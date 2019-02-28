Sanofi: Performance Review And Way Forward

Sanofi (SNY) is a global healthcare conglomerate that operates through three business segments namely Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. Headquartered in France, its share currently trades near $42 and has witnessed significant volatility during the past 12 months (Figure-1).

Figure-1 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Thesis:

In this article, I have compared SNY with selected competitors based on valuation, dividends, earnings, and margins. I have also included a review of the performance during the quarter and full year ended 31st December 2018. This indicates that SNY's vaccines business has recently demonstrated growth in proportionate revenues. The company's growth outlook is strengthened by its significant expenditure in R&D, and the expected launch of new products in FY 2019 will reflect positively on its revenues.

Nevertheless, the technical price chart indicates that in the short term, the share price is likely to move sideways and investors should look for another dip to initiate a position in the stock.

Figure-2 (Source: PMlive)

Sanofi's competitive position among peers:

For analyzing the fundamental strength of the company, I have compared it with Novartis AG (NVS) and GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) since these companies operate in the same sector. The comparative analysis is based on the respective valuation, dividends, earnings profile, and margins of these companies.

Valuation: Have a look at Figure-3 that shows that SNY's P/E ratio is in-line with the average ratio for the selected competitors. The company also has a sweeter PB ratio which shows that the stock is relatively undervalued compared with NVS and GLAXF. Moreover, the P/S ratio of SNY is also on the lower end denoting the company's ability to generated stronger revenues in relation to its share price.

Figure-3 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

In terms of the EV/EBITDA multiple, we can see that SNY and NVS are on the higher side, and a multiple of ~10x seems to be the industry average (and a relatively acceptable multiple in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry). In the case of SNY, the higher multiple is due to a recent significant increase in net debt issued by SNY (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

However, I believe that this apparent overvaluation (based on EV/EBITDA) should not be a concern for the investors, as the relative increase in net debt issuance will improve the long-term growth prospects of the company (discussed later).

Dividend Yield: SNY also has an appropriate dividend profile in terms of DY (read: dividend yield). As seen in Figure-5, SNY has maintained its DY near ~4% during the past 12 months. A similar situation is witnessed for GLAXF, however, it has a superior yield in comparison with SNY. Nevertheless, in addition to being a suitable income investment, SNY promises reasonable growth outlook in the medium-to-long term due to its significant investment in R&D (discussed later).

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Earnings Profile: SNY has a lot of room for improvement in its earnings profile (Figure-6). During the past 12 months, its EPS stood at ~$2.5/share and explains its high P/E valuation in comparison with peers, and NVS in particular (refer Figure-3).

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

Margins: During the past 12 months, SNY had maintained an operating margin within the range of ~17% and 18%, and this value lies near the average value (~18.3%) of the selected three companies. Even though SNY has a lower margin compared with GLAXF, however, we can see that its margins have remained relatively stable during the period under review (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

However, in terms of EBIT margins, SNY goes down the line compared with peers (Figure-8). When we compare both charts, we can see that SNY's margins (both operating and EBIT margins) have largely remained stable during the past 12 months. In my view, investors should pay attention to this fact since SNY has managed to maintain its margins, whereas its competitors have demonstrated a volatile profile in terms of operating and EBIT margins.

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Performance review:

As shown in Figure-9, SNY's pharmaceuticals business accounted for ~72% of FY 2018 revenues. During the Q4 ended 31st December 2018, the revenues from this segment accounted for ~70% of the total revenues. This shows that despite being the most vital business segment, SNY's pharmaceuticals business growth slowed down in Q4 2018.

Figure-9 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

In contrast, the ~2% revenue share lost by the pharmaceuticals business (during Q4) was gained by its vaccines business that accounted for ~17% of the quarterly share of revenue. For instance, consider the sales growth of SNY's Pasteur vaccines that witnessed a ~10% CER (read: constant exchange rate) growth during Q4, on a Y/Y basis (Figure-10).

Figure-10 (Source: Presentation)

Nevertheless, SNY has demonstrated growth in both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings on an aggregate basis, during Q4 2018 (Figure-11).

Figure-11 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Growth Outlook:

SNY's growth is dependent upon continuous R&D (read: research and development) expenditure that enables the company to consistently launch new products for certain markets. During Q4, SNY increased its R&D expenditure from €1,464 MM to €1,678 MM (or 14.6% on a Y/Y basis). Despite the increase in R&D, the company managed to improve its gross margins from 67.7% (Q4 2017) to 68.8% (Q4 2018). In my view, the significant R&D expenditure will bear fruit in the long term, and SNY can be expected to improve its revenue profile going forward, thanks to the expected development of new products that are planned for FY 2019 (Figure-12).

Figure-12 (Source: Presentation)

The technical picture of the company:

SNY's 52-week price range lies between $37.43 and $45.62. At the time of writing, SNY last traded at $41.31, marginally below the mid-point value of the 52-week range (at ~$41.53). As shown in Figure-1, the stock has remained largely volatile during the past 12 months. Based on the price trend, a short-term price range could lie somewhere between ~$39.5 and $43, and I believe that it would be appropriate to buy the dips.

Nevertheless, considering SNY's Q4 performance wherein the company has improved its gross margins and also witnessed growth in proportionate revenues from its vaccines business, we can expect it to continue delivering impressive performance in the forthcoming quarters.

Conclusion:

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that SNY has a suitable valuation among peer companies. The company has maintained its EPS during the past 12 months and has demonstrated stable operating and EBIT margins compared with peers (that recently demonstrated a deterioration in margins). Moreover, SNY's vaccines business has witnessed sales growth during Q4 and the situation is likely to improve going forward, due to the expected development of new products during FY 2019.

A technical analysis indicates that the stock will move sideways from the current prices. Nevertheless, considering the growth outlook and SNY's suitable dividend profile, I believe that it provides an appropriate mix of income and growth investment in the pharmaceutical space.

