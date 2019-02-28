Oil: Permian Treadmill Decline Is Only Getting Faster

As the treadmill of production decline grows stronger, the pressure on producers keeping production flat increases.

Centennial Resources is the latest example to show a drastic growth slowdown as implied decline rates skyrocket.

Capex for Permian producers may be lower y-o-y and that bodes badly for growth.

Welcome to the faster and harder treadmill edition of Oil Markets Daily!

In December last year, we published an article titled, "For The Permian, It's Not 2016 - And That's Bad News For U.S. Shale." At the time, Parsley Energy (PE) released its capex budget for 2019 and we noted how terrible it was that it was outspending cash flow by $250 million or less just to grow production by 20% y-o-y with exit production closer to ~16%.

We also noted at the time that Mark Papa's Centennial Resources (CDEV) announced that it would reduce capex for 2019 following the oil price decline and focus on balance sheet and liquidity. Well, it released its capex budget today and let's just say that the theme continues for the Permian.

In CDEV's budget release, it's targeting:

$845 million of capex, a reduction of 15% from 2018.

Oil production growth of 12% y-o-y.

Now what the company doesn't seem to highlight is that given the expected production volume and flat y-o-y realized barrel of oil equivalent pricing (~$40/boe), it will be outspending cash flow by ~$70 million. Keep in mind that for the duration of 2018, CDEV averaged 61,082 boe/d with 34,737 b/d of oil. It exited Q4 2018 at 39,978 b/d of oil production.

If it was growing oil production by the targeted 12% y-o-y, that puts oil production for 2019 at:

34,737 x (1+12%) = 38,905 b/d

That is actually less than the oil production it realized in Q4 2018.

Now here's an even more staggering statistic.

Given that CDEV's capex budget is $845 million, we can make a few assumptions. Permian producer, Diamondback Energy (FANG), has a capital efficiency of ~$16,500 boe/d (or the cost of replacing a barrel of oil equivalent).

Now take CDEV's capex budget of $845 million, and the implied barrels of oil equivalent it can produce on this budget is:

$845 million / $16,500 boe/d = 51,212 boe/d

But the company is only growing production by 12%.

61,082 boe/d (2018 average boe/d) x 1.12 = 68,412 boe/d

68,412 boe/d - 61,082 boe/d = 7,330 boe/d (rounded)

Now do you see the issue?

Implied growth of 51,212 boe/d compared to just 7,330 boe/d? Where is the other 43,882 boe/d of production going to?

Well, it's going to replace existing production declines you see. CDEV wanted to grow production so fast this year (92%) that the capex next year will simply go towards just replacing existing declines. In fact, if you take the boe/d and calculate an implied decline rate, it's ~71.82%.

Yes, the decline rate is ~71.82% on its existing production base. That's one heck of a treadmill.

Why is this significant?

CDEV has been a good barometer of private equity-backed shale companies. CDEV's rampant growth last year should have been a big red flag at the beginning of the year for us, but the slowdown is equally alarming. As you can see from the chart above, private equity-backed share producers grew production over ~40%+ last year. But as we wrote in the December article, capital for private equity-backed shale companies is drying up, leaving capex budgets for 2019 in limbo.

This combined with the fact that public shale E&Ps are also suffering from an exodus of investor capital, and the recipe for more disciplined capital spending is born.

What's clear from CDEV's capex guidance is that if you grew production a lot last year, a flat to slightly lower capex budget will push growth rates substantially lower as most of the capital will go towards replacing the decline. Or in other words, the treadmill of decline is getting faster.

