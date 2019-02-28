Intel Long-Term Target Prices

Looking at Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 4Q is almost as looking at any other tech stock's 4Q. While sales increased 9%, its 1Q revenue was guided down from year-ago levels and for 2019, all of which were below consensus. Using Wall Street analyst's words, Intel's 4Q performance has been "better than feared." Investors seemed to shed off the soft 4Q and a lower 1Q guidance, but look forward to a better 2H 2019 (Figure 1A), as if trade dispute, China woes, and crypto back-end weakness would have been resolved. However, uniquely to Intel, the hiring of its long overdue, first non-engineering, non-manufacturing CEO Robert Swan signals an important company's strategic shift to financial focus. Although only time can tell if Intel made the right choice, the removal of the last piece of uncertainty suggests that the market will be able to price Intel shares based on the company's long-term fundamentals. It is, therefore, the purpose of this post to estimate those long-term target prices.

Robert Swan's Challenges and Opportunities

CEO Robert Swan will have to face Intel's well-known challenges immediately. Fixing the current CPU supply shortage is obviously a near-term priority, launching the delayed 10 nm chip to combat AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) 7nm is the mid-term challenge. While Intel has enjoyed a near monopoly in corporate server and Data Center (DC) sales for years, the corporate IT and cloud service provider's recent spending cut is not confined locally but felt through the entire supply chain to memory chipmakers like Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and TSMC (NYSE:TSM). Intel also has to deal with the long-term threat of slipping DC market share to AMD's fierce competition from early low-end servers to recent high-end servers. Intel's Data Center's near 100% market share is unsustainable amid AMD's EPYC and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Cavium's ARM-architecture-based chips, although the company feels confident of its Xeon-SP and Purley-architecture-based data-center portfolio. On this issue, SA Commentator, Geekinasuit, has the following to say:

"One thing for sure, Intel's troubles have not magically gone away, 10nm is so late it has to be skipped for 7nm to stay on the curve with competitors, but 7nm is far away. If Intel commits to what is now an ageing 10nm process, the company will only fall further behind. Intel also has to come up with a brand new processor design comparable to AMD's chiplet approach, but it takes 4-5 years from start of a new design to a commercial release, Intel no doubt has started on a new design perhaps as long as 2 years ago, so it probably has 2-3 more years before anything is commercially released."

It is estimated that AMD's EPYC platform looks to take 8-10% DC market share by 2019. But also thank an uptick ASP and the shift to high-end processors which more than offset the PC unit declines. In the long run, based on SA Commentator, Sighcopath,

"INTC decided a few years ago to transition into a data centric company from a PC company. Today INTC competition are companies like XLNX in FPGA, NVDA in data center computing and machine learning, TSMC and Qualcomm in process node wafer production. INTC answers to these threats has not been price wars. INTC answers to these threats is to buy companies to bulk up on IP or eliminate the competition. There is a reason XLNX is spiking so greatly in share price and it is how soundly that company is beating INTC in the FPGA market. INTC needs to worry about many more threats than little old AMD!" ("2112": December 2012)

Intel's Long-Term Target Price

In the tech world, long term is anything over one quarter. Since technology dynamically changes by the day, speculation on a product over a quarter or two becomes impractical. For professional Wall Street analysts who are more technologically trained and often have private information through personal contacts, they often couldn't even predict the current quarter earnings announcement. It is therefore irresponsible to estimate the future stock prices beyond the points which are backed up by financial forecasts. Using this criterion, I only estimated Intel's "long-term" future stock prices all the way till 4Q 2021, or 8 quarters from now, since this is the furthest future time point that consensus financial estimates were provided.

In this sense of long turn, stock prices are mainly affected by management guidance and analysts' estimates of future financials. Analysts' estimates are closely tracking management guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information. As a result, Intel's stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capital expenditure, where forward estimates are denoted by the dotted lines (Figure 1A - Figure 1E). It is worth noting that share prices have been mainly positively associated with all five positively trending financials since 2010. Most future financials (dotted line) are expected to improve due to the anticipated relief of the trade dispute, an ease of Fed's policy, and a lesser concern of forthcoming global recession. However, after Intel started losing some CPU market share to AMD, it appears that the stock prices have started paying more attention to future revenue estimates than other financial metrics (Figure 1A). Another good sign is that, different from many other tech firms, Intel is not expecting to lower its Capex after 2019 (Figure 1E) to combat the problems of decreasing cash flow or slower revenue growth, which it does not have (Figure 1A and Figure 1D).

Intel's Stock Prices Move with Forward Fundamentals

The message from the positive relationship between forward financial estimates and stock prices should give investors more comfort, since it suggests that Intel's stock prices have reflected underlying fundamentals after all, even though there may have been occasional "breaks" over time. Furthermore, since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2021), it may be informative to investors if future Intel prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts. That being said, the premise of this exercise is that the analysts' consensus estimates need to be unbiased as a group and over time. Therefore, based on the Street's estimates of the five financial metrics for last 40 quarters and next 10 quarters as shown in Figures 1A-1E, I was able to estimate Intel's "forward target prices." The way I came up with this forecast price is as follows:

1. I first collected all management guidance, stock price, and consensus estimate data on revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and Capex for the past 40 quarters and next 10 quarters.

2. I then correlated Intel's stock prices with the 40 historical estimates for the five financial metrics (multiple correlation). Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking stock pricing model. This is because that at any point of time in history, Intel's price is estimated by the forward estimates of the five financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks consistently.

3. The relationship I identified in (2) would suggest how today's stock price moves in response to analysts' forecasts of the five forward fundamentals. I also included a tech ETF index (QQQ) to capture the market impact on Intel's stock price.

4. Using the relationship and the analysts' next 10-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials.

In Figure 2A, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual Intel stock prices (in black) over the long run. Since 2010, Intel's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing Intel shares. In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 2B from 4Q 2018 through 4Q 2021. The predicted Intel price moves from $49, $57, and $60 by 2021 (the red dotted line). It should be cautioned that both stocks also exhibit less than exciting share appreciation in 2021, reflecting mainly the leveling-off revenue and capital expenditure. I also showed the price prediction, from a recent post, for Intel's rival, AMD. Over the period between 4Q 2018 and 4Q 2021, both forecast prices are predicted to move over a similar path, suggesting that both stocks are mainly affected by the same macro factors reflected in analysts' estimates.

Takeaways

It may not happen until later 2019, but Street analysts have been very optimistic about Intel's long-term fundamentals. It appears that China uncertainty, crypto weakness, and the Fed's interest rate policy all become headwinds which will be blown over by 2H 2019. Most financial metrics will be significantly improved from 2020 on. Assuming that the general stock market and U.S. economy will not throw a curve ball, Intel stock price will be around $60 one year out and looking to gain an annual return of 10% over next 2 years, based on the same favorable forecasts on the company's financials. Both the time path and the level of the future price movement totally depend on the actual time path and the realization of the forward financial estimates. For Intel shareholders, in order to receive an annual 10% future stock return, the company needs to fend off AMD's assault on the next generation Data Center and corporate IT server market share.

