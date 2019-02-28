Chesapeake Energy: Another Cash Flow Jump In Store

The outlook implies a significant cash flow jump in the first quarter followed by more cash flow increases as the company drills for more liquids.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) recently reported fourth quarter results. Those results included a favorable cash flow comparison compared with the year before as well as a reduction in debt due to the Utica Shale sale. But the market generally trades on the outlook. That outlook is extremely bright as the recent acquisition has basically traded mostly gas production for mostly oil production while keeping debt levels significantly unchanged from the "before debt reduction" announcement. Not many managements can pull that off. The fact that Chesapeake Energy managed to increase oil production and get an equity injection after year-end bodes very well for the future.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, cash provided by operating activities has increased significantly despite the oil price dive in the fourth quarter. This management is making solid progress towards properly servicing its debt. The acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) and the accompanying (mostly) oil production should provide a big jump in cash flow in the first quarter as oil production will increase 50% (guidance).

That acquisition also provided badly-needed equity to this struggling company. As shown above, the sale of the Utica Shale properties produced a $578 million write-off. Those continuing losses whenever a property is sold point to overvalued assets on the balance sheet.

Interestingly, operations improved due to better oil pricing with the result that there was not much help from derivatives overall for the year. A large fourth quarter gain from the falling oil prices wiped out much of the previous derivative losses for the year.

The cash provided by operating activities shown above is before working capital changes. The figure shown gives a better idea of the ability of operations to generate cash. Overall, EBITDA is now accompanied by reasonable cash flow. The years of reporting income and EBITDA without the cash to accompany those figures appears to be over.

Capital Efficiencies

Continuing oilfield improvements are finding their way into the capital budget.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Chesapeake earlier announced they would be going with a reduced rig count as they gained efficiencies. The latest guidance is shown above. Far more interesting is the implied ability to drill more wells with that rig count. The capital budget in general is decreasing as operational efficiencies increase.

Also important is the focus on oil and liquids production. Management now guides to the fact that there will be 4 rigs on the newly acquired leases. In addition, most of the rigs are now focused on liquids production. This is a big change from previous years. The WildHorse acquisition should jump-start the proposed cash flow increases. But continuing significant oil production increases will come from the new drilling strategy emphasis on more liquids.

The result is that Chesapeake Energy has the ability to finally meet basic lending standards of long-term debt that is no more than 3 times cash flow in relatively prompt fashion. This company will be in far better shape to withstand the next industry downturn.

It would not be a surprise to see management sell one more property along with the accompanying write-off. The acquisition provided the equity to withstand another potential write-off. The increasing cash flow adds to the safety of this investment whether or not management announces one more significant debt reduction sale.

Balance Sheet

Here is the very significant effect of recent transactions.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

The debt reduction from the Utica Shale sale has been mentioned prominently many times. However, as shown above, that debt climbed right back up. Plus there is a working capital deficit to worry about at the end of the first quarter.

The latest acquisition could well "guarantee" that no more debt will be needed to fund the capital budget. That would be a major accomplishment. Lenders have obviously been working with the company. The capital markets have been more than understanding. But Chesapeake needs to demonstrate the ability to pay off loans (even if those loans are eventually rolled over). It has long been a lending axiom that lenders want to lend to entities that do not need the money. Chesapeake may finally be headed towards that category after a very long and bloody corporate history.

Earnings

The company reported $.90 per share income for common shareholders. However, this company is highly leveraged and cash flow still needs to improve. This is not a typical low price-earnings ratio stock because previous write-offs have enabled the great profits shown above. Continuing write-offs as properties were sold to raise cash raises further concerns about profitability (is depreciation sufficient?) as well as future viability.

Some have worried about overpaying for the latest acquisition. However, Chesapeake Energy badly needed the equity injection and the cash flow boost. Earnings need to be supported by cash flow and other items that support viability and future prospects. Otherwise the market will not value the earnings report. Chesapeake made the acquisition based upon its needs. A lot of internal challenges were resolved as a result of this acquisition. Hopefully that means a very profitable future.

Outlook

This company now appears to have a solid speculative chance to a viable future. The CEO literally created possibilities where many of us previously saw none. The cost to shareholders was huge. However, because Robert Lawler made the decisions that were clearly in the best interests of shareholders, those shareholders are still there. Many companies in the situation of Chesapeake over the last few years would have filed bankruptcy and wiped out the common shareholders.

There are still challenges as cash flow needs to reach one-third of long-term debt at least. More likely cash flow needs to reach the level of one-half of long-term debt. Now, however, the market can see a clear path to either of those goals.

Clearly, energy prices need to cooperate sum. A sustained and significant oil price downturn would do untold damage to this company's future prospects. Clearly, though management is correcting that as fast as they can. Another mostly stock acquisition is also a likely possibility because this continues the progress at a faster pace. But now shareholders are likely to see the share price appreciate.

This management has done wonders with an extremely bad situation not caused by them. Now they have decent chances so investors should expect continuing above average performance. This stock, though speculative appears to have above average long-term prospects with a management that has shown it knows how to reduce risk.

