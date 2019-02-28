CNBC's Guy Adami Breaks Set On Financial Media, Calls Ben Bernanke '21st Century's Biggest Villain' (Podcast)

Adami roundly criticizes monetary policy and the state of financial media from his unique perspective of being someone that's on CNBC.

Unbeknownst to me, throughout my lengthy ongoing criticism of the mainstream financial media, CNBC’s Guy Adami has secretly been an ally, pushing out to viewers (albeit in much slower and far more careful fashion) a thought process that fits my narrative: namely, he believes that Ben Bernanke will turn out to be the "biggest villain of the 21st century," and he agrees that the media has an inherent long bias - two things you'd almost never hear on financial media.

To hear this from a CNBC contributor - note, Adami is not a CNBC employee, he made clear to me - was refreshing, to say the least. However, it led to a line of questioning that made me ask Adami why his criticism of the Federal Reserve and criticism of monetary policy are not more prominently on display in the financial news media.

His answer, for the most part, is that it simply "doesn’t make good TV."

My podcast last night with Adami was a fascinating look into parts of the mainstream financial media. Adami was forthcoming and honest and left nothing off-limits for me. We talked about his thoughts on the Federal Reserve, gold, monetary policy, how the financial media covers the markets, Tesla (TSLA) and who some of his favorite reporters and guests were.

This podcast serves as a good reminder that there are always people behind the personalities on television - now, if I could only get the financial media to be a little bit more "truth" and a little less "entertainment," I would feel like I’m getting somewhere. You can listen to my exclusive podcast interview of Adami here:

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You can also subscribe on YouTube.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: QTR and GA are long gold, QTR owns TSLA puts