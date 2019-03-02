ArcelorMittal: 2018 Was Good, 2019 Remains Uncertain

ArcelorMittal expects a higher capex this year, but it should be able to fund all cash requirements with its incoming operating cash flow.

Q4 was pretty weak, but in line with the expectations. It will be interesting to see ArcelorMittal's Q1 performance.

Introduction

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is one of the world's largest steel producers and provides an excellent 'finger on the pulse' to check up on the wellbeing of the world economy due to the correlation with steel production and steel prices. This also means ArcelorMittal's financial performance will be very volatile, so investors should keep close tabs on the company.

Data by YCharts

On an adjusted basis, the 2018 cash flows were absolutely excellent

In 2018, ArcelorMittal produced 92.5 million tonnes of crude steel, of which 83.9 million tonnes were effectively shipped to its customers. A fine result (despite the slightly lower steel production and shipment levels), but when checking up on the Q4 margins, we do see a clearly lower result in what was a very volatile market which culminated in a stock market correction in December.

Source: ArcelorMittal annual results press release

Despite shipping the same amount of steel as in Q3, the company's EBITDA per tonne decreased by in excess of 25% to just $96/t, and this obviously also had consequences on the consolidated EBITDA result which decreased from $2.73B to $1.95B. This, obviously, still is a very respectable result, but Q4 was clearly worse than the previous quarters, and even less impressive than Q4 2017.

On a full-year basis, the EBITDA per tonne still increased by 23% to $122M, but the weak performance in Q4 overshadows this a bit, despite a company-wide EBITDA increase of in excess of 20% to almost $10.3B.

Source: ArcelorMittal annual results press release

The income statement for the full-year results also looks good. The operating margin increased to 8.6% (from 7.9%) despite a $600M higher impairment charge and $117M in exceptional items. But again, the fourth quarter overshadows this as the operating margin was just 5.7%, while the pre-tax income fell by approximately 50% compared to Q3 2018. Sure, ArcelorMittal's bottom line is showing a $1.19B net profit, which represents $1.18 per share (higher than the $0.89 EPS generated in Q3), but this is almost entirely due to a $909M deferred tax benefit. Removing this tax benefit from the equation, the total net income would have been just around $300M or $0.30 per share.

The cash flow statements on a full-year basis look good with an operating cash flow of $4.2B on a reported basis and $7.13B after adjusting it for changes in the working capital position. The total capex level was just $3.3B, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of $3.83B or around $3.80 per share.

Source: ArcelorMittal annual results press release

Not too shabby, but of the $7.13B in adjusted operating cash flow, only $1B was generated in the fourth quarter, which once again seems to emphasize ArcelorMittal was facing some headwinds in the fourth quarter.

The changes in the working capital absorb quite a bit of cash, but there's nothing to be worried about

While the cash flows adjusted for changes in the working capital position provide a more meaningful overview of how the underlying business is performing, it's also important to understand why in excess of $4B had to be invested in working capital in the first place. The cash flow statements don't provide a detailed overview (the annual report will very likely be filed in about two months and will contain more details), but a simple comparison of the balance sheet as of the end of 2018 with the situation at the end of 2017 already provides some insight.

Source: ArcelorMittal full-year presentation

First of all, the level of inventories increased by almost $3B. That's quite a bit, as we see an even faster acceleration of the inventory levels in the fourth quarter (up almost $2.4B). In a way, the higher inventory levels go hand in hand with a higher revenue: ArcelorMittal's revenue increased by $7.5B, so a $3B increase in the inventory levels isn't completely surprising. The inventory level at the end of 2017 represented 95.5 days of revenue, while the increased inventory level in 2018 now represents 99.5 days of revenue. A clear increase, but not alarming yet.

However, it is interesting to see a disconnect between the inventory buildup in Q4, while there has been no corresponding revenue increase in Q4 to support the inventory increase. ArcelorMittal may have been stocking up for a busy Q1 2019, but it's also likely the recently acquired Ilva plant also contributed to the increased investment in working capital.

The inventory increase was the most noticeable working capital investment, but there are other elements at work too; the total amount of receivables increased by in excess of $550M, while ArcelorMittal spent about $900M more on prepaid expenses. These investments were partly countered by a slightly higher amount of payables and accrued expenses.

Investment thesis

If you'd just look at the full-year results, ArcelorMittal is doing absolutely great. However, I don't think we can, nor should, ignore the relatively weak performance in the fourth quarter of the year. ArcelorMittal continues to make substantial amounts of cash flow, but let's not forget about the company's guidance to hike the total capex level to $4.3B (up from $3.3B last year). Fortunately, ArcelorMittal will cash in $2B from selling the Ilva Remediation assets, so I don't think the company will have to increase its net debt ($10.1B), but it doesn't look like shareholders should hope for a dividend hike in 2020, unless, of course, the market circumstances improve.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.