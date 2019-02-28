Sentiment Speaks: Bitcoin Is Being Tested

In our recent article, we described the current setup in Bitcoin which had the potential to usher in a new bull market, ultimately culminating in a target of at least $65,000 in the years to come. In fact, the day that our article came out was the day Bitcoin began its last strong rally.

While our upper long-term target remains intact, the immediate setup pointing to $6,000 is at risk. And, if we break below $3330 in 5 waves, we will likely see new bear market lows.

What has caused us to consider further bear market lows? Well, this is where we get into a detailed Elliott Wave analysis. And, before I begin the detailed analysis, you may want to review the 6-part series I published explaining this methodology:

Generally, third waves within a 5-wave structure subdivide into five waves as well, with the first wave of the 3rd wave pointing to the .382 to .618 extension of waves 1 and 2. And, when what should be the 1st wave within the 3rd wave extends higher than that, it opens the door to that rally being a corrective rally, setting up a drop to lower lows. That is exactly what Bitcoin did, as it topped near the .764 extension at $4185 before seeing a hard rejection on Saturday night.

The move to this extension was already ominous to Ryan Wilday, who is our resident crypto-currency expert at Elliottwavetrader. In fact, he suggested to our subscribers to tighten their stops to $4030. Ultimately, he was stopped out at a profit while he was sleeping, as Bitcoin dropped to $3770.

Today, we see two potentials: An uncommonly high 1st wave within the third wave topping at the .764 extension of waves 1 and 2 or a corrective c-wave top. The latter pattern may point us towards the $2500 region for the next potential chance of bottoming. The pivot between the two now lies at $3500. If we can hold that level correctively, than we can break back out to the upside and continue on our way to the initial $6,000 target.

In the bullish case pointing towards $6,000, the drop Saturday night was only the a-wave of this a-b-c correction, with the ideal support in the $3500 region. And, as noted before, breaking below that support in impulsive fashion will likely be pointing us down to the $2,500 region.

Certainly, crypto traders must be exasperated by now. But price is king, and if support does not hold, we will look lower for another buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.