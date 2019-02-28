Chesapeake Energy: All Aboard The Pony Express To Profit-Land

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) continues to build off their continued progress and deliver on their promises. CHK has beat estimates once again and CEO Doug Lawler continues to come through for shareholders. CHK is not the Street's favorite stock as the short interest according to short squeeze was 26.82% as of 2/27/19. I have written multiple articles on CHK and I am more convinced than ever that CHK has tremendous upside after listening to the earnings call this morning. I wouldn’t be surprised if share prices reached $7 by June then continue upward as production increases and the debt is reduced. There has been significant M&A activity in the energy sector and it isn’t crazy to speculate that one of the oil majors would have their eye on CHK as a potential acquisition. In 2018 BP p.l.c (BP) purchased U.S shale and gas assets from global miner BHP Billiton (BHP) for $10.5 billion while Chevron (CVX) announced their first capex boost in four years with $7.6 billion focused on U.S Upstream. This earnings report should put any speculation that CHK was going bankrupt to rest and prove once and for all that CHK’s management team is going in the right direction.

(Source: CHK 4Q 2018 Presentation)

Chesapeake delivers a great Q4 and full year results

CHK announced a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat with adjusted EPS coming in at $0.21, beating estimates by $0.03. CHK’s revenue in Q4 comprised of oil, natural gas and NGL was a Y/Y increase of 37.3% beating the current estimates by $660M. Over the past two fiscal years CHK’s management team and employees have turned around a sinking ship. Revenues have increased 29.97% from $7.87 billion to $10.23 billion while the income from operations went from losing $4.41 billion at the close of 2016 to generating $882 million in 2018. CHK generated their highest margins since 2014 and grew their oil production by 10% Y/Y. Oil reached 21% of their total production mix and will continue to grow in 2019. CHK’s adjusted EBITDA was $2.436 billion compared to $2.160 billion in 2017. The average daily production for 2018 was approximately 521,000 boe which increased by 4% compared to 2017 levels when adjusted for asset sales.

I am extremely encouraged by these results. The energy sector has been through a rough rollercoaster ride over the past couple of years. Through perseverance CHK has weathered the storm and turned a disastrous situation during the oil crash when they posted over $4 billion in losses to becoming profitable once again. CHK has divested assets strategically to reduce their debt load and recently acquired WildHorse Resource Development to increase synergies among their product mix. CHK removed $1.8 billion in total net debt and eliminated $2.6 billion in secured debt in 2018.

CHK's 2019 outlook looks bright

CHK has created a world-class portfolio of assets which are in the early innings of what they can achieve. CHK now has three powerful oil assets within their portfolio making them a more diverse company and not as dependent on natural gas. The projected 2019 average daily oil production for CHK will be between 116,000 to 122,000 bbls. This is an absolute increase of approximately 32% which is driven by the WildHorse asset now known as Brazos Valley and the Powder River Basin. At the end of 2019 oil could generate approximately 26% of CHK’s product mix. CHK also has two world-class gas assets within its portfolio with more than 27 net trillion cubic feet of gas resources. These properties are geographically situated to supply LNG on a global scale for decades to come.

In 2019 CHK is continuing to develop the Turner Formation. They will move to central production facilities which will handle up to 30,000 bbls of oil per day. This will consolidate drilling activity to the more economic oil locations in the northern and western areas which tend to have a lower gas to oil ratio. The PBR will generate a wealth of organic growth as CHK expects to double its oil production in 2019 by placing up to 64 Turner wells on production compared to 32 Turner wells in 2018.

In 2019 the Brazos Valley segment will focus on both Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk wells. CHK plans on operating four rigs in the Brazos Valley in 2019 and expects to place 83 wells into production including 10 wells targeting the Austin Chalk formation. Through the operational improvements and supply chain savings created by the WildHorse acquisition CHK has generated approximately $200,000 to $350,000 per well in capital savings within the first month in the Brazos Valley.

The possibility of reinstating the dividend in the future

On the earnings call, Domenic Dell’Osso Jr indicated that it is a top priority to generate value for the shareholders of CHK. Mr. Dell’Osso stated that when a free cash flow position is attained by CHK they will be generating values to shareholders by either returning that cash or growing the cash flow available to shareholders. CHK stopped paying a dividend in 2015 when they fell on hard times but have a previous history of paying a quarterly dividend. There is definitely a possibility that over the next couple of years CHK will be in a position to reinstate their dividend.

Global Energy Picture and why this is still a lucrative space

In December OPEC and a group of non-OPEC producers announced that they would cut oil production by 1.2 million bpd. OPEC’s monthly oil market report showed that crude oil production dropped by 797,000 bpd from December 2018 to an average of 30.81 bpd by the end of January 2019. A monitoring committee reported on 2/20/19 that the oil supply cuts are currently 83% compliant with the outlined agreement. In addition to the supply cuts, The American Petroleum Institute reported a surprise draw in crude oil inventory of 4.2 million barrels for the week ending February 22. On 2/26/19 President Trump sent a tweet requesting that oil producers relax their efforts to boost oil prices. The Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih replied that OPEC and its partners were taking it easy and that they are taking a slow and measured approach. Mr. Falih made it very clear that market stability is the first and foremost goal to OPEC and their partners.

India imported 21.02 million tons of crude in October 2018 which was a 10.5% increase from October 2017. By 2022 India is looking to more than double the natural gas in their energy mix to 15% and will build 11 Liquified Natural Gas terminals over the next seven years. China has imported 72.06 million metric tons of natural gas in the first ten months of 2018 which was an increase of 33.1% from the same period in 2017. The Chinese government is focusing on air quality and decreasing their dependence on coal by utilizing more natural gas.

By the year 2040, the global population is expected to grow to 9.2 billion, which is an increase of 1.8 billion people. In 2040, the global GDP is expected to double, while the per capita GDP is projected to increase. By 2030, the global middle class is expected to grow by 80%, which will include more than 5 billion individuals. These factors are expected to increase the global energy demand by 25% when the year 2040 comes around. This is the equivalent of adding another North and Latin America to the current global energy demand in 2019.

The Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) is an independent agency that regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas, and oil in the US. FERC also reviews proposals to build liquefied natural gas terminals and interstate natural gas pipelines. FERC has green-lit nine additional export facilities for liquefied natural gas in the United States. Five facilities are currently under construction with a total of 8.13 Bcfd in export capacity and four are approved but not yet under construction with a total of 6.79 Bcfd exporting capabilities. Once these nine facilities become operational a total of 18.74 Bcfd of LNG exports will be flowing from U.S. shores. This is in addition to 3.82 Bcfd currently in operation from the three export facilities which are currently operational.

(Source: FERC)

Currently, North America exports roughly 2-3 Bcfd of LNG and this is expected to double by 2020. By 2040 North America's LNG exports are projected by BP to increase tenfold to roughly 20 Bcfd. On the import side, China, Asia, India and Europe are expected to increase the amount of LNG they import by around 71%. The amount of LNG imported is indicated to jump to roughly 60 Bcfd.

(Source: BP 2018 Energy Outlook slide 88)

The energy market should remain a profitable endeavor for many companies as the dependence on energy remains intact. The global economy will continue to require sustainable energy as the global population and demand for energy increases. There is talk about 100% utilization of renewable energy by 2030 in the US but the numbers don’t support that thesis. BP released their latest energy outlook and they are indicating by 2040 we will see a reduction in coal with natural gas and renewables filling the void. CHK should benefit from the growing export capabilities of the US compounded with global growth of energy demand. As a producer of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids CHK produces the fuels which will continue to power the world.

(Source: BP 2019 Energy Outlook)

Invest with caution as there are still risks to the energy space

Investing in energy companies is not for the faint of heart as it is a beaten down sector. Energy companies are tied to commodity prices which fluctuate based on global supply and demand. As we saw a few years ago the rug can be pulled out causing devastating declines in oil. CHK is also a speculative buy as their balance sheet is nowhere close to being as resilient as an ExxonMobil (XOM) or a BP p.l.c (BP).

Energy investors also need to be careful of the renewable uprising. Many individuals being elected to government positions are trying to curb the usage of fossil fuels. In the framework for the Green New Deal on page 7, it calls for “meeting 100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean renewable and zero-emission energy sources.” There is no question that there is buy-in and this philosophy of all power being generated by renewable sources is gaining momentum. If this did happen it would be detrimental to the energy industry and should be considered before making any investments in energy.

Conclusion

I believe CHK is undervalued and is a speculative buy. The global landscape for energy is becoming more stable as a tremendous amount of oil has been taken off the market. This in combination with a growing energy demand sets up well for commodity prices so they stay within a respectable range reducing the chances of crashing prices. CHK has done a tremendous job turning the company around, retiring debt and generating a profit. I have continued to increase my position over the past year as the stock price retreated in the sub $3 and sub $2 levels. Management continues to deliver on their promises but the market hasn’t rewarded them yet. There was no reason for CHK to sell off in 2018 as the fundamental story behind CHK continued to improve and never once did they announce a negative situation. CHK is a name that is a speculative buy and could generate huge returns for shareholders. I do believe that in the short-term CHK can hit $5 -$7 and by 2024 there is a possibility CHK can return to previous highs. Any investment in CHK requires a high tolerance for risk and an iron stomach. I am long CHK

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.