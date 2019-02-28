OrganiGram: Quebec Win Was That Last Piece Of The Puzzle

The company has now secured supply deals with all ten Canadian provinces, becoming the third LP to do so after Canopy and Aphria.

OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) is having a great start to 2019 so far. The stock has appreciated 76% in 2019 so far after Tuesday's rally. We think OrganiGram has elevated itself from a slow and steady mid-tier cannabis player to become a major player with a national footprint, a feat only accomplished by a few peers such as Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) and Aphria Inc. (APHA). We think OrganiGram remains a core holding for cannabis investors in Canada.

Quebec Win

On Tuesday, before the market opened, OrganiGram announced that it has signed an LOI with the Quebec cannabis store, SQDC. This means that the company now has supply deals with all ten Canadian provinces. OrganiGram has become only the third company to accomplish this feat, after Canopy and Aphria took an early start and secured deals with all provinces early on. The slide below was from the latest investor presentation, which has not been updated for Tuesday's news. On that slide, Quebec was the only province that was still outstanding. This latest announcement completed OrganiGram's national footprint and should bode well for its upcoming quarters.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The significance of this announcement was two-fold. First of all, OrganiGram has proven that Quebec is accessible. Before today's announcement, Quebec had only signed supply deals with five suppliers, including MedReleaf, which has been acquired by Aurora Cannabis (ACB) in 2018. It has been widely speculated that Quebec will be looking to procure from additional suppliers in the near-term as supply constraints have hampered sales in the initial months of legalization.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO): 20,000 kg annually

Canopy Growth Corp.: 12,000 kg annually

Aphria Inc.: 12,000 kg annually

MedReleaf (acquired by Aurora Cannabis): 8,000 kg annually

Aurora Cannabis: 5,000 kg annually

Tilray (TLRY): 5,000 kg annually

The second implication from this announcement is that HEXO's leadership position in Quebec is looking less and less dominant. Quebec is one of the largest provinces in Canada and represents an essential market for all LPs in the country. OrganiGram's win in Quebec opens up the possibility of many more deals to follow, and we could see other suppliers enter the Quebec market as SQDC seeks additional supplies to alleviate shortages.

Recent Performance

After OrganiGram reported its latest earnings, as we discussed in "Strong Earnings Secure Elite Status In Canada", the stock has been pushing higher and reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after announcing the Quebec win. The stock has been rewarded by the market after a rather muted 2018, when it gained 18%.

(Source: TSX)

We think there are two reasons why OrganiGram has outperformed most Canadian cannabis stocks in 2019. First of all, the company's strategy of focusing on execution has paid off, as it began to report strong sales after legalization began in October 2018. For the quarter ended on November 30, 2018, the company reported net revenue of $12.4 million, but management predicted revenue of $25 million next quarter. Despite stagnant sales on the medical side, OrganiGram has established a strong foothold in the recreational market, as its production capacity is scheduled to reach 62,000 kg in April 2019. Once the facility is completed, it will possess a total capacity of 113,000 kg per year, which makes it one of the largest producers in the country.

The second reason for OrganiGram's strong performance in 2019 is its relatively cheap valuation. CannTrust Holdings (CTST) was another stock with cheap valuation, and both stocks are trading at significant discount to the larger peers on an EV/Revenue basis. Investors are seeing increasing sales from OrganiGram, and the valuation gap is gradually closing. As we reiterated in the past, execution matters, and it is only a matter of time before companies get rewarded for solid execution and focus on excellence.

Looking Ahead

The Quebec win is a monumental moment for OrganiGram, because the company now has established a coast-to-coast presence across all ten provinces. Being only the third company to accomplish this feat, we think it should receive increasing attention from cannabis investors. The market reacted overwhelmingly positive to OrganiGram's last quarter and the Quebec win announcement. We think the company now has a clear path to higher revenue and profitability based on its national distribution and top-notch production capacity. Valuation remains conservative relative to its other peers as revenue continues to ramp up. We remain confident in OrganiGram's future and believe that it is a core holding for cannabis investors, as we detailed in the article "Our Top Cannabis Picks For 2019".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.