Papa John's: Starboard's Involvement A Big Plus In Addition To Improving 2019 Comps

That said, the brand is damaged. And it remains to be seen what ousted founder/former CEO John Schnatter, who owns 31% of the company, will do next.

From a revenue contraction perspective, 2019 may be the end of negative growth. Any signs of better-than-expected comparable sales growth numbers in 2019 will likely send shares higher.

While the dynamics with Papa John's are unique, I have confidence that the company is in a better position now than pre-Starboard.

Starboard Value's recent $200 million investment in Papa John's and board membership may improve the pizza chain's prospects. Starboard has had recent success in turning other companies around.

Thesis

Starboard Value's recent investment in Papa John's (PZZA) may be a sign of good things to come for the pizza chain. Though the company continues to deal with brand and sales damage caused by ousted founder/CEO John Schnatter, the inclusion of Starboard as both an investor and board member may become a huge positive for the company.

In recent years, Starboard has played a notable role in turning around two companies, Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Brink's (BCO), the global cash transit company. While the challenges faced by Papa John's are dissimilar to those faced by Darden and Brink's, the success Starboard produced with those two turnarounds should give Papa John's shareholders hope for better days ahead.

The recent Q4 report showed continued sales contract this year, with less revenue growth contraction expected for 2019. That said, the company still has a lot of work to do and is determining the best way to invest in the Better Ingredients / Better Pizza concept to strengthen the brand's position in the marketplace and drive sales growth.

Starboard's Recent Turnaround Successes

In 2014, Starboard Value was able to successfully remove the entire board of directors of Darden Restaurants, alter the company's strategy, improve the operations of the restaurants under the Darden label (Olive Garden, Longhorn, others), and improve shareholder returns. Since Starboard's initial investment in Darden in 2013, the stock has more than tripled the return of the S&P 500:

Darden Restaurants has outperformed the S&P 500 markedly since Starboard Value's activist intervention in 2014.

Another recent Starboard success is Brink's, the cash transit company. Prior to activist intervention by multiple hedge funds, notably Starboard Value, the company was struggling with operational efficiency and the stock price had been stagnant for a decade. Since the intervention, the company has implemented a new CEO, improved margins, and developed a growth strategy employing organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The stock nearly tripled between early 2015 and late 2017. Between January 2015 and today Brink's stock has absolutely crushed the S&P 500:

Brink's has crushed the S&P 500 since Starboard Value's activist intervention in early 2015.

While there are many critics of activist investing, it could be argued that Starboard's activist efforts, specifically the two instances above, have resulted in stronger companies that produce market-beating stock returns.

That said, the Papa John's situation is not comparable to the Darden Restaurants or Brink's situation. While Papa John's and Darden are both restaurant businesses, Papa John's is not a conglomerate that consists of several brands. Papa John's was named after the founder and one-time CEO who was fired by the company in 2018 for a variety of controversies.

In the months since, the company has struggled with the public relations nightmare as it tries to stop the bleeding and reinvent a brand that still carries the name of the ousted founder. In addition to this, Schnatter still owns more than 30% of the company and may attempt to coordinate a buyout of the company. The Starboard-led effort will have to overcome these challenges to turn around brand perception and drive sales growth.

2018 Results And 2019 Outlook

On the Q4 call, CEO Steve Ritchie acknowledged that the company has a lot of work to do. Pre-existing marketing efforts to convince customers that Papa John's provides a good value have not resonated well enough in a post-Schnatter world. The Better Ingredients/Better Pizza proposition is something the company is looking to build upon.

In connection with the Starboard agreement, we have begun to examine investment opportunities within our strategic pillars to reinforce our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA market position and reinvigorate performance. We are in the early stages of this evaluation and do not have specific details to share today." - CEO Steve Ritchie, Q4-18 call.

In 2018, North American comparable sales were down more than 7% and International comps were down nearly 2%. The upside going into 2019 is that the company expects North American losses to narrow dramatically to -1% to -5% and International comp sales are expected to be flat or grow up to 3%.

Having watched the Chipotle (CMG) recovery from its food safety crisis issues, the smallest signs of comparable improvement in that case sent the stock price soaring. The Chipotle circumstances were different. The company was able to raise prices to combat flat or declining traffic comps. Papa John's already struggles with a value perception because it charges more for its food because it claims to use higher quality ingredients. But if Papa John's can come up with enough incentives to bring people back, that should reflect positively on comps at some point, hopefully to levels that surprise to the upside sooner rather than later.

Valuation

Papa John's looks reasonably valued given the circumstances. At $42, the company is 34% off its 52-week high of $64. The stock dipped into the high $30s before the Starboard investment and immediately shot up around 10% on the news. Given what the company has been through over the last 12 months, and the new Starboard investment, I think it's safe to say we've seen the floor. With improving comps, any surprises to the upside will cause the stock to pop.

Improving numbers will also likely improve the likelihood of acquisition offers, which have faltered to this point. Of course, the Schnatter issue may not go away any time soon, and there remains the possibility that he may attempt to take over the company with a private equity partner.

Conclusion

Though I've never invested in a turnaround, the Starboard dynamic makes the story more interesting. I wouldn't be surprised to see improving comps that result in a stock price north of $50 before the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.