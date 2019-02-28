Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Undervalued More Now Than Ever

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bobby Geiger as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Firsthand Technology Value Fund's (NASDAQ:SVVC) excessively steep discount to NAV of 53% is no longer necessary given recent catalysts within the investment portfolio, historically high level of public investments and insider activity.

About SVVC:

“Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with venture funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. The fund invests in companies in various stages of maturity with the goal of achieving profitable exits via IPO or acquisition.” - Company Website

Historical Share Price And NAV Analysis:

Over the past four years, SVVC (“Firsthand”, “The Fund” or “The Company”) has traded at a discount to its NAV consistently ranging from ~40%-70%, an abnormally large amount even for a closed-end fund. The Fund currently trades at a 53% discount given its most recent preliminary monthly NAV announcement of $27.72 per share (for the month ending January 31, 2019) and the closing share price of $13.10 on February 27, 2019. This is well within The Fund’s historical 4-year range but is completely unwarranted now given recent events. The graph below illustrates the relationship between The Fund’s share price and NAV since 2013.

Why SVVC’s Massive Discount Exists:

Potentially the biggest reason for SVVC’s unusually large discount is that since ~2015 and until recently, most of its investments have been in privately held companies. In their filings, Firsthand gives some clarity as to how it values these investments, saying, “The fair values of our venture capital investments were determined in good faith by, or under the direction of, the Board.” That being said, to believe The Fund’s stated NAV would mean to put an enormous amount of trust in The Company’s management in deriving accurate, reasonable and most importantly, market-based valuations for its private investments. The concern over the transparency of The Company’s private investment valuations which has plagued The Fund for so long should now no longer be a worry given the IPOs of some of their largest holdings.

Investors Must Analyze The Fund In A New Light Given Recent IPOs:

During the second half of 2018 alone, three out of four of SVVC’s largest holdings became public companies. These included the IPO of Pivotal Systems (ASX:PVS) in July, Revasum (ASX:RVS) in December, and the SPAC transaction of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in December. The magnitude of these events should not be underappreciated as they provide a clear-cut, indisputable look into The Fund’s true NAV.

SVVC is severely undervalued and this is demonstrated by recognizing that the value of Firsthand’s investments in just Pivotal Systems and Revasum alone exceed the market capitalization of the entire fund itself. SVVC owns approximately 54 million restricted common shares of each of the companies. With Revasum trading at 1.79 AUD (Australian Dollars) as of February 27th, and Pivotal Systems at 1.70 AUD, that translates to a combined market value of $134 million, while the market cap of SVVC sits well below at $94 million.

Even after management discounts the value of these shares due to trading restrictions and other risks, their estimated worth is roughly $119 million, or $16.60 per share. Keep in mind that SVVC’s last quoted price was $13.10. If we add the 9.6% of the NAV that publicly traded Phunware accounts for, as well as the few other small public investments owned by Firsthand, we’re looking at roughly 70%, or $19.27 per share of its portfolio invested in public companies. Not in the past 5 years, or possibly in the history of the entire fund, has this much of its NAV been composed of public company investments.

This itself refutes the argument that SVVC deserves an enormous discount for the uncertainty of the value of its private investments. The graph below depicts a buildup of how Firsthand’s three largest public investments contribute to its total NAV per share of $27.72 and what that looks like against the current share price.

I believe that management’s proven ability to take public its investments at a valuation equal to or greater than what they were already on the books for is a turning point for The Fund. It gives merit to The Company’s private portfolio and credibility to its valuation approach. Firsthand’s managers are clearly motivated to bring value to shareholders as evidenced by recent events, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see exit opportunities for The Fund’s investments either in the form of acquisitions or IPOs.

Empirical Evidence Supports Case For A Lower Discount To NAV:

To further explain why Firsthand’s NAV now demands greater respect from investors, I conducted an in-depth analysis of the composition of The Fund’s investments over time. I aimed to determine whether Firsthand’s observable assets are correlated with its discount to NAV. Observable assets, for purposes of this article, is defined as the sum of the fair market value of SVVC’s investments in public companies in addition to its cash and cash equivalents.

The fair market value of The Fund’s investments are determined under direction by the Board and was taken directly from the quarterly and annual reports. If a large percentage of Firsthand’s NAV is composed of observable, public assets, concerns surrounding the credibility of the portfolio company valuations should be put to rest, and the discount to NAV should decline.

The graph below illustrates how SVVC trades at a significantly lower discount when invested in a large amount of observable assets. Prior to 2015, The Fund held a large amount of observable assets and the discount was low, but since then and until recently, The Fund invested heavily in private companies and traded at an incredibly large discount. For example, in Q4 ’13, with observable assets of 69.1%, The Fund traded at a mere 15% discount.

Just two years later with observable assets of only 17.2%, Firsthand traded at a whopping 70% discount. It should be noted though that 47% of the observable assets in Q4 ’13 were cash and cash equivalents, providing an extra high level of liquidity. Nonetheless, this supports the theory that private investments are a huge factor contributing to SVVC’s large value gap.

Per Firsthand’s January 31, 2019 preliminary NAV update, we can safely assume observable assets as a percentage of NAV at 75%. We won’t know for sure until we see their schedule of investments in the 2018 annual report, which is yet to be released. At 75%, this would be the largest amount of observable assets that I have ever recorded for The Fund, using quarter-end data since Q4 ’13.

CEO And CIO Kevin Landis Upped Stake In SVVC:

On August 31, 2018 Firsthand announced a share repurchase plan for up to $2 million worth of common stock. More importantly though, in the same press release, Firsthand’s CEO and CIO Kevin Landis announced his intention to purchase up to $1 million worth of stock. According to OpenInsider, it appears that Mr. Landis has fully completed this obligation by purchasing stock on the open market over the course of September and October 2018 with purchase prices ranging from $15 to $17.50 per share.

This demonstration of confidence from the CEO is a very good sign for shareholders as Mr. Landis upped his ownership by 22%, from 263,131 shares to 321,952. Additionally, in late November of 2018, Mr. Landis purchased $290,000 worth of stock in Pivotal Systems, The Fund’s second largest investment.

Risks:

I will outline a couple of the less obvious risks that I believe investors should consider. Potentially, the most notable one is that SVVC operates a hefty fee structure which charges an annual base fee of 2% of gross assets in addition to an incentive fee of 20% of realized capital gains. Additionally, many of their investments in public companies include restricted shares which could be good or bad depending on how they perform. For instance, 86% of Revasum shares and 70% of Pivotal shares are expected to be in lockup for the 24 months following the IPO.

It is important to note though that management accounts for this when assessing their fair value to be used in their NAV. Lastly, The Fund’s performance over the past several years has been far from stellar. Although I believe this not to be the case anymore with the recent success of some of their largest investments, it is still required that management be on their best game moving forward.

Investing In SVVC Provides 69%+ Upside Potential:

I believe that a conservative discount to NAV of 20% accounts for the risks outlined above. This would yield a share price of $22.18 for SVVC, providing upside potential of 69% for investors. Firsthand Technology deserves a discount of only 20% compared to the 53% that it trades at now for a combination of the reasons outlined in this article. First off, investors have gotten used to valuing The Fund at such a high discount for many years now due to the large amount of private investments in The Fund’s portfolio.

With the IPOs of Revasum and Pivotal Systems, Firsthand’s investments in these two public companies alone are valued by management at $16.60 per share. Expanding on this point, SVVC’s ownership of observable assets is at a 5-year high. The last time observable assets were even near this level was in Q4 ’13, when the discount was only 15%. Additionally, The Fund’s CEO has made respectable investments in SVVC’s stock and the stock of their second largest holding.

Conclusion:

Firsthand Technology has made monumental strides in the right direction to increasing value for shareholders. If the massive discount to Firsthand’s NAV persists, which I don’t suspect it will, it is even possible that we’d see an activist investor get involved. Now is the time to invest in SVVC before the hidden value of The Fund is recognized and the market corrects itself by narrowing the value gap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVVC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.