Follow Warren Buffett's Advice: Be Greedy With Kraft Heinz While Others Are Fearful

Kraft Heinz (KHC) stock suffered a complete and utter meltdown when it reported fourth quarter results last Thursday, and with good reason. In nearly all metrics, it delivered poor operating results that reaffirmed the quickly changing tastes of consumers around the world. The first miss was on profit, where adjusted EPS of $0.84 missed already lowered earnings estimates by 11% and represented a decline of nearly 7% from the year-ago quarter when it posted a $0.90 per share profit. Sales missed estimates as well, coming in at $6.89 billion compared to expectations of $6.93 billion. These figures were certainly disappointing but were just the beginning of the company's problems.

The bigger problem was a massive $15.4 billion charge to the goodwill value of some of its most iconic businesses, including the Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands. For some time, it has been clear to investors that due to the shift in consumption away from packaged goods towards healthier and more natural alternatives, the value of these assets is much lower than before. With one swoop, management admitted to this change. But the excuse they provided is mind-boggling. Here's CFO David Knopf on the reasoning behind this massive write-down.

Just to be clear, by far and away, the majority of the impairment … was… driven by the second half performance and the new level of margin and profitability that we're talking about versus what it was before. So, the margin profile and what we established in the second half was really the key driver behind the impairment."

Source: Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Conference Call

What he's saying here is that recent developments over just the second half of 2018 have caused the value of these businesses to decline, which is why a $15.4 billion charge was needed to readjust their value. Not very logical right? As correctly pointed out on the call by Kenneth Goldman of JPMorgan, companies do not usually make large write-downs due to short-term performance or market fluctuations. It is often times a very methodical process, especially considering the massive scale of this loss. Kraft's write-down is the second largest out of all companies over the past year, eclipsed only by General Electric's (GE) $22 billion write-down last October. Additionally, the US consumer staples sector is not an industry known to suffer numerous major write-downs. Valuation firm Duff & Phelps reported that while between 2013 and 2017, there were 88 write-downs within the sector, they totaled to just $9.6 billion. Kraft's charge from its consumer brands totals to around $7.3 billion, which is more than the entire sector over the last three years combined.

To add to the misery, management announced with its earnings report that the SEC had launched an investigation into its corporate accounting practices. As a result, Kraft reported they had launched an internal investigation themselves and discovered an accounting error of $25 million. At this point, it is unclear whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger problem affecting the company; only time will tell. Meanwhile, the company seems to be cooperating fully with regulators and continues to insist any mistakes made had no material impact on past financial results.

All of these issues led to a massive wave of analyst downgrades and price targets cut from as high as $70 to around $40. As if all this was not bad enough, declining profits led Kraft to chop its dividend by 36% to $0.40 quarterly per share.

Without question, Kraft Heinz is struggling. When the company was created by 3G and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) in 2015, it was expected to be the perfect type of boring and reliable business that could deliver value to investors through lower costs all around. However, nearly 4 years later, it is clear that the company has grossly overestimated potential cost savings and synergies. And savings it did realize has come at the expense of the value of its brands, many of which have struggled due to changing consumer trends. But the recent stock collapse has also created an opportunity for investors. Regardless of short-term shifts in tastes, Kraft Heinz's portfolio of iconic American brands remain strong and their market-leading positions will not easily fade away. In the following sections, I will detail why overblown fears have made KHC now a good choice for those looking for long-term value investments.

Major Brands Returning to Growth

While sales barely missed expectations in the fourth quarter, they were significantly stronger than most recent quarters. In fact, total product volume increased 4% and organic sales grew by over 5% in all geographic areas excluding the US, where sales grew by 1.1%. These figures are a major improvement over the third quarter, where for comparison, European sales only grew organically by 0.6% and Canadian sales actually fell by 1.4%.

Unfortunately, sales growth was more than overshadowed by higher costs. The current inflationary environment has resulted in more expensive raw materials and manufacturing expenses, and the dire shortage of US truckers has also made logistics more costly and complex. Previously, management expected to overcome these increased costs through savings elsewhere along their supply chain. But by their own admission, this quarter, they drastically overestimated the effect and magnitude of these saving measures.

Pricing has also been a negative drag on the company. An ongoing trend in grocery stores has been the continued emergence of private label products, or store brands, that compete with many of Kraft Heinz's products. This competition has turned fierce as of late and the company has been forced to drop prices in order to close the price gap and remain competitive with other items on the same shelf. This issue has been most significant in international markets but has had a noticeable impact domestically as well.

Higher input costs and downward pricing pressures limited the ability of KHC's brands to express and deliver their true value. But significant progress has been made over the past year that seems to be righting this falling ship. In contrast to 3G's investment thesis, Kraft has ratcheted up spending on marketing and brand investment, which has fueled the resurgence of many of its legacy brands. Products such as Kraft Mac & Cheese and Oscar Mayer hotdogs have pivoted from years of consistent sales decline to single-digit growth in 2018. Even troubled products such as Kraft salad dressing have seen sales and market share stabilize after Kraft invested capital into R&D to develop more creative products, such as their new portable pouch design for salad dressing.

Source: Foodbev

Pricing of all products is also expected to stabilize and turn positive in 2019 around the world. Following the past year's price decreases, it appears the company has found the optimal prices for its products. While private label pressures are expected to remain, if price is relatively similar, as it is, the brand name will most times win the battle for space in the customer's shopping cart. Kraft's strong brand recognition and reputation give it the leg up that it desperately needs.

Kraft no doubt faced many struggles in 2018. Yet, still, it was able to deliver volume-driven sales growth in all market segments. Moving forward, it is well positioned to succeed and continue the turnaround it has achieved. But this time, pricing will no longer be a negative drag but rather will turn positive and allow it to better capitalize on the higher volume of products it is selling. Higher costs will continue to affect Kraft, but that is an unavoidable problem that affects every company in this operating environment.

Strong Portfolio of Popular Brands

As mentioned many times earlier, changing consumer tastes have hurt Kraft Heinz ever since their merger in 2015 and likely before that as well. Like many of its competitors, such as General Mills (GIS) and PepsiCo (PEP), they have seen consumption shift away from packaged foods towards more natural and healthier alternatives. No longer do people want to buy the fatty and oily salad dressing, but rather they want the new light and organic vinaigrette. At last, Kraft seems to be realizing this and is taking action to better adjust for the future. They cannot continue with 3G's mantra of cutting-costs because it comes at the expense of less valuable brands, evident by the $15 billion write-down. One of the reasons that sales on many products returned to growth in 2018 was because the company is finally understanding that to create value, it must reinvest capital into its brands. It has become more willing to spend money on marketing as well as R&D of new products to innovate and fill consumer needs. These efforts have already lead to some success through products such as Just Crack an Egg, a line of quick and easy breakfast products, and Food Network Kitchen Inspirations, a line of meal kits and sauces.

Investing in its own brands is perhaps the most profitable and sustainable way for Kraft to grow in the future. Many have pointed to a big splashy acquisition as the solve-all solution, but they forget that the initial merger is a major reason the company is facing so many challenges today. Its investments into itself are already paying off. After launching Just Crack an Egg around a year ago, it has already turned into a $50 million brand with a high growth trajectory still yet to come. Other products, such as P3 protein packs, have seen even greater success. After launching in 2014 under the Oscar Mayer brand, these meat, cheese, and nuts packs have become a $120 million brand and recently announced a partnership with UFC to become the organization's "Official Protein Snack." This new marketing campaign will put this still relatively new product in front of a large and targeted audience and become a catalyst for its future growth.

Kraft Heinz is learning from its mistakes caused by a failure to properly invest in their brands. It needs to continue its forward progress and continue to leverage the strength of its iconic businesses to capitalize on new opportunities. In this new age, a company cannot simply sit still and sell; management knows this. It must take overt action to promote and develop its products and take the time to form relationships with different customers. This is the only way sustainable, long-term growth can be achieved.

Valuation is too Appealing

The recent collapse in KHC's stock is certainly well deserved, but it has also created an opportunity for investors. The company projects 2019 profits between $6.3-6.5 billion and at the current market cap of around $40 billion it translates to a forward PE of 6.25. Such a multiple is more than justified for a business that, although has faced recent challenges, is not one without a future. 2019 will be another difficult year of transition but after that, the company as outlined earlier is well positioned for success.

A serious concern with the company is the massive load of debt that it carries. This is a reasonable concern considering long-term debt stood at nearly $31 billion at the end of 2018. While this is a hefty sum, the company has been actively working to reduce this burden. The most obvious example was its recent dividend cut, which was cut from $2.50 each year to $1.60 or $0.40 per quarter. Such a move makes sense because at the original payout amount, it would be yielding over 7.5%. The new dividend still yields nearly 5% for investors, more than fair. In the process, Kraft will save around $1.1 billion each year that it can then use to strengthen its heavy balance sheet. The other solution the company has been pursuing is asset sales. Over the past year, it has already announced the sale of the entirety of its Indian businesses to Zydus for $625 million as well as its Canada Natural Cheese business to Parmalat for $1.23 billion. Management has more divestitures planned as well. Just days ago, it is reported that Kraft is eyeing a sale of Maxwell House, the second largest coffee brand in America. If sold, it could fetch upwards of $3 billion and potentially even more.

These divestitures are not only done in the effort to reach its target leverage of 3x, but it is also a way for the company to refocus on core areas for growth. Some businesses, such as its Indian operations, provide little to no strategic value to the company outside of limited earnings accretion. By selling these areas with "no clear path to competitive advantage," Kraft is better able to concentrate energy and resources on more valuable and impactful assets. These sales will certainly cause earnings dilution, but it is worth the cost if the company can better capitalize on its more prime areas.

Conclusion

Kraft Heinz is the perfect example of how cutting costs is not always the right solution. Ever since its merger, 3G has brutally damaged the company's valuable brands by refusing to allow adequate reinvestment, innovation, and marketing. But management has learned their lesson and is now taking active steps to reverse the company's course: and it's working. Sales of its troubled iconic brands have begun to turn a corner and many have begun to deliver sales growth rather than decline. This sales growth has come despite pricing pressures from private labels, something the company does not expect to continue into this year. Even with positive pricing abilities though, 2019 will be a transitional year for the company as it seeks to rapidly deleverage its balance sheet and make the necessary investments that have been lacking for years. But now for investors, there is a clear path forward towards eventual growth. As everyone is fearful about Kraft Heinz, now is the perfect time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.