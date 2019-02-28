Liberty Global: Sunrise Deal Might Still Fail

The market currently prices in the failure of both large pending sales transactions, which is is unrealistic.

On the one hand the Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYK) story is getting much easier as it shrinks its footprint, but its Q4/18 earnings release was as complex and confusing as it can get. This is why in this review I will focus on what matters most, i.e. the buy, hold, sell decision making based on a strictly fundamental valuation.

Since the sale of the Swiss business to Sunrise (OTCPK:SNMMF) was confirmed only minutes before earnings were released, the published materials in some cases put Switzerland into the "discontinued operations" bucket and sometimes they don't. This adds to the confusion.

You can find all materials here:

LBTYA Q4/18 results - subsidiaries results - VodafoneZiggo JV - 10-K - transcript - presentation

Moreover, roughly half of the company is now "discontinued", yet we should still care about it, since the transactions are still pending and might not close after all.

On the Liberty call, several analysts expressed their surprise about the high valuation of a struggling, heavily declining business. (But Sunrise will be able to extract huge synergies, representing close to half of the transaction value.) Sunrise needs 50% + 1 vote for the deal to go through and during its Q4/18 call today expressed its confidence about shareholder approval. Later, during the Freenet (OTC:FRTAY) call (several related questions after the ~52 minute mark), Sunrise's 25% shareholder expressed some reserves about the deal (it would have preferred greater risk-sharing between Liberty and Sunrise, i.e. not a 100% cash transaction), and might even not participate in the rights issue. Overall it sounded like it is currently evaluating how to best defend its interests and maybe profit from the capital raise, but it seemed overall supportive of the deal. Freenet has a supervisory board member at Sunrise. Without Freenet's support the deal could easily fail, so there is still considerable risk. I expect Freenet to drive a hard bargain for its support.

As far as the huge Vodafone transaction is concerned, the EU commission is looking into the deal. John Malone believes the chances of approval are underestimated by the market and are really around 80%.

If both transactions were approved, Liberty would be dirt cheap:

The cash it expects to receive, plus the value of its Telenet stake and other investments would already justify the current market cap. Since the stock trades around $25, with $20 of cash/share (742m shares outstanding) from the transactions and another $6/share in quoted and unquoted investments, all operating businesses would effectively be free. These businesses have generated ~$4.3B of OCF (Liberty's name for EBITDA) for Liberty in 2018, and - yes, that's right - they would come for free.

So the more interesting question is what we are missing.

What is wrong with these businesses which Vodafone and Sunrise, after many months of negotiations and due diligence, are willing to buy for a combined consideration that almost equals Liberty's entire market cap?

The answer is probably that they might be worth a lot more to the acquirers than to Liberty itself and that Liberty's other options beside their sale would probably weigh on the market valuation.

Within the Vodafone deal, the German operations are key and they have done quite well recently. They are probably not that fit for a future where companies need to offer and fully control quad-play packages, so this would be a risk for Liberty if they had to keep the business. It would be mitigated by the nice cash generation in Germany, which grew OCF 7.1% in 2018 to $1.9B. And this growth is likely to continue for another while.

As far as UPC Switzerland is concerned, a failure of the deal would be far worse for Liberty. That said, Switzerland has long been a cash cow and generated close to $400m of FCF and $732m of OCF in 2018. The most interesting question regarding this deal is why Sunrise decided to take over UPC instead of letting it decline further, maybe into insignificance or to take it over later at a cheaper price. Clearly, Sunrise saw that UPC had other options, among which certainly the desperate move into a price war, which would have destroyed value for all competitors.

Hence, if the transactions didn't close, while Liberty would certainly make growing FCF for some more time in Germany, it might need to engage in an ugly and costly fight in Switzerland, so the combined FCF from the two countries might start a steady decline if both mergers failed.

That said, if we assume that these two businesses are worth to Liberty only half of what they are worth to the potential acquirers (i.e. a combined EV of ~$30B), after accounting for the related combined debt load of ~$14B, little would be left for common shareholders, maybe $1.50/share. Add another $6/share in quoted and unquoted investments - and Virgin Media, Poland, Slovakia and the Dutch JV trade for less than $18/share.

So let's see if this is realistic and what it implies.

One problem might be the low FCF generation at Virgin Media, which is burdened by Project Lightning.

While growing strongly and delivering high returns on investment, this network expansion project is still OFCF negative (-$420m in 2018). ("OFCF" is defined as OCF minus PPE additions, so it also excludes tax and interest.)

Looking at EBITDA or, as Liberty calls it, OCF, instead of generating the ~GBP 255m it would generate in its footprint if it was a robust cash cow like the legacy cable business (on similar penetration and margins), it currently only generates a third of this. Overall, in my opinion Virgin Media should certainly be valued on its capability to generate ~GBP 2.2B ($2.93B) of OCF from the legacy business, plus at least half of its future OCF potential from Lightning, for a total OCF potential north of GBP 2.3B ($3.06B).

We can debate about how much this is worth, given its low current FCF generation. For sure, Virgin won't pay income taxes for a long time, thanks to substantial NOLs (NPV about $2B), so that's a tailwind. Capex will decline 20% in 2019, so that's another tailwind. Then there are some headwinds, totaling about $150m: the potential Brexit impact, a network tax increase, negative regulatory impacts, increased programming costs.

Virgin Media carries ~$16B of debt (including vendor financing), so even a low 10x OCF multiple for the sole legacy business leaves $13B for shareholders (10x $2.9B = 29B, less $16B debt = $13B equity value) or ~$17.52/share. This is a bit less than 19x the effective FCF generation (after tax, net of interest) of the sole legacy business, hence totally excluding the certainly valuable Project Lightning bucket. (OFCF of GBP 1.117B x exchange rate 1.33 = $1.486B; less estimated $800m interest = $686m net free cash flow after 0% taxes.)

For the sake of simplicity, let's conservatively assume that the VodafoneZiggo JV and the small Eastern European businesses combined simply finance corporate costs.

In summary, assuming that …

VodafoneZiggo JV cash generation and corporate costs cancel each other out,

the sold businesses would be worth only 50% of the currently expected consideration if Liberty continued to own them,

Project Lightning is worth zero,

the solid Virgin Media legacy business is worth the same multiple as the struggling Swiss business in the Sunrise transaction,

quoted businesses are valued at market, despite telecom being clearly out of favor,

… the combined business would still be worth:

assets sold to Vodafone and Sunrise: $1.50/share

quoted assets and investments: $6/share

Virgin Media: $17.50/share

… for a total of $25/share - which is exactly what the market is pricing in today. This means it accounts for the failure of both transactions, no recovery in Switzerland, a future decline in Germany and no value for Project Lightning. To me this looks like a too pessimistic assumption.

On the other hand, if the transactions were approved, even assuming Project Lightning is worth zero, we get substantial upside of about $18.50/share or 73%.

Since the chances of approval for these transactions are far above zero and non-approval is already priced in (or maybe even worse than that), it certainly looks like Liberty Global is substantially undervalued on a probabilistic basis.

Looking for more investment ideas in the media space? My subscriber service Stability & Opportunity has uncovered several interesting investment opportunities in the media and telecom space all around the world. Alongside unparalleled, deep research into selected holdings in the healthcare, industrials and media segments, Stability & Opportunity provides frequent alerts to short- and long-term investment opportunities with multiple layers of safety arising from carefully identified market inefficiencies. To invest with conviction, you need to know your facts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBTYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.