Intercept And The Clinical Reality Of Treating NASH Fibrosis

The ICPT data also show that it is far from trivial to demonstrate meaningful clinical outcomes in NASH fibrosis in large cohorts, which should give pause to investors in richly valued early-stage ventures.

At the same time, the market's reaction raises questions around the need for pharmacological intervention in the broader NASH population and overblown investor expectations.

Advanced NASH fibrosis is serious enough a condition for OCA to be approved & adopted within a meaningful sub-population of NASH patients.

Investor sentiment has been stifled by OCA's dose-dependent pruritis, which is perceived as a limiting factor for the drug's adoption in this large, greenfield market segment.

Intercept's data in NASH fibrosis get a muted reception

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) last week announced data from its pivotal REGENERATE PhIII trial evaluating lead drug obeticholic acid ('OCA'), currently marketed as OCALIVA, in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. OCA has received breakthrough therapy designation in this indication and the drug benefits from IP protection through 2033 per company estimates.

While the stock spiked some 30% at the open on Feb. 19, this surge in share price was short-lived:

ICPT 5-day chart showing the surge on Feb. 19 following announcement of PhIII data followed by a pronounced decline. Source: yahoo finance

The quick and easy explanation is that investors were discouraged by OCA's safety profile at the high dose (25mg) which yielded the most clear-cut fibrosis benefit.

The perception of OCA's security profile being unmanageable in turn led to doubts around the drug's commercial viability in NASH:

Underlying rationale for OCA in NASH

OCA's mechanism of action ('MOA') as a bile acid analog targeting the Farnesoid X receptor has been well characterized via multiple studies in animals and in humans. A recent review article summarizes these findings:

[...] OCA as an FXR agonist is a master regulator of cholesterol lipoprotein and BAs metabolism, it modulates immuno-inflammatory, and fibrogenic responses [...] OCA also exerts significant anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activities, selectively inhibiting the processes of liver inflammation mediated by the nuclear factor (NF)-κB while maintaining or enhancing the cell survival response [...]

The authors of the above review also note that pharmacological intervention is mostly warranted in a subset of NASH patients with fibrosis, but not in patients with NAFLD, i.e. simply fat accumulation in the liver:

Given that patients with NAFLD without steatosis or any fibrosis have excellent prognosis from a liver standpoint, pharmacological treatments aimed primarily at improving liver disease should generally be limited to those with biopsy-proven NASH and fibrosis.

FDA's recently issued draft guidance for industry on NASH drug development further cements the notion that targeting NAFLD or simply reducing liver fat in NAFLD or NASH patients is unlikely to lead to regulatory approval:

At this time, because patients’ NAFL can exist for many years and may not progress to NASH, it may be challenging to demonstrate a favorable benefit-risk profile of pharmacological treatments in NAFL patients. Therefore, NAFL treatment may be better addressed by interventions such as diet and exercise. Of the histologic features of NASH, fibrosis is considered the strongest predictor of adverse clinical outcomes, including liver-related death. Because of the significant prognostic differences between NAFL and NASH with fibrosis and the absence of clear clinical, biochemical, or histological criteria that can identify patients with NAFL who are at risk for progression to NASH, the FDA encourages sponsors to focus drug development on the area of greatest need and potential effect on health (i.e., noncirrhotic NASH with liver fibrosis).

Noncirrhotic NASH with liver fibrosis being the precise indication Intercept addressed with their PhIII trial.

A closer look at the data

Keeping the medical reality of NASH and the regulatory framework in mind, the most meaningful endpoint for the REGENERATE trial was reduction of fibrosis, and this is precisely where OCA delivered:

Source: Intercept with author's annotations

The high dose (25mg daily) delivered a 11.2% improvement over placebo with extremely high statistical significance (p=0.0002) in a large sample (n=308 on drug, n=311 on placebo). The low dose (10mg daily) delivered a 5.7% improvement over placebo while not meeting pre-specified criteria for statistical significance.

These results were mirrored in an analysis that included patients with stage 1 liver fibrosis.

OCA did not lead to meaningful improvement in terms of NASH resolution within the same timeframe, suggesting that the drug addresses fibrosis in a targeted manner and combination therapies may be called for going forward.

I would caution that resolution of NASH may hinge on addressing metabolic syndrome in many patients, rather than on simply developing a 'better drug'.

On the safety front, serious adverse events were distributed evenly between the placebo and OCA arms, with a slight uptick being noted in the 25mg cohort. 3 deaths in the trial were unrelated to treatment (bone cancer, cardiac arrest, glioblastoma). The safety event that is giving investors headaches is pruritus, a form of itching that has been associated both with liver disease (biliary pruritus) and with the drug OCA itself. While mild to moderate pruritus is manageable and can be deemed a welcome tradeoff for fibrosis reduction, severe pruritus is almost guaranteed to prevent patients from complying with their OCA prescription. Severe pruritus occurred in <1% of patients both on 10mg OCA and on placebo but 5% of patients on 25mg OCA experienced this severe form of itching.

At first glance, this seems like an indictment against the 25mg dose, which is the one to deliver a clear-cut fibrosis benefit. Does this mean that OCA is therapeutically useless in NASH fibrosis? Not as far as I am concerned. Rather I expect that:

physicians will titrate OCA, starting patients on a 10mg dose and moving ever closer to 25mg over a period of weeks or a few months until a maximum tolerable dose or 25mg/day is reached, whichever occurs first

OCA will be very useful in the 95% of patients who do not experience severe pruritus when given the 25mg dose

It was further noted that hepatobiliary events, such as those linked to gallstone formation, occurred in 3% of OCA 25mg patients vs <1% on placebo and 1% on OCA 10mg. Gallstones are in fact linked to metabolic syndrome which in turn is linked to NASH, meaning that we should not be surprised to see them in a NASH trial. Nevertheless, the high dose of OCA appears to be linked to a higher incidence in these events. Titration once again appears to be a relatively straightforward management strategy to limit such occurrences.

OCA's current label & known safety profile

The fact that OCA is already approved & generating roughly $200m in revenues on an annualized basis means that Intercept and prescribing physicians benefit from some degree of familiarity with the drug's adverse event profile. Currently, OCA's starting dose is set at 5mg to be titrated to 10mg daily:

Source: OCALIVA label

The drug's updated black box reminds physicians & patients not to dose the drug more frequently than prescribed, based on serious adverse events and deaths being linked to such over-dosing in the post-marketing setting:

Source: OCALIVA label

Also worth noting for the sake of the bigger picture is that OCALIVA received 'accelerated approval' in PBC, meaning the company has committed to confirming positive outcomes on surrogate endpoints via a PhIV trial evaluating a composite endpoint, which relates to survival and the need for liver transplants. The PhIV 'COBALT' trial is currently supposed to run until 2024, removing any near-term fears around OCA's continued approval in PBC.

The current OCALIVA label also provides guidance around dealing with pruritus:

Addition of antihistamines, which are available over-the-counter, together with adjusting dosage, is a straightforward and low-risk for dealing with OCA-related pruritis.

All in all, OCA's known safety profile is manageable with proper supervision, dosing adjustments and the optional addition of antihistamines. Severe adverse events which have been noted in PBC patients receiving improperly dosed OCALIVA need to be considered in the context of PBC being a a severe auto-immune condition which differs from NASH with regards to its etiology. Liver failure noted in improperly dosed patients with PBC does not translate into similar risks in the NASH population, as the REGENERATE readout clearly demonstrates.

Competitive landscape

Since I last discussed the - crowded - competitive landscape in NASH in the context of Viking Therapeutics' (VKTX), a company that has no data in confirmed NASH, whose drug has not passed the preclinical toxicology muster yet and whose only preliminary efficacy relates to liver fat reductions in NAFLD rather than the approvable cirrhosis endpoint in NASH, a notable failure has occurred: Gilead's (GILD) Selonsertib did not separate from placebo with regards to fibrosis reduction in a PhIII trial, as announced on February 11. With Selonsertib out of the way, ICPT's breakthrough-designated OCA now enjoys a significant first-to-market advantage (pending approval) in NASH fibrosis. Readers may want to revisit the table listing PhIII & PhII assets currently in development for NASH from my previous VKTX article for additional color. As far as PhIII assets are concerned, here is the current, reduced, field:

Drug Company PhIII readout actual or expected Notes OCA Intercept Feb 19, 2019. Hit primary endpoint. Breakthrough designated Elafibranor Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) End of 2019 ('Phase 1' of the trial)(Source) Fast tracked Cenicriviroc Allergan (AGN) End of 2020 ('Phase 1' of the trial) Fast tracked

A few comments on the Genfit and Allergan candidates: Genfit's Elafibranor had a marginal impact on fibrosis in a PhII trial. The ongoing PhIII trial focuses on 'resolution of NASH' rather than fibrosis and the company hopes to deliver a readout form 'phase 1' of this trial by the end of the year. Unlike Genfit, Allergan are aiming for fibrosis improvement with their NASH candidate cenicriviroc or 'CVC', a drug that was previously explored as a HIV therapy. A fellow SeekingAlpha contributor has written extensively about CVC.

Where does this leave Intercept's OCA? Even in a best case scenario for late-stage competitors, OCA is likely to enjoy a 1-3 year lead over its closest competitors.

The much-heralded sponsors of thyroid-receptor agonist drugs, Madrigal (MDGL) and Viking, trail further behind. While Madrigal appears set to initiate PhIII this year, Viking have yet to file an IND and enter PhII.

Concluding thoughts

OCA's PhIII data underline that successfully hitting an approvable endpoint in NASH is far from trivial, which needs to be accounted for when valuing earlier-stage ventures.

While initial excitement around Intercept's PhIII win has been subdued on the notion that OCA's safety profile would preclude widespread adoption in NASH, the fact is that OCA is set to become the very first drug approved for NASH fibrosis. I personally believe that negativity surrounding pruritis is overshadowing the company's significant first-mover advantage. Waiting for 'better drugs' to emerge could be an expensive exercise in futility. Initially, in order to offset the drug's known safety profile, I expect that ICPT will focus on patients with advanced fibrosis; i.e. with a high unmet need and high risk of progressing to liver cirrhosis. The company benefits from generating revenue & having established a commercial effort via OCA's launch in PBC. OCALIVA currently commands a premium price tag around $70k/year, which may not present a major hurdle to early adoption in an advanced subset of NASH patients in the absence of competing drugs.

Following FDA approval in NASH fibrosis, I could see ICPT become an M&A target by Big Pharma, given that large players could rapidly leverage OCA's first-to-market advantage in NASH via their existing global infrastructure.

While I am advancing no formal price target, I believe that ICPT is at present moderately undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

