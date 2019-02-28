USOI: All Of The Downside, Some Of The Upside

The Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) is a fascinating instrument. Seeking to replicate the performance of a covered call strategy operated in the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO), USOI gives two unique forms of returns to investors. If this doesn’t make sense, don’t worry – we still step through this strategy in the following minutes. But if you’re pressed for time, let’s jump straight to the conclusion: this strategy largely tracks the performance of a skewed version of USO with a dividend, but both fundamentals and roll yield are bearish factors suggesting that you should consider selling or exiting your position in USOI.

First, let’s break down what the USOI is to get a handle on exactly what is happening in this product.

It is an ETN which means that it is an unsecured investment similar to a bond as opposed to an ETF which would be more like holding assets. The bottom line implication for investors is that in the event of something hitting the fan, ETN holders are exposed to credit risk in that the asset is backed by credit rather than an underlying portfolio of holdings.

Next, it seeks to replicate the coupon issuance component and price component of the “NASDAQ WTI Crude Oil FLOWS 106 PR” strategy. This index replicates a hypothetical purchase in USO and sale of call options each month on that position. These option positions are then rolled from month to month.

Putting it all together. If you hold USOI, you are holding an instrument which pays you 1) coupon payments from selling options in a hypothetical strategy, and 2) the price return of a position in the USO ETF, 3) packaged in an unsecured debt issuance from Credit Suisse.

So there’s a lot going on here. But the basic idea is this – if USO is increasing, you’re going to be getting some price appreciation bounded by an upper limit as your covered calls take off the upside. If USO is decreasing, you’re going to be exposed to the complete price decline. And in each of these situations, you’ll receive the coupon payments from options which are hypothetically sold 6% out of the money.

If you have studied the USO ETF for any amount of time as well as the basic fundamentals of the crude markets, you should immediately be getting some red flags here. First, as I pointed out last week, USO is basically structurally caught up in an almost perpetually bearish situation because of roll yield. Since the shale revolution began, crude inventories have surpassed their 5-year average in almost every single month. This has led to a market largely caught in contango for many years (negative filled area on following chart):

When the market is in contango, USO holders suffer because positions established at a higher price in the back months will decrease in value as they converge towards the front months. For this reason alone, while the market is oversupplied crude, holding USO itself is a bad investment as you can see from looking at any long-term charts of the instrument and comparing it to what it’s supposedly tracking.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. First, let’s compare the performance of USO itself to USOI.

Since the inception of USOI, it has lagged the performance of USO from a price perspective. Indeed, over this time period, USO has fallen 8% while USOI has fallen by over 15%. This makes perfect sense however, because USOI is replicating the price of USO when it falls, but selling out of its position through exercised calls against it on the upside. In other words, you catch all the drops, but none of the pops.

The appeal to holders of USOI comes in the form of the dividend. At current calculation, USOI appears to be giving around an 11% dividend. As you remember, this is the payout from the call options sold 6% out of the money for the underlying strategy’s holdings of USO shares. So the key question for investors is this: does an 11% yearly dividend make up for the strongly negative headwind of roll yield in a contango market plus selling out of all substantial upside moves? I’d argue not.

First, if you look at the long-run return of USO versus a barrel of WTI, USO has on average, underperformed the flat price of WTI in most every year.

Indeed, over the last 12 years, USO has underperformed the flat price movement of WTI futures in 8 of those years with the average year underperforming the benchmark futures contract by an astounding 17%. This is the basic effect of roll yield on the underlying product which USOI is built upon. When you add in the fact that you will be selling off your upside through this investment, warning sirens should be going off for investors: this is potentially a bad investment.

If this weren’t enough of a problem, the fundamental picture for WTI is bleak right now. Even though we are seeing a pretty strong rally in flat price for a variety of reasons, investors should keep in mind that petroleum markets are massively oversupplied in the United States and it will likely take some time to clear inventories. Space doesn’t allow me to restate the entire thesis (read here), but the basic short version of it is this:

Crude production is surging and continues to hit new heights. We now produce more crude oil than Saudi Arabia and there is little to no end in sight.

Refinery demand would normally pick up the slack for increased production but product markets (in particular gasoline) are largely oversupplied and exports aren’t clearing it yet.

Due to a flooded product market, refineries are cutting runs in the face of diminished margins, pushing more crude into stocks.

Crude stocks are rising despite strong exports and slowing imports, which directly impacts the price of crude and the structure of crude markets to the downside.

In a situation like this, the general environment and market structure will be bearish. While individual months or even quarters could see price appreciation, in environments like these, the odds favor the downside and market statistics strongly support a contango structure. When the market is in contango, instruments like USO (which USOI tracks to the downside very nicely) will experience bearish pressure from roll-yield and price declines.

USOI hasn’t been around long enough to really see the impact of these variables played out in market price across a variety of regimes. But if this thesis is correct (which I strongly believe that it is), then USOI could potentially be an instrument of wealth destruction in the long run. USO strongly underperforms its benchmark due to roll yield, and that’s with full exposure to upside movements as well. When you sell your position through covered calls every month, your upside is removed and your downside remains.

The situation for USOI is pretty bleak and I suggest that investors sell or short the instrument as long as the market remains in contango. And considering that the market has remained in contango in 78% of all months since the inception of USO, investors would be wise to steer clear until true structural bullishness enters the market once again. For a very actionable point, I would recommend that investors and traders not consider touching USOI until crude inventories climb above their 5-year average for at least a month straight – a condition which may take us several years to achieve as future fundamentals shift and the balance moves in favor once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.