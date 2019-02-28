Warren Buffett's Recent Letter And Interview (Podcast)

In episode #52 of the Intelligent Investing Podcast, I sat down with Brian Langis to discuss the most recent Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) letter to shareholders as well as Warren Buffett's recent interview on CNBC.

As most Seeking Alpha readers probably know already, Berkshire Hathaway started as a textile operation. Buffett it took over as a classic net-net stock and later transformed it into a holding company fueled by insurance float.

Berkshire Hathaway is now in a continuous transformation into more and more of an operating company, as opposed to a holding company with a large portfolio of marketable securities. Buffett has stated that private businesses will continue to make up an increasingly large portion of Berkshire's equity, and this year marked the first year that Buffett has said he will no longer be including Berkshire's book value per share as a measure of intrinsic value; market price will now be the measure going forward.

The reason for this change is that, as time goes on, and as Berkshire becomes more and more a collection of private operating businesses, book value becomes less reliable as a measure of intrinsic value - it will continue to be lower than the intrinsic value of the business. This is because operating businesses don't get marked up on the balance sheet as marketable securities would. Furthermore, as Berkshire buys back shares above book value but below intrinsic value, this will lead to further gaps in the book value per share and the intrinsic value of Berkshire.

In the CNBC interview, Buffett discussed why they were such light buyers of marketable securities as well as of their own stock in Q4 2018. Turns out Buffett thought he was going to bag another elephant and the deal broke down.

In the podcast, we discuss Buffett's comments about Oracle (ORCL) and Kraft-Heinz (KHC), as well as him saying for the first time that one day Ajit and Greg Able will be up on the stage. Perhaps that is the confirmation that they will be running the operations once Buffett and Munger are gone.

Overall, Brian and I had a lively discussion and we hope you enjoy the podcast!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.