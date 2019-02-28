Collins, Turning The Flywheel

Underlying the success of the flywheel as a business principle are two concepts known to every investor: momentum and compounding.



Turning the Flywheel: Why Some Companies Build Momentum … and Others Don't (HarperBusiness, 2019) is a short (40-page) monograph intended to accompany Jim Collins's iconic bestseller Good to Great, published back in 2001. I never read Good to Great, so I can attest that Turning the Flywheel stands proudly on its own.

Underlying the success of the flywheel as a business principle are two concepts known to every investor: momentum and compounding. As Collins writes, "Never underestimate the power of a great flywheel, especially when it builds compounding momentum over a very long time."

What exactly is a business flywheel? In the case of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it goes something like this (imagine these steps laid out in a circle): lower prices on more offerings, increase customer visits, attract third-party sellers, expand the store and extend distribution, grow revenues per fixed costs. "Push the flywheel; accelerate momentum. Then repeat." Or, with Vanguard, offer lower-cost mutual funds, deliver superior long-term returns for clients, build strong client loyalty, grow assets under management, generate economies of scale-and repeat. Notice, Collins writes, "how each component in the Vanguard flywheel isn't merely a 'next action step on a list' but almost an inevitable consequence of the step that came before."

The flywheel isn't just for CEOs. Anyone can use this model to propel a venture, for example, in education or medicine-or, for that matter, in trading. The point is that once you identify the right components of the flywheel, and once you have all these components performing at a high level, you must then keep cranking. "The big winners are those who take a flywheel from ten turns to a billion turns rather than crank through ten turns, start over with a new flywheel, push it to ten turns, only to divert energy into yet another flywheel, then another and another. When you reach a hundred turns on a flywheel, go for a thousand turns, then ten thousand, then a million, then ten million, and keep going until (and unless) you make a conscious decision to abandon that flywheel. Exit definitively or renew obsessively, but never-ever-neglect your flywheel."

In 2017, Forbes selected Collins as one of the 100 Greatest Living Business Minds. Turning the Flywheel justifies that accolade.

