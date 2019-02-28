The Growing Size Of American Banks

United States banks must be allowed to be competitive in this evolving world market, but this means politicians and regulators in the US must accept this reality and more accordingly.

The four largest banks in the world are Chinese and the Chinese are looking to dominate the world in artificial intelligence and other forms of information technology by 2030.

Thomas Vartanian has recently written an opinion piece about the criticism of the announced BB&T-SunTrust bank merger.

He argues that the criticism of the deal is overblown.

Mr. Vartanian is the founder and executive director of the Financial Regulation and Technology Institute of George Mason University’s Scalia Law School. He is also a professor of law at the school.

In his article, Mr. Vartanian presents the following information, which I believe should be known and understood by anyone commenting on the makeup of the United States banking system.

“The merger of BB&T and SunTrust would create a bank with less than 25% of the assets of the largest U.S. bank.”

“Globally, the picture takes on a much different perspective.”

“Only two U.S. banks are among the top 10 in the world measured by assets, and none are in the top five.”

“The top four banks in the world are Chinese.”

“That is striking, especially in light of the fact that China has established a goal of global dominance in artificial intelligence by 2030.”

“The U.S. cannot fall behind the economic arms race, particularly since the futures of financial services and artificial intelligence will likely merge.”

There are two points that I think are important to draw from this information.

First, banking must be put within a global context these days. The banking structure is not just a “national” issue.

Second, banking is becoming an issue of information technology. I try and stress this point in my recent post BB&T and SunTrust Merger: It's All About Technology, Stupid!!!.

The top executives in both organizations attempt to make this very clear in their explanations of the rationale for the combination.

The future of business, both financial and non-financial, is connected with information technology, the investment in intangibles, and the emphasis upon intellectual capital. The whole game is on the expansion of operations at zero or near-zero marginal cost. And, this means that scale is a big factor in the process where products and services are built around networks and connectivity.

As I have been writing, this is the foundation for the “new” Modern Corporation. And, it is the foundation for the financial institutes of the future.

But, information cannot be contained. Information grows and spreads. Information pushes everything to become global.

Therefore, the picture that Mr. Vartanian paints is a disturbing one.

It is very important, going forward, for the United States to realize that globalization is still taking place and that it is imperative for the US to play a role in this movement.

The Federal Reserve System must realize this.

Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman, acknowledged the other day that Fed officials are paying attention to what is happening about Brexit and what is happening about the slowing rate of growth occurring in the world at this time. Monetary policy in the United States cannot be based solely on what is happening within the United States. The US economy is not isolated from everyone else.

Furthermore, the US financial system, banks, markets, and other participants, are not isolated from everyone else. Regulators and politicians must accept this fact and must adjust to the reality of the situation. They cannot just rest on a closed view of how the banking system should be constructed.

Historically, commercial banks in the United States were expected to concentrate on local or regional activity. Branching was to be limited or non-existent. Main Street was where banking belonged.

I know how important this structure was to people, especially in the heartland off the US. My grandfather was a “Missouri banker” and he believed that banks should not have branches … they should just be the bank headquarters. Deposits should be taken locally and loans should only be given out to local businesses and farmers. Mortgages should rarely be made. And, the belief in this structure was held so strongly that it might have been religious in origin.

At the time my grandfather ran his bank, the number of thousands of banks in the system, numbered in the teens.

Now, as of September 30, 2018, there are only 4,776 commercial banks in the banking system and this number is dropping by several hundred a year. Furthermore, the largest 25 banks in the banking system control two-thirds of the assets in the whole banking system; the largest five control about 50 percent of the assets.

There is still a great concern over Main Street and commercial banks that serve the local community, but those concerned are fighting a losing battle.

But, the world is changing.

Three things are driving this change. First, there is the spread of information, which cannot be stopped. Second, there are the advancements taking place in information technology. And, third, there is the younger generation growing up, a generation integrated with information technology.

These factors are coming to dominate commercial banking, in the United States, and in the world.

And, the Chinese are working very hard to come to dominate global finance, and part of this plan is to bring the latest information technology with the China’s advancement.

The United States cannot allow this effort to go unchallenged. But, attitudes are going to have to change. We must fully accept the fact that banks that focus just on “Main Street” are legacy.

Modern commercial banking is going to live off of scale, just as information technology lives off of scale. Modern commercial banks are going to have to be leaders in the most advanced reaches of information technology to “hold their own” against China, and the rest of the world.

We cannot hold back.

