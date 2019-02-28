New Senior Investment Group: Holding Out For A Hero

We are still holding our position, but explain why and when we might exit.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) has been an exercise in patience. While we sidestepped the bulk of the "falling knife" by staying out of the stock since August 3, 2017, we did recently make a recent entry via cash secured puts. Our rationale was:

SNR has been a painful stock to own and we are glad we avoided it after making the bodacious decision to sell at $10.20. The current price though offers an asymmetric reward if management moves to sell the portfolio. From the buyer's perspective getting a large portfolio at a big discount to private values with the option of improving the NOI is likely to be extremely appealing. We are looking to sell the May puts and will likely do so in the next few days.

Unfortunately, buying at a cheap enough price does not guarantee anything in the markets, and the stock had cratered by more than 20% at one point from our article.

The cash secured puts with a $5 strike did markedly better, of course, but nonetheless, the thesis has not panned out, to say the least. With Q4-2018 results out, we decided to see if this warranted more of our patience or whether we should head for the hills.

Q4-2018

SNR had a radical portfolio shift in the last two quarters as Holiday triple net properties were transitioned to managed properties. The REIT went from having 48% of its portfolio in triple net properties, where it just sat back and collected the rent, to having just 1% of its properties in this structure. With the bulk of its properties now managed, SNR is far more intricately exposed to the ups and downs (far more of this) of occupancies in these properties.

There were several moving parts in this report. Overall, the numbers appeared to be flat, with cash Net Operating Income (NOI) edging ahead by 0.2%.

Source: SNR Q4-2018 presentation

Remember that in Q4-2017, a lot of this portfolio was actually a triple net portfolio, and SNR has adjusted these numbers to give an apples to apples comparison. The bigger issue, though, is that the Assisted Living and Memory Care (AL/MC) segment continues to have a free-falling occupancy, with NOI down close to 9%.

While year-on-year comparisons were downright scary, quarter-over-quarter numbers were a lot more cheerful, with even the beleaguered AL/MC segment showing some mettle.

Source: SNR Q4-2018 presentation

If you build it, maybe they will come... but most likely you will go under

The key problem for senior homes has always been that everyone and their dog knows the demographic story. People thinking that this knowledge somehow gives them an "edge" have been chronically wrong. The reason is that with everyone being aware of demand, supply has been relentless. SNR has been at the epicentre of this supply as well.

Source: SNR Q4-2018 presentation

As can be seen above, 6358 additional units are about to hit SNR properties - which, by the way, have 4351 units themselves. Now, SNR is not the market by itself, but we can get a sense how big the impact is by looking at the number of units under construction versus the inventory of units for sale. In some cases, this is a high-double digit number. Construction rates also far outpace the population growth, and this continues to put pressure on occupancies and margins. Management actually put a positive spin on it, as new construction starts appear to be peaking, based on NIC data.

As we look out based on the current data from NIC looking at 2019, I think new supply levels are still expected to remain fairly elevated. But again the starts data has come down which is encouraging. I think if you – as we look at our portfolio and five and ten mile radius, the trends remain the same where the majority of those new openings are in the assisted living product again, as comparable to our portfolio which is 80% independent living.

Assuming the slowdown in construction continues, we think it will be mid-2020 at the earliest when occupancies stabilize.

The key REIT metrics

SNR had an extremely poor year by any standard. For the year, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $0.67, while funds available for distribution, or FAD, came in at $0.58.

Source: SNR Q4-2018 presentation

If that did not sound disturbing to you, it is probably because the trauma of the stock decline has played havoc with your memory. Allow us to help.

Source: SNR Q4-2017 presentation

SNR's FAD fell about 40% in a single year. If performance like this does not make you want to shell out a $50 million management termination fee, nothing ever will. The shocking thing about that termination fee is that it actually exceeds the FAD earned during 2018.

2019 guidance

The company did provide 2019 guidance, and for the most part, it appears that it will be close to the 2018 numbers. The 13 cent dividend per quarter appears safe for now.

Source: SNR Q4-2018 presentation

But the breathing room is minimal, as at the low end, FAD will likely come in under $0.52 during the year. Even this minimal FAD is based on the assumption that Jerome Powell will go on a permanent hiatus from raising rates.

Source: SNR Q4-2018 presentation

Holding out for a hero

The thesis for going long was that SNR would put itself up for sale. With our puts due to expire in May, we are still holding out for a hero to buy this firm, as we believe the tangible value of assets exceeds the enterprise value. That said, the margin of safety might not last too long, and should the firm not be bought out by May, we will most likely exit our position.

