency chart book for us providing a set of charts for each major currency. Look at the charts for just one currency or study them all.

Axel has provided an "Axel's Take" providing you with an introduction to this new chart book series.