Homebuilders: The Downtrend Continues

I have to admit that I was very excited to write this article. Homebuilders are one of the most interesting industries on the market currently given that we are seeing a massive rally during a weakening housing market. Between January and December of 2018, homebuilders lost roughly 37% of their value. Since that bottom, we see that homebuilders are up more than 25%. That said, we are seeing a very interesting move where traders bought oversold housing stocks. Currently, we are at a point where pessimism has been erased and traders seem to focus on fundamentals again so to speak. In this article, I will show you why it is extremely dangerous to go long at current prices.

Extra: This article discusses the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is, therefore, the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

Every Rally Makes Sense - Even This One

What weakness am I talking about? Readers who are new to my articles might be confused given all the stories about an overheating housing market, rising rents and falling unemployment. All of this is true. However, what I am talking about are leading housing indicators like the NAHB housing market index which tracks single-family housing conditions. Building permits track the number of permits meaning that we get a pretty good picture of what we can expect in terms of real (hard) data coming from the housing market.

Building permits for the month of December were just released. Building permits were up 0.50% after being in contraction on a regular basis since the start of 2018. One indicator that is more up to date is NAHB sentiment. NAHB sentiment did improve from 58 in January to 62 in February. Note the big time gap between permits and NAHB sentiment. The usual one month time difference got a bit worse after the most recent government shutdown delayed building permits data.

Anyhow, NAHB sentiment is still down 12.7% on a year-on-year basis which is the fourth consecutive month of contracting growth numbers. It is also very likely to get a further building permits decline over the next few months.

So why did homebuilding stocks rally 25%? Are traders completely ignorant of the risks that lay ahead? The answer is no. And the graph below shows you why. The year-on-year performance of homebuilders has been negative since the start of building permits weakness as you can see below. However, homebuilders were down almost 40% as I mentioned in the intro. This means that building permits contraction had to reach at least 10%. This was quite unlikely in the short-term, which made buying the correction very interesting from a risk/reward point of view.

Unfortunately for bulls, this also means that the current prices of homebuilders (in general) make sense. We are pricing in negative growth of roughly 4-5%. Moreover, these numbers are likely as NAHB sentiment is pointing at even more contraction.

In other words, we are currently dealing with a terrible risk/reward given that it is more than likely to get higher building permits contraction in the months ahead.

The same goes for housing starts. These numbers are a bit more volatile. December housing starts were down 10.9%, which does confirm the current downtrend.

And as if we needed any more evidence, we see that retail sales of home furnishing items has gone below the 0% growth mark. I always like to look at this from a different point of view. In this case, we can use home furnishing given that it is a good indicator to see consumer spending when it comes to items connected to living. Note that these numbers are not leading. They are just perfectly showing that the most recent downtrend of leading indicators is starting to pull down 'hard' economic data like retail sales.

No, the world is not about to end. And no, we are also not going to get a meltdown comparable to 2007/2008. What we are currently dealing with is cyclical growth slowing. NAHB housing market sentiment has entered a strong downtrend which is likely going to pull down building permits over the next 1-3 months. It is also almost a certainty that homebuilders will report contracting new orders in their first quarter of 2019. And speaking of homebuilders again, it is time to prepare for weakness in the stock market as the most recent rally has reached a point where the risk/reward ratio is just not interesting enough to keep buying.

I will remain on the sidelines to start buying once we see a reversal of homebuilding indicators. I doubt that this is going to happen over the next few months. The main message of this article therefore is to stay on the sidelines if you are a mid-term trader. The time to buy will come, but it's not now.

