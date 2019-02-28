Why U.K. Lawmakers' Latest Vote Squashes Brexit And Boosts Sterling

Any Brexit will be delayed now, and no Brexit at all highly likely.

The Brexit process - the tortured three-year supposed departure of the UK from the European Union - took a decisive turn last night. Readers who think Brexit is somehow already in the can should think again. The odds in favor of No Brexit and Britain remaining in the EU have dramatically lengthened.

Goldman Sachs put out a note today saying that the Long Sterling trade is now the "most crowded" in the foreign exchange markets, but for good reason.

MPs reach consensus

British MPs last night voted by 502 to 20 for an amendment locking in new assurances given by Prime Minister Theresa May to require MPs to vote on whether to leave the EU with no deal, and also to vote on whether to delay the Brexit if her agreed deal is rejected.

Earlier votes in the House of Commons have confirmed that there is no support for the "no deal" option, which is now effectively completely ruled out, as I said it would be in an earlier article on Seeking Alpha.

MPs are also highly unlikely to oppose a move to extend the Brexit deadline beyond March 29th, and have already voted by a huge majority against the Prime Minister's agreement with the EU.

At the same time, the Labour Party has dropped its opposition to a Second Referendum this week, opening the way for a second ballot of the UK public once the Brexit delay is confirmed. Indeed, the Labour Party will table an amendment to make this happen, and Mrs. May does not have a sufficient majority to defeat it.

That will throw the whole issue of Brexit back to the long-suffering British people, who were not given a clear view of what a "Brexit" from the EU would entail at the time of the last referendum. After almost three years of political drama and a great deal more factual analysis, perhaps the public will now come to a different conclusion.

Referendum question

In any event, the referendum question would almost certainly be between the deal now agreed with the EU (and which it has repeatedly said it will not change under any circumstances) and remaining in the European Union. So, even if the Brexit was passed, it would be in the weakest and least disruptive form imaginable - effectively no Brexit at all, with Britain remaining within the European economic bloc but with no representation or influence over its laws.

How high will the pound sterling go? Clearly, the threat of no deal is over. Most of the threat of Brexit is also thereby eliminated. The Bank of England's disaster script with sterling below parity with the dollar is off the screen. Could a weakening US dollar now accentuate a swing back in favor of sterling? Is the failure of Brexit the beginning of the weakening of the US currency?

Going long sterling but short sterling assets looks a no-brainer, as I argued earlier, when this was, to be fair, not nearly such a clear-cut matter. As it is, the facts of the matter have changed, and so will market opinion when it works this out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.