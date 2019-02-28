Progressive's Dashboard Report: January 2019 Update

Confident on the company's ability to combine growth with high underwriting margins, I have kept the call options I bought in January.

Progressive started the new year by recording a 24% growth of the monthly net income to $556 million.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 15 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On February 13, 2019, the insurance company reported its January results. The insurer reported a strong operating performance with a monthly combined ratio of 88.6%. Nonetheless, the company experienced unfavorable prior accident year reserve development of 4.8 points.

I kept the calls I have bought in January, considering that the extra efforts made on the property segments could be seen in the next monthly reports. Furthermore, with the change in the dividend policy, the company is likely to become a DGI stock.

The Year Starts Well

Even if Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer is able to maintain the level of its margins as well.

In January, the net earned premiums amounted to $3,189.9 million or a 19% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew by at least 15%. The property business recorded a 27% growth on a year-to-year basis.

Source: January Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With a monthly combined ratio of 88.6%, the underwriting margins remained strong in spite of the prior year reserve increase.

Source: Internal (based on Progressive's monthly reports)

All the lines of business were profitable with a combined ratio in the range of 77% and 91.7%. The property business recorded an improved combined ratio of 77%. The primary driver of the underwriting margin enhancement of the property insurance segment was mostly related to the drop in the expense ratio.

In spite of the steady growth of the property business, the most significant revenue contributor remains the motor insurance segment, which represented 95.9% of the total earned premiums in 2018. The personal lines and the commercial business reported a respective combined ratio of 89.7% and 84.7% for January 2019.

If the company succeeds to make the property business profitable in 2019, it could be a game-changer for Progressive for the next years. In my opinion, the only way to make the property segment profitable is to reduce as much as possible the expense ratio, as the loss ratio observed at the homeowners' insurance segment used to be high.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

For 2019, I expect a premium volume growth in the range of 15% and 21%. Under the base-case scenario, the net earned premiums would be around $36.8 billion, and the reported combined ratio would end at about 92%. With the expected interest rate hikes, the net investment income should be impacted positively and would be between $0.9 and $1.2 billion.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Because of the loss recognition related to the already-in-place accounting rule for the securities' loss (the unrealized investment gains and losses in equity securities be included in income), the FY 2019 net income could be adversely affected.

On the book value growth side, the company's book value should grow in 2019 from 10% to 15%.

Dividend Estimation

With the change in the dividend policy that occurred at the end of 2018, the dividend will now be paid every quarter and will be $0.10 per share. The company is likely to become a DGI favorite, with a fairly low initial dividend yield but regular increases each year.

Conclusion

As I wrote in the past, Progressive is not traded at low multiples because the firm succeeds to combine growth and high underwriting margins over the years. Hence, investors are willing to pay the price to acquire an extraordinary insurance company.

With the change in the dividend policy, the company will have a more important financial flexibility to make its portfolio growing by acquiring small or mid-sized portfolios or writing more policies.

Nonetheless, any turnover slowdown combined with a deteriorated operating performance will be harshly punished by the investors who consider that Progressive is a growth stock.

Confident on the company's ability to combine growth with high underwriting margins, I have kept the call options I bought in January.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have call options expiring in May 2019.