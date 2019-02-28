Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine

With post-Scripps deleveraging coming to an end this year, DISCK will once again become a huge buyer of its own stock.

With an equity value of less than $20 billion, investors are overly concerned about cable television content companies.

When global video content giant Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK)(NASDAQ:DISCA) announced its intention to buy fellow competitor Scripps last year, investors yawned. In the age of Netflix, even as the "content is king" mantra has proven prescient decade after decade, content producers with exposure to cable television bundles have been shunned.

The success Discovery is seeing, however, cannot be understated. Free cash flow for the company registered at $2.43 billion in 2018, up from $1.5 billion in 2017, thanks to the Scripps deal. Revenue and cash flow continue to rise at a single digit clip thanks to distribution deals with leading streaming services, which help offset traditional cable subscriber declines.

2018 Cash Flow Results, from Discovery's 10-K, with Operating Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures circled in red:

Future content collaboration deals, such as developing a streaming service based on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand (Discovery owns HGTV, where the couple made a name for themselves), will only serve to keep Discovery at the forefront of the global content creation industry.

While single digit growth is boring to many, especially relative to more exciting companies like Netflix (NFLX), CEO David Zaslav is not wrong when he characterizes his company as a "free cash flow machine."

Excerpt from August 2018 Earnings Conference Call:

The company sees a clear path to $3 billion of annual free cash flow, and after they return to their leverage target of 3.0-3.5x net debt to EBITDA, which should occur later this year, Discovery is likely to once again embark on a massive share repurchase program. Consider that between 2010 and 2017, before the Scripps deal was announced, Discovery's share count was cut from 858 million to 576 million (a decline of 33%). Even better, such capital allocation did not stop the company from growing its core business, as revenue during that time increased from $3.7 billion to more than $6.8 billion.

Just how cheap is Discovery stock? Well, on a per-share basis, free cash flow in 2018 was $3.53, giving the current $27 stock a free cash flow multiple of just 7.65 times. Once free cash flow reaches $3 billion, the per-share figure will be well north of $4.

I expect stock repurchases to resume sometime during 2019, as leverage is quickly coming down thanks for EBITDA growth and debt pay down from the Scripps deal financing. Many investors bailed on their Discovery stock upon hearing of that deal, because the company publicly stated they would halt buybacks until leverage came back down. Once enough free cash flow has been used to reduce debt, Discovery will once again become the single largest buyer of their own shares.

As the Magnolia deal takes shape and other content partnerships clearly show that Discovery can continue to grow in this content landscape, investors should reward the company with a reasonable multiple. While it might always trade at a discount to the market, even a 10% free cash flow yield would mean that Discovery stock could fetch $45 or more by the end of 2021.

Simply put, Discovery's business is in far better health than its current stock market valuation (less than 8 times free cash flow) would imply. And per-share free cash flow growth will accelerate once stock buybacks start up again. Now is the perfect time to get in before that train leaves the station.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.