Fab 5 Favorite REITs For Retirement

REITs are no longer perceived as a less-than-recommended snack to indulge in. They’re a core food group that anyone creating a healthy retirement plan would be foolish to ignore.

REITs are now mainstream investment vehicles used by big-name companies and big-name individuals alike.

It also only makes sense that REITs should be part of that portfolio when they fit so perfectly into the picture.

The concept of creating a healthy retirement plan is all the rage these days – as well it should be.

There’s a lot at stake: namely your future financial security. A complex consideration that cannot be understated, it comes complete with a whole list of daunting questions. For example:

If you want to keep your current house after you retire, will you actually be able to afford it?

If you want to move to a different community, will you have the necessary capital?

You always wanted to take a cruise or two after retiring, a goal you’d really like to keep. Can that be a possibility, or should you postpone it indefinitely due to lack of proper funds?

And what about the grandchildren? You’ll want to spoil them at least a little…

There are so many expenses to factor in when creating a healthy retirement plan that it can easily become overwhelming. If that’s how you feel, it’s understandable.

But there is a way out of that deep, dark void of despair. It’s through real estate investment trusts, more commonly known as REITs.

Which, incidentally, fit right into retirement - perhaps more closely than you ever realized before.

Your Healthy Retirement Plan “Revealed”

Think about what creating a healthy retirement plan really looks like for you on a personal level.

Got it yet?

It’s probably based around creating and cultivating a strong investment portfolio, whether through your 401k or in addition to it. That only makes sense considering how social security checks are very close to passé at this point.

If you’re not already retired, don’t count on them coming once you are. You’re on your own here, which is why a strong portfolio makes such sense.

It also only makes sense that REITs should be part of that portfolio when they fit so perfectly into the picture. If I’ve said this once, I’m sure I’ve said it a hundred times by now: There are four distinct letters in REIT, and every single one of them can be found – in order – in the word “retirement.”

The proof is right below.

What more needs to be said?

All the Good Stuff Still to Be Said

Of course, the answer to that question of “what more needs to be said” about REITs and retirement is “a lot.” It’s just a happy coincidence that REIT fits so well inside retirement from a wordplay perspective.

Yet there’s nothing coincidental about how it plays out in practice. The one really was made for the other, whether intentionally or not.

Consider the article Institutional Investor put out late last year. Titled, “The Secret Ingredient in BlackRock’s Imitation Pension Fund,” it noted how “asset managers are upping their REITs’ allocations in defined contribution funds, as the industry works to improve returns and reduce volatility.”

Here’s some more of what it had to say:

From 1975 to 2017, a target-date portfolio that included publicly traded REITs outperformed a real estate-free equivalent by about 40 basis points per year with less risk. Wilshire Funds Management constructed and optimized these back-tested model portfolios, with REIT allocations ranging from about 15% for younger workers to 7% for those nearing retirement age.

As it also mentioned, that Wilshire study was commissioned by Nareit, a REIT lobbying and public education group. That’s good to know, but it doesn’t make the conclusion inaccurately biased or otherwise incorrect.

REITs are now mainstream investment vehicles used by big-name companies and big-name individuals alike. We’re talking about people who not only value their resources but know what to do with them to increase their wealth.

As of 2017, a solid 80% of registered investment advisors were recommending REITs to their clients, according to an Investment News survey. And, as I mentioned in a Forbes article last year, “REITs are now part of the Global Industry Classification Standard (or GICS) that is the basis for S&P and MSCI financial market indexes.”

They’re no longer perceived as a less-than-recommended snack to indulge in. They’re a core food group that anyone creating a healthy retirement plan would be foolish to ignore.

Your Healthy Retirement Plan Could Start Right Here

The simple – and accurate – answer as to why creating a healthy retirement plan should always involve publicly traded REITs is this:

As a general rule, they’re stable, dividend-paying, high-yielding securities that balance out your portfolio, giving it a whole new level of diversification meant to protect you throughout life’s ups and downs.

With that in mind, let’s look at five real estate investment trusts in particular that should boost your present and future portfolio returns.

Your retirement will thank you.

First up for inspection is Stag Industrial (STAG), an industrial REIT and a favorite retirement pick, with good reasons.

Since its IPO in 2011, Stag has achieved success by acquiring industrial properties in primary and secondary markets alike. Its average building size is around 215,000 square feet – ranking second for the largest industrial REIT based on average building size – and it now owns 390 buildings taking up just under 77 million square feet.

In 2018, the company acquired $677 million in industrial real estate at a weighted average cap rate of 6.9%. That marked a solid 22% growth accomplishment for Stag, and there’s an exceptional opportunity for more good things to since the U.S. industrial market totals over $1 trillion.

That alone opens up intriguing possibilities. But Stag has also made substantial improvements to its balance sheet, as evidenced by its ample liquidity of $577 million and Moody’s decision in December to bump the business up to an investment-grade rating.

Stag raised $140 million in equity through its ATM issuance in Q4-18, resulting in a net-debt-to-run EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rate of 4.9x at year’s end.

Then there’s this third reason to like Stag: how it has substantially improved the safety of its dividend by growing funds from operations (FFO) per share, increasing its actual payout while still reducing its payout ratio.

Stag’s core FFO per share was $0.46 in Q4-18. For the full year, that figure grew 5.3% from 2017 to $1.79. And, for the record, this stock has increased its dividend every year since first debuting on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stag’s scale and cost of capital are driving its value, and I’m delighted with its performance. Since I first wrote about this REIT in 2011, shares have returned 19.3% annually.

That’s why we view it as an easy “Fab 5” pick and maintain a BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

Next up is W.P. Carey (WPC), and there are four very good reasons I picked this net-lease REIT.

First, W.P. Carey has a global platform that consists of 1,163 properties, 63% of which are in the U.S. and 32% located in Europe. On the U.S. side, it’s worth noting that the company has only modest exposure to the retail industry, which makes it less subject to downturns.

It’s been investing internationally for 21 years now, primarily in Western and Northern Europe, and it continually evaluates its properties for credit quality, asset quality and asset criticality.

Our second reason for liking this play is how W.P. closed on its merger with one of its managed funds, CPA:17, back in December – ahead of schedule – and increased its market cap to ~$11 billion and its enterprise value to ~$17 billion. This officially makes it one of the largest REITs out there today.

W.P. can now operate more efficiently with a simplified business model and improved earnings mix.

It’s also further strengthened its credit profile with earnings from real estate that cover a much larger percentage of interest expense and dividends. In Q4-18, it generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.33 per diluted share, and $5.39 for the full year.

Finally, Carey has increased its dividend every year since going public in 1998. And some of those upward moves have been significant.

I’ve been writing about this company since June 2011, and it’s served me well over the years, returning an annual average of 12.7%.

That stellar record, combined with its more recent forward-thinking decisions, has me confident we’ll be seeing more good things to come.

Source: FAST Graphs

Moving on to Digital Realty Trust (DLR), some of you may recall that I was an adamant defender of this data center REIT back in May 2013 when a hedge fund decided to short it. The rationale was that it couldn’t stand the heat from aggressively growing competition.

At the time, Digital was trading at $65.50 with a total capitalization of around $14 billion. Today, it’s mushroomed into a dominant REIT with a $37 billion enterprise value and a massive global scale.

We’re talking 198 data centers taking up more than 33 million rentable square feet throughout 32 metropolitan areas. Plus, Digital has capitalized on its competitive advantages with large-scale campuses, network-dense interconnection hubs and diversified product offerings.

Even with so much already going for it though, the company isn’t resting on its laurels. In late October, it recast its $3.3 billion global senior unsecured credit facilities. This tightened pricing for that line of credit by 10 basis points (BPS), extended the maturity date another three years out to 2024, and upsized availability by $350 million.

Roughly 90% of its debt is fixed rate to guard against any rising-rate environments it might have to face. At the same time, over 95% of its debt is unsecured to provide the greatest flexibility for capital recycling. And its balance sheet is in great shape to weather almost any storm.

It’s no surprise then that Digital Realty has put up some impressive numbers in recent times. For the full year 2018, it delivered total bookings of $268 million – an all-time high – up 35% from its previous record of $199 million in 2017.

Core FFO per share was up approximately 8% year over year for Q4-18, and the company was able to deliver double-digit AFFO growth for the third time in four years. As if that wasn’t enough, it recently announced a 7% increase in its quarterly common dividend, giving it a 14-year run for annual raises.

Clearly, Digital Realty has had the last laugh over that short-happy hedge fund back in 2013, with shares returning ~21.1% since then.

Source: FAST Graphs

“Fab 5” pick No. 4 is Ventas Inc. (VTR), which has serious scale advantage thanks to more than 1,200 properties, including senior housing operating (40%), office (27%), triple-net (30%) and loans (4%).

This diversified healthcare REIT is able to generate meaningful cost benefits by leveraging its superior size with four primary pillars. Better yet, it’s not afraid to assess the ever-changing environmental landscape and act accordingly. I admire the early-on alteration it made from skilled nursing into the life science and hospital divisions.

Ventas also arguably has the very best balance sheet in the healthcare REIT sector. The company has successfully recycled $1.3 billion in capital, for one thing. For another, it’s proactively refinanced near-term debt to manage future interest rate risk and increased average debt duration from nearly one year to seven years.

At year-end, Ventas' net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.6x, its fixed charge coverage was 4.6x, and its debt-to-enterprise value was 34%. This big guy has nearly $3 billion in liquidity. And by aggressively reducing debt and extending maturities, I believe it will be worthy of a credit upgrade all the way to A.

The weakest link to the Ventas armor is admittedly growth, but its CEO said that 2019 will be a “pivot” year, meaning that the company should begin to grow more aggressively. It expects 2019 normalized FFO to range between $3.75 and $3.85 per share – assuming there’s no acquisition activity.

Given the recent price appreciation with most healthcare REITs, we do have to be more cautious here. However, we can’t ignore that, since my article on it last February, Ventas shares have returned ~38%.

That’s why we’re now recommending it as a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Last, but certainly not least, is Realty Income (O), aka “the monthly dividend company.” I don’t think there’s any doubt that this particular pick is the #1 Retirement REIT due to its highly coveted dividend growth record.

Just days ago, Realty Income announced that its board of directors declared the company’s 584th consecutive common stock monthly dividend of $0.2255 per share, which represents an annualized amount of $2.706 per share. Plus, it’s increased that dividend 100 times throughout its 50-year operating history.

How is that possible? Think about it this way:

Not including Realty Income, I just provided you with a list of four fabulous REITs, each one with a set of common threads that tie them together. They all have two critical levers driving their dividend growth: scale and cost of capital.

Realty Income has these same attributes, but even better. Its scale advantage consists of more than 5,600 properties located in 49 states, with buildings leased to 260 commercial tenants operating in 48 diverse industries.

The cost of this capital is even more impressive.

Realty Income was upgraded to an “A-” credit rating, making it one of just nine REITs in America (out of nearly 400) to have a rating that high or higher. One of the perks of this placement is the ability to borrow at just 3.9% for an average of 7.4 years.

That’s amazing!

Combine that with the company's currently rich shares and its cost of equity standing at 5.1%, and it’s no wonder this stalwart REIT enjoys a weighted-average cost of capital of about 4.5% – which is how it can profitably buy its best-in-class net-lease deals.

In Q4-18, Realty Income’s AFFO (its cash available for dividend distribution) was $0.79 per share. For the full year, it was $3.19, which represents a 4.2% increase over 2017.

That’s not massive growth, I know, but it is predictable - and that’s precisely why retirees and pre-retirees, like me, are attracted to this blue-chip pick.

Many people are getting fearful that Realty Income has hit or will soon hit an all-time high. And, to be clear, we have indeed recommended that you wait on a pullback from the current price. Our specific Trim Target is $70.

I’ve often warned folks here on Seeking Alpha that there’s no need to be cute when it comes to this blue-chip REIT. It really is simply the most predictable dividend payer in REIT-dom.

That means I’m not rushing to buy or sell shares right now. I’m just looking for me – and for you – to sleep well at night.

Source: FAST Graphs

Regardless of which of the REITs above you decide to invest, or if you decide to invest in any of them at all, keep this in mind about your future:

Whatever you do, you cannot rush a healthy retirement plan. So don’t look for fast-and-furious profits that will make you a millionaire overnight. For the record, those don’t really exist anyway.

You want safe, secure companies in your portfolio that value their own steady growth and healthy balance sheets more than the flash of investment media cameras. It’s those kinds of focused businesses that can best help you afford the comfortable lifestyle you’re looking for down the road.

Complete with extra cash to take that cruise and spoil your grandkids.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, O, DLR, WPV, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.