VMware: The Silver Lining Of Every Cloud

VMware’s dominance in the virtualization space, coupled with the company’s relationships across the cloud universe has the potential to make VMware the undisputed leader.

The need to expand boundaries of cloud across private and public also necessitates cloud vendors to collaborate with ISVs, leading to the emergence of cohorts.

Most non-cloud vendors seem to have relegated the cloud space to the big three.

The evolution of cloud, edge and further architectural changes have led to the emergence of the cloud leaders wanting to dominate a lot more. The key to their success remains the ability to build bridges across multiple and hybrid cloud environments. VMware (VMW) comes across as one of those companies that can potentially partner across the spectrum of players, leveraging its existing presence. The sum total of the benefit of the company’s symbiotic relationships with each of the cloud vendors makes VMW an attractive stock.

Business

VMW provides software to abstract the underlying hardware, with the objective of increasing efficiency of the resources deployed. The company was one of the earliest players in the virtualization space, providing software to separate application software from the underlying hardware. The consistency of the company’s technology strategy, of focusing on the ability to abstract the underlying to provide a uniform platform enabling connectivity, has not only allowed VMW to stay relevant in a world that has been taken over by the cloud but also become a leading player in hybrid cloud management.

Data by YCharts

After bottoming out around $35-40 levels, the stock trades at near lifetime highs. The change in the stock’s fortune appears to be predicated on the markets’ acknowledgement of the hybrid cloud potential and the potential from the AWS tie-up.

Understanding the VMware Cloud on AWS (VCA)

VMware Cloud on AWS, which became available in fiscal 2018, is an on-demand service that enables customers to run applications across vSphere based cloud environments and provides access to a broad range of AWS services. This hybrid offering, a strategic alliance with AWS, integrates vSphere, vSAN and NSX along with VMware vCenter management and is optimized to run on dedicated, elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure. VMware Cloud on AWS is currently available in certain geographies, and we expect to continue expanding into additional regions in fiscal 2019.

Source: 2017 10-K

VCA is aimed at facilitating the movement of workloads between public and private clouds. In order to give an impetus to VCA, Amazon (AMZN) had also launched Outposts. AWS Outposts is a:

fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with AWS-designed hardware, that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to the rest of AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud.

Source: Amazon Web Services Announces AWS Outposts

Interestingly, AWS, the pioneer of the cloud world is now facilitating on-premise deployments. VCA is really the tool to help customers achieve this ‘reverse cloud transformation’. One may wonder, what made AMZN want to go back to on-premise when the anchor idea for AWS adoption was to make it inexpensive for customers to manage workloads. Here are a few possible reasons:

The security in the public cloud is considered to be lower than what can be achieved in a private cloud. AMZN, after having captured the public cloud market, is potentially looking towards making good in the world of the growing private cloud (estimated to cross $250 billion by 2027). With cloud adoption rates dropping (relatively), AMZN wants to leverage the leader in hypervisors (which is VMW) to expand its market and the best (and possibly the biggest) starting point are data centers serving private clouds. Potentially a more sinister reason could be that AMZN has taken a cue from an era where lock-ins were the norm: switching workloads between clouds is not exactly a walk in the park. Once a customer has committed to a cloud strategy, they would want to continue executing on it over a fairly long term due to the intrinsic costs involved.

In either or a combination of these scenarios, while AMZN is likely to benefit from its dominant market share, the bigger beneficiary could be VMW. The chatter about AWS facing flak from AMZN becoming a competitor to many of AMZN’s clients could impact VMW, should the market view VCA as an implicit signal of alignment of VMW with AMZN. While Dell's ownership of VMW negates this issue to a certain extent, one can only wonder about the potential conflict that VCA creates with Dell.

And also, I’ll say Michael in this regard, he said publicly if it’s good for VMware, it’s good for Dell tech, right, which is a pretty important statement. How much benefit does Michael [Dell] get from the Amazon relationship or the IBM relationship that we forged over the last couple of years? Still approximately zero. How much value does he get from the Outposts announcement that we did with Amazon? Negative.

Source: VMW Presentation at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

What appears counter-intuitive, may actually be the evolution of the cloud. VMW is leveraging its dominant position in the virtualization market by aligning itself with the leader in the cloud space while keeping close ties with its roots. For AMZN, this may be a defensive move, but for VMW, it is a natural extension of their business. Since 2012, VMW has been questioned about the company’s growth prospects given the pointers around virtualization having peaked.

VMW has been equal to the task, by becoming a key player in the cloud virtualization market through its partnerships with IBM (NYSE:IBM), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Partnership with IBM

Although VMW and IBM have been partners for a while, in August 2018 (just a couple of months before IBM’s Red Hat (RHT) deal), IBM launched the VMware vCloud Availability for vCloud Director on IBM Cloud.

The vCloud Availability uses existing VMware infrastructure and tooling on-premises and enables customers to failover workloads to the IBM Cloud. Using their existing VMware environment, this solution provides customers the benefits of the public cloud — scalability, speed and cost-effectiveness — without the need to refactor applications and workloads.

Source: IBM Press Release

IBM’s vision to be part of the cloud management world became clearer when the company announced its intent to acquire RHT for $34 billion, targeting a $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity. Notably, Linux is the most common operating system in the public cloud and Red Hat is known to be a large portion of Azure’s Linux installs.

Red Hat gives IBM software heft and an OpenStack playbook that can rival VMware, which incidentally has become quite cozy with AWS…The IBM-Red Hat deal may be a hybrid play in another way. The bet is that enterprises will get their one big contract they are used to yet feel open enough to play with multiple vendors.

Source

It will be interesting to see how VMW’s relationship with IBM changes post the RHT deal given that RHT had not been particularly appreciative of VMW’s approach.

Red Hat thinks VMware is an anchor dragging enterprise IT departments down, and it's looking provide wings to help them soar. The ruby-lidded guys are launching infrastructure migration tools and professional services to migrate "legacy virtualization solutions" (Red Hat's euphemism for the V-team) to open source.

Source

Partnership with Google

VMW and GOOG have been working together across Android, Chrome and Cloud. In July 2018, GOOG announced its hybrid offering with VMW:

VMware vRealize Orchestrator and support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) resources in vRealize Automation. With these resources, you can now deploy and manage GCP resources from within your vRealize Automation environment. The GCP plug-in for VMware vRealize Orchestrator provides a consistent management and governance experience across on-premises and GCP-based IT environments.

Source: GOOG Press Release

Not only has GOOG been planning for the next leg of its cloud business in hiring an ORCL veteran of 20 years, but also seems to have upped its hybrid cloud endeavors. In November 2018, GOOG hired Mr. Thomas Kurian who was previously the president of product development at ORCL. Mr. Kurian takes over the reins of Google’s cloud business from Ms. Diane Greene, who has been credited with productizing many of Google’s AI, ML and other advanced technologies in the cloud. The company’s launch of its own hybrid beta and acquisition of Alooma for cloud migration point towards the company’s vision of charting out its own hybrid integration capabilities while continuing to grow sales footprint.

On a side note, Google is the only one with ambitions of owning a network in Google Fi. Although Fi is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) at this point in time, some analysis suggests that it could contribute ~3% to GOOG’s revenues by 2020.

In GOOG’s context buying Motorola Mobility gave GOOG valuable experience about mobile phones, that helped shape up the Pixel experience. While at this point in time Fi leading to a full-fledged network foray may be pure conjecture, but if this does play out, Google Cloud deliveries (on Google’s conjectured network) could set an entirely different benchmark of speed, availability, etc.

Partnership with Microsoft (MSFT)

Whether it is the Horizon Cloud or the NSX Cloud on Azure, the intent of facilitating the management of multi-cloud environments is abundantly clear. MSFT also has had a natural affinity for RHT (and now with IBM) due to MSFT tearing down its age-old philosophy of disliking opensource. Not only has it helped MSFT’s Azure but also has opened other avenues for the company.

In Sep 2018, MSFT had launched its hybrid cloud solution with RHT:

This week at Ignite in Orlando, Microsoft and Red Hat demonstrated their solution for hybrid enterprise container platforms – OpenShift Container Platform for Microsoft Azure Stack…. Together, Azure and Azure Stack deliver the industry’s only truly consistent and comprehensive hybrid cloud platform, which enables a unified approach to application development. OpenShift Container Platform is Red Hat’s container application platform, bringing Docker and Kubernetes to the enterprise and creating consistent solutions both on-premises and in the cloud.

Source: MSFT Press Release

While the relationship with IBM was horizontal to some extent, the vertical nature of work with GOOG and MSFT was dictated to VMW by end users. The demand-driven nature of these partnerships can significantly reduce issues of perception about VMW getting too close to one vendor.

Through its partnerships, VMW has been working towards building a larger walled garden than any of the private or public cloud vendors could build themselves. While Oracle’s (ORCL) market share may not yet be close to that of the top three, the company has been making some interesting strides towards breaking in the top three of cloud.

ORCL

Notwithstanding the exit of its president of product development to join GOOG, ORCL has been reinvigorating its cloud offerings at an architectural level. ORCL refers to its re-architected cloud as the Gen2 framework with a fundamental difference versus the erstwhile or Gen1 clouds: Gen2 has a separate cloud control module versus Gen1, which shares modules.

Source: ORCL Analyst Day

Mr. Larry Ellison, CTO and co-founder of ORCL, also pointed out to the fact that the cost of moving data out of AWS was much higher than it was for ORCL. Furthermore, during ORCL’s 2Q19 earnings call, Mr. Ellison pointed to anecdotal evidence of how the autonomous database is helping customers achieve efficiency:

we've had customers that literally got their databases up and running in 15 minutes. And existing customers, existing DBAs put up another system in 15 minutes whereas a normal quantum to put something up like that was 15 days

Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call

During the analyst day, Mr. Ellison also noted that even if ORCL was able to move just the ORCL workloads to the ORCL clouds, conservatively speaking, this could be a $100 billion opportunity. While Mr. Ellison was not keen on trying to speculate as to the trajectory of capturing this opportunity, he did mention 2019 as the year when this inflection occurs.

What ORCL is doing is pretty much opposite to the VCA approach: ORCL is promoting its database (private cloud) users to move public versus VCA which will help AMZN customers establish a bridge back to the private cloud. At a high level, the difference is not much since both are trying to achieve a hybrid-cloud structure while remaining within the confines of their respective parent cloud, ORCL’s estimated size of its database-based opportunity makes one take note.

While ORCL's technology looks sound, the company will need to demonstrate sustained execution before ORCL is able to upset the current cloud pecking order and cause a meaningful impact to VCA.

The silver lining shines bright

As ISVs help private cloud setups to extend their reach in the public cloud and to melt the boundaries between cloud environments, alignment with the largest, fast-growing and most disruptive cloud vendors is likely to have its own set of benefits as the broader trend of movement to the cloud unfolds. The key to watch out will be if any of the newer technologies can present an alternative (lower cost/effort) to the erstwhile modes of migration.

Despite cloud vendors trying to develop their plan Bs for hybrid cloud environments, VMW’s long-standing partnership with cloud vendors may be difficult to disintermediate. Another headwind for customers to switch from a VMW cloud would be the significant investments needed.

The threat from ORCL, while difficult to materialize in the near term could be significant to the cloud vendors. However, even with the risk from ORCL, VMW’s focus on stitching together clouds should keep the company relatively insulated from a change in the pecking order in the cloud market. While there could be many scenarios of how VMW gets impacted by the mix of factors highlighted, the following scenarios attempt to capture the most extreme cases:

Base case (the most likely scenario): Momentum in VCA and broader AWS relationship gains strength, with GCP and Azure also remaining stable, impact from ORCL is to a manageable extent.

Bear case (the most unlikely negative scenario): Momentum in VCA and broader AWS relationship loses steam, with GCP and Azure also shying away, impact from ORCL is significant.

Bull case (the most unlikely positive scenario): Momentum in VCA and broader AWS relationship beat market expectation, with GCP and Azure also contributing to meaningfully, impact from ORCL is negligible.

These scenarios translate into valuation as summarised below:

Source: Author's estimates; Returns based on market cap of Feb 27

The upside and downside case are the extreme scenarios for VMW, with the company's performance lying somewhere in the middle as depicted in the base case. Furthermore, the company's structural competitive advantages are likely to keep the performance edging closer to the bull case rather than the bear case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.