Still Plenty Of Pessimism To Go Around

Despite the best start for the market in over 30 years, retail investors aren’t exactly lining up to buy stocks. Lingering fears from the December panic remain and to date, there are no signs that investor confidence levels have increased, even after an uninterrupted rally in the last two months. In today’s report, we’ll look at the market signals which continue to support an optimistic outlook for equities. We’ll also discuss a possible time frame for the next breakout above the nearest round-number benchmark level in the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

The current equity market environment is one of many contradictions. On the one hand, volatility levels as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) and S&P 100 Volatility Index (VXO) continue to drift lower and haven’t shown any signs of increased worry on the part of traders. The VIX is arguably Wall Street’s favorite measure of fear, so it’s easy to look at the VIX chart and come to the conclusion that there is a dangerous level of complacency among market participants right now.

The CBOE equity put/call ratio also would seem to point to a decided lack of worry among options traders. The following graph, which features the 5-day moving average of the equity put/call ratio, is at its lowest level since last September. This was of course just before the October-December market plunge commenced. Indeed, it would be tempting to interpret the current put/call levels as an example of too much bullish sentiment in the options market, especially after the massive spike in fear visible in this same gauge as recently as December (below).

It would be a mistake, however, to conclude that investors are no longer afraid. For there is strong evidence to suggest there’s still a healthy amount of trepidation in the market. Take for example a recent article which highlighted investors’ uneasiness with the stock market despite its nine-week-old rally. Last week’s performance marked the best start to a year since 1987 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which gained nearly 12% in the first eight weeks of this year. What’s more, according to the article, the Dow hasn’t recorded eight consecutive weekly gains at the start of any year since 1964, when it registered an 11-week winning streak.

Yet despite this amazing performance, investors haven’t yet surrendered to the greed impulse, as is normal whenever the market has tallied a performance like this in the past. Although Wall Street is clearly no longer concerned about higher interest rates like they were last year, there is still a fair degree of uncertainty over the fate of the global economy. A recent headline from Europe, for instance, showed that the eurozone’s manufacturing sector began its first downturn in almost six years in February. Economists and investors alike worry that the eurozone may experience additional headwinds from a China-led global economic slowdown.

There’s also the looming threat of auto tariffs being imposed on the European Union if a trade deal isn’t soon reached between the U.S. and Europe. Already the EU has threatened to retaliate if the U.S. imposes these tariffs.

The net result of all these fears over the state of the global economy and trade outlook has been a move out of equities and into the traditional safe havens on the part of investors. As the New York Times recently observed:

In every week this year, money has flowed out of domestic stock market mutual funds and exchange-traded funds — as much as $15 billion in the last week of January, according to EPFR Global, which tracks flows into and out of funds. These investors, overwhelmingly individuals, have moved money into bonds and cash.”

An even more vivid illustration of investors’ continued worries over the global outlook can be seen in the following graph. This compares the performance of the April gold futures price (GCJ9) with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) over the last six months. The implication here is clear: the demand for gold has exceeded the demand for stocks since last fall when concerns over the global trade outlook began to increase.

If investors were truly complacent about the stock market’s upside potential then we should be seeing just the opposite. Indeed, in prior years whenever sentiment waxed bullish while stock prices rose, it was common to see the SPX significantly outperform the gold price, as well as other safe-haven assets. What the recent strength of the gold price tells us is that fear and uncertainty are still very much alive in the equity market. And as long-time readers of this report know, this can be interpreted in a positive light.

Every bull market needs a “wall of worry” to climb, and it’s just this type of lingering fear that keeps bearish sentiment high enough to spark periodic short-covering rallies. Only when we see strong evidence that worry is abating should investors express concern over the resilience of the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. For now, that outlook remains positive.

Turning our attention to the market’s short-term internal profile, my most important gauge of the demand for equities is still increasing. Shown below is the 4-week rate of change in the number of NYSE-listed securities making new 52-week highs and lows. As long as this indicator is rising, it suggests the market’s near-term path of least resistance is to the upside. As you can see here, this indicator hasn’t suffered a setback all year and continues to strengthen day by day. This is a testament to the increasing incremental demand for stocks as the ratio of stocks making new 52-week highs has been far higher than those making new 52-week lows.

If the stock market is in the hands of the bears, then we should be seeing a steady increase in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows. What’s more, there should be more than 40 NYSE new lows on a daily basis over a period of several days to weeks. This is because concerted selling pressure is almost impossible to conceal once a particular sector or industry group has been targeted for liquidation among informed investors. As it now stands, there hasn’t been a single day this year when the NYSE new 52-week lows have exceeded 40.

What’s more, the S&P 500 Index itself is still above its rising 15-day moving average despite several weeks of non-stop gains. A decisive close under the 15-day MA on a weekly closing basis would be the first sign that the market’s immediate-term (1-3 week) trend is under pressure. But until this happens, it’s entirely premature to even talk about the bears having control of this market.

As can also be seen in the above graph of the SPX, the benchmark index is approaching an important round number resistance level. I’m referring of course to the 2,800 level which many observers consider to be a pivotal level for the index. The 2,800 level represents the upper boundary of a 4-month trading range in the SPX, so if nothing else it carries an important psychological significance. As such, a decisive breakout above 2,800 would likely signal the onset of a new rally phase of the market’s recovery. However, a “pause that refreshes” or even a temporary pullback may have to occur before the SPX is energized enough to puncture through this level.

While the market’s internal condition is strong enough to support an upside breakout right now, a move above 2,800 from here would likely exhaust the market’s remaining upside potential very quickly after setting off a major round of short covering. A slow-but-steady grind higher is actually healthier for the market’s intermediate-term rising trend. Hopefully, then, there will be some additional sideways to slightly lower movement in the SPX in the coming days to allow the index to gather strength before the next rally commences.

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended that technical traders maintain a long position in a market-tracking ETF, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), of which I’m currently long.

