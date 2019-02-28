Corbus Has Ties To Suspect Investors And A History Of Failed Clinical Trials For Lenabasum

We believe lenabasum has failed its major trials in SSc and CF. Lenabasum was also denied Breakthrough Therapy Designation in SSc.

In this article, we highlight what we believe are ties between Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings (CRBP) and a group of suspect investors that were involved during the company’s IPO. In addition, we believe lenabasum has a history of negative clinical data, and we believe that lenabasum is likely to fail in the company’s pivotal trial in Scleroderma and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) and Phase 2b trial in cystic fibrosis (NYSE:CF).

Given Corbus’ high cash burn, we expect little cash to be on the balance sheet by the time the company’s key clinical trials readout in 2020. Corbus has also been a recent beneficiary of the “cannabis craze” related to potential legalization, but Corbus has no actual cannabis ties. Instead, its value is tied to whether lenabasum works, and its approach to therapeutics has been tried (and failed) for over a decade.

Corbus has ties to investors who have or who have been alleged to have engaged in securities fraud

First: Convict Howard Appel

Corbus is connected to the same convicted felon that we highlighted in our 2015 Seeking Alpha article on Organovo (ONVO). Organovo shares have declined ~70% since our publication, and we think Corbus has at least as much downside.

Remember when we highlighted Howard Appel’s involvement in a suspected pump and dump scheme with Organovo? Well, he was recently convicted of his third securities-fraud related crime and is now serving prison time. Recently, we uncovered evidence suggesting ties to Corbus.

Brief history lesson: Lenabasum was previously owned by a company called JB Therapeutics which acquired rights from the drug’s original owner, Sumner Burstein, who had the rights to the drug revert back to him in late 2008 after the drug failed to advance as a pain management therapeutic. After starting Phase 2 trials in inflammatory diseases, JB Therapeutics completed a reverse merger on March 2014 with Corbus Pharmaceuticals Acquisition Inc, changing its name to Corbus Pharmaceuticals. In October 2014, Corbus’s shares listed on the OTC and were uplisted to Nasdaq in April 2015.

In a filing to approve the reverse merger into Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, there is a voting shareholder called SLD Capital Corp. that lists no controlling person or entity.

In an unrelated legal filing (Latitude Solutions v. Howard Appel, accessible through PACER), Appel is affiliated with and effectively controls an identically named company, SLD Capital Corp.

(Source: SEC filings and Latitude Solutions v. Howard Appel)

We believe these two entities are one and the same, and this leads us to believe that Howard Appel was involved in Corbus Pharmaceuticals prior to its IPO. The presence of a securities fraud-related felon as a voting shareholder raises flags to us on the underlying merits of the company.

Second: Questionable associate Laurence Allen

In addition to what we believe are ties to Howard Appel, we found records that show Laurence Allen was Corbus’ second largest (~10% ownership) shareholder when it listed. In the same filing, his name is listed as both “Lawrence Allen” and “Laurence Allen” in the beneficial holders section, but we believe they are the same person due to their listed ties to ACP Partners Fund.

In addition to owning Corbus through his activities as Managing Principal of ACP Investment Group, he is also CEO of a financial services company called NYPPE Holdings that apparently specializes in private equity market services.

Mr. Allen is the subject of a recently-announced investigation by the New York Attorney General (NYAG) in which Allen is suspected of “manipulating the calculation of carried interest by relying on inflated valuations for certain of the Fund’s private company assets, including NYPPEX Holdings…” and misappropriating assets from his investment funds. Mr. Allen directly invested in Corbus through a number of funds that are now a subject of this investigation, including ACP X, L.P. and LGA Investments Family Limited Partnership, with the NYAG seeking information on the nature of all investments that were made using these funds. All of this can be found in re Laurence G. Allen, et al., New York Supreme Court, Case # 452346/2018, Docket Nos. 1, 13, & 18.

(Source: SEC filing)

Recently the NYAG was forced to file for a court order to obtain from Mr. Allen all documents related to his investing activities and to appear for testimony because he had failed to adequately respond to five separate investigative subpoenas from the NYAG and failed to appear for testimony that the NYAG had confirmed with Mr. Allen’s lawyer on “multiple occasions.” Furthermore, the court granted a preliminary injunction restraining and enjoining Mr. Allen’s investment activities through the named funds to prevent further damage to the public and possible destruction of evidence prior to completion of the NYAG’s discovery activities. Again, all of this can be found in re Laurence G. Allen, et al., New York Supreme Court, Case # 452346/2018, Docket Nos. 1, 13, & 18.

Third: Questionable associate Jennifer Lorenzo

Jennifer Lorenzo is a third investor with a questionable background. Ms. Lorenzo is listed personally as a voting member on the same JB Therapeutics voting agreement that SLD Capital Corp. appears. She is also affiliated to Corbus through GJG Life Sciences, LLC, which appeared as a 1% selling stockholder of Corbus at the time of its IPO.

Ms. Lorenzo, who is married to permanently-barred broker, Gregg Lorenzo, and their fund GJG Life Sciences, LLC has been the subject of a report by White Diamond Research on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB). White Diamond Research’s report states that in 2014, Gregg Lorenzo was permanently barred by the SEC for repeatedly engaging in dishonest and unethical practices and has 17 regulatory disclosures on his FINRA BrokerCheck profile in his 10 year history as a registered broker.

Corbus has ties to SternAegis Ventures and Aegis Capital Corp.

Corbus has ties to SternAegis Ventures through Aegis Capital Corp., who acted as Corbus’ placement agent for its 2014 private placement. The head of SternAegis, Adam Stern, also takes large personal equity stakes in, and board seats on, the companies for which he leads financings. For example, for Corbus, he was a>5% owner of the company at the time of IPO.

SternAegis is part of Aegis Capital Corp., the same broker-dealer that has 33 BrokerCheck disclosures (including 31 regulatory events) and was recently fined by both FINRA and the SEC for over $1 million in total for failing to have adequate supervisor and anti-money laundering (AML) programs. In fact, Aegis Capital Corp. was also identified as the “worst brokerage firm” by the Securities Litigation & Consulting Group (SLCG) in 2017:

SternAegis has also been involved in other publicly listed biotech companies like Matinas Biopharma (MTNB), Organovo (ONVO), and InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV), which SternAegis includes on its website. We note that many have substantially declined in value over the past two years.

All current senior management at Corbus have ties to the previous shareholders

Investors may try to brush off these ties as “events in the past.” Unfortunately, all current senior management (CEO Dr. Yuval Cohen, CSO Dr. Mark Tepper, CMO Barbara White, and CFO Sean Moran) at Corbus were involved with the company before its listing in some capacity. In fact, many of them were executives at JB Pharmaceuticals and directly oversaw the acquisition of lenabasum, designed its clinical program, and financed Corbus’ activities through individuals and entities that we’ve discussed above.

We believe lenabasum failed every previous clinical trial

Lenabasum (formerly known as anabasum, resunab, and JBT-101, among others) was first characterized as a CB2 specific agonist and having potential therapeutic promise in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s by Professor Sumner Burstein, who then licensed the product to a company called Atlantic Pharmaceutical. Preclinical data in animal models pointed to the drug having prospects as an analgesic (pain reliever), so Atlantic performed a single-site clinical trial in Germany that was published in 2003. Atlantic sublicensed it to Indevus which shelved it and eventually terminated its license deal in 2008, reverting rights all the way back to Sumner Burstein. We believe this is a strong indication that lenabasum likely failed to provide meaningful benefits in pain. Later Sumner Burstein licensed lenabasum to JB Therapeutics which decided to pursue an anti-inflammatory program with SSc as a lead indication.

We believe the Phase 2 trial in SSc was a massive failure

On November 2016, Corbus reported “positive” Phase 2 topline results, and later in November 2017 provided updated results at conferences. In its press release and presentation, Corbus highlighted the median CRISS scores for combined JBT-101 groups and placebo at weeks 4, 8, 12, and 16, and mentioned that the primary endpoint was safety and to “evaluate efficacy using the American College of Rheumatology Combined Response Index in diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (CRISS) score” and that this was a “16-week study in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.”

However, according to clinicaltrials.gov at the time of the trial’s initiation, enrollment, and top-line readout the primary efficacy endpoint was different – it was indicated as the “Change in Combined Response Index in diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (CRISS) from baseline at Day 85,” or 12 weeks.

Corbus appears to have changed the primary efficacy endpoint of the study after the company was unblinded to the results, extending the efficacy readout to 16 weeks which was a full 4 weeks after patients were off therapy. We believe this is important because we would not expect therapeutic benefit relative to placebo to be maximized during a 4-week period of patients off drug.

On the original clinicaltrials.gov page, the primary endpoint is clearly listed as Day 85. Well after the trial was unblinded, the clinicaltrials.gov page was changed to reflect the “new” efficacy endpoint almost 2 years after the trial results were reported by Corbus.

From trial inception on CT.gov June 4 th, 2015 to October 1, 2018 (Source: Clinicaltrials.gov):

From October 1, 2018 onwards ( Source: Clinicaltrials.gov):

Even if you want to analyze CRISS at the 16-week time point, it still failed when we adjust for Corbus’ use of a one-sided test. Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value that is normally reported in clinical trials. In a one-sided test and assuming standard scientific and clinical practice (which the FDA does), statistical superiority is only achieved if p<0.025, not p<0.05.

We want to note that the use of a one-sided statistical test is unusual, and investors may not understand the important distinction that p must be less than 0.025 in a one-sided test to reach statistical significance.

Also in the footnote, it is mentioned that there was no effect for immunosuppressant therapy built into the CRISS model, which we believe is relevant because of a baseline imbalance of concomitant immunosuppressant therapy that favors the treatment arm over the placebo arm (93% vs. 80% of patients enrolled, see below for baseline comparison). In other words, we believe that if the model was adjusted to account for this immunosuppressant imbalance, then the difference between arms almost certainly becomes even smaller.

In its Phase 3 trial for SSc, Corbus is ensuring no new or increased doses of immunosuppressive medications are given within 8 weeks prior to screening, in contrast to its Phase 2 trial which simply required stable SSc treatment for at least 28 days prior to visit 1 (which was at the time of screening since, since there was 28 days between screening and visit 1). Therefore, we think any “boost” from the immunosuppressant effect will be mitigated in the Phase 3, leaving only the placebo-like activity of lenabasum remaining.

However, the CRISS score is not the primary endpoint in Corbus’ ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in SSc. Instead, the trial’s primary endpoint is the change from baseline in the mRSS (modified Rodnan skin score). We believe this data actually looks even worse.

First, we note that the change in mRSS score was not statistically significant with a p value of 0.085, which is a one-sided test that requires a p value of <0.025. Second, the data looks better at week 16 compared to week 12 largely due to what appears to be a placebo bump. We do not believe this is a robust efficacy signal.

If we stay true to the 12 week efficacy time point originally recorded on clinicaltrials.gov, then it’s clear to us that the trial failed. We believe Corbus used the 16 week placebo bump as a way to spin the data set and claim “success” since it was the only point in time that happened to even come close to separating from placebo.

Yet, even after this data spin, lenabasum still couldn’t achieve statistical separation. Notably, Corbus is now running its Phase 3 out to 52 weeks. Even if the data for week 12 had been positive, we believe there would be additional risk of running a Phase 3 trial with a 52-week efficacy endpoint since we would have no information concerning the durability of the effect seen at 12 weeks.

We believe Corbus’s additional secondary endpoint data in its Phase 2 SSc trial also failed

For HAQ-DI (Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability-Index), the differences between arms at 16 weeks (~0.2) is not statistically significant (p<0.025 for a one-sided test). Furthermore, the ~0.1 HAQ-DI difference from baseline to 16 weeks is much smaller than the difference between arms at baseline (0.4). Due to the small difference, we do not believe this to be clinically meaningful.

Similarly for FVC (lung function, forced vital capacity), we believe an FVC% improvement of 1% is not a clinically relevant change when baseline for lenabasum was 86%, and certainly did not come close to being statistically significant at any point in time from placebo.

Changes from baseline for MDGA (physician assessment of global health) and PtGA (patient assessment of global health) also failed and did not separate from placebo except for one random time point at 8-weeks for MDGA. Given the lack of consistency in the data, we believe this is likely due to random chance.

Lenabasum failed its Phase 2 in SSc despite clearly enrolling healthier patients

Bulls might point to the directional advantage (“totality of data”/CRISS measurement) lenabasum has over placebo in these data as an indicator of drug activity. We think a healthier patient population recruited in the lenabasum arm and/or a concomitant immunosuppressant imbalance are the more likely explanations.

When considering baseline characteristics of the lenabasum and placebo populations, we find that every single measure of disease activity (disease duration, HAQ-DI, FVC%, MDGA, PtGA, and Modified Rodnan skin score) favors the lenabasum arm over the placebo arm at baseline. In other words, drug patients were healthier, on average, coming into the Phase 2 trial. Though not statistically significantly different for any single measure (mostly due to the trial’s very small sample size), we believe the fact that every measure numerically favored the lenabasum arm (and in the case for some metrics like HAQ-DI, was almost 50% higher [worse] in the placebo arm than the lenabasum arm) is compelling evidence to conclude that these populations were not balanced.

To us, this indicates that there was a healthier, more resilient patient population that was randomized into the drug arm relative to the placebo arm. We believe this is particularly relevant in a trial investigating SSc, an extensive and progressive fibrotic disease, in which more severe patients at baseline may have a muted placebo response compared to healthier patients.

Furthermore, a greater number of lenabasum patients were receiving concomitant immuno-modulating drugs than placebo patients which, when considering the tiny numerical differences seen in this trial between the pooled drug arms and placebo, could easily explain this trend as well. As a reminder, immunosuppressant use was not adjusted for in the CRISS model.

Lenabasum showed no dose response in its failed Phase 2 in SSc

We also believe lenabasum showed no dose response in its Phase 2 trial in SSc, which is typically a red flag. 1) The dose schedule tested a wide range of doses in weeks 1-4, but Corbus didn’t split out these cohorts in its efficacy endpoint analysis and instead pooled all arms during weeks 1-4. We believe if there had been a convincing effect, Corbus would have shown it or been interested in running different doses the entire length of the treatment phase and; 2) After all patients were switched to 20 mg twice daily, there seems to be no difference in the trajectory of drug benefit in any of the outcome measures compared to weeks 1-4. We believe that a drug that does not demonstrate an impact on efficacy when increasing dose from 5 mg daily to 40 mg daily (8x the minimum tested dose) is likely doing nothing at all.

Corbus was denied breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) in SSc after the company applied for it with its Phase 2 data

A company can apply to the FDA to obtain breakthrough therapy designation if it believes its drug: 1) addresses a serious or life-threatening condition; 2) demonstrates preliminary clinical evidence that it may have substantial improvement on at least one clinically significant endpoint over available therapy.

We know SSc is a serious and life-threatening condition, and we know that there is no FDA-approved therapy for SSc, so unmet need is quite high. As a result, we believe all the FDA had to be convinced of was that lenabasum’s Phase 2 data demonstrated substantial improvement over placebo in at least one clinically relevant endpoint. The fact that the FDA denied the company’s request leads us to believe that the FDA does not believe lenabasum demonstrated substantial improvement over placebo with any of the endpoints measured in the Phase 2 trial.

We believe Corbus will also fail in its Phase 2b trial in cystic fibrosis

We believe the existing CF data is just as bad as, if not worse than, the SSc data. Like its Phase 3 in SSc, Corbus prospectively identified a number of endpoints it was to measure at Day 85, including the all-important forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and lung clearance index change in lung function from baseline at Day 85. On a presentation published October 2015, Corbus clearly detailed the secondary efficacy endpoints that it will look at in the Phase 2a as FEV1, Lung Clearance Index, and CFQ-R Respiratory Domain:

This coincides with the clinicaltrials.gov page that existed before Corbus was unblinded to its data:

On these measures, it is clear to us that lenabasum failed on FEV1 and on CFQ-R score, which can be seen in the graphs below.

Corbus also omitted results for Lung Clearance Index (LCI), which was the third key secondary endpoint listed by the company. We believe this is an indication that the LCI data was negative.

On the Phase 2a data conference call and presentation, Corbus focused its attention away from the importance of FEV1, CFQ-R Respiratory Symptom Score, and LCI. Instead, the company highlighted the reduction in pulmonary exacerbations versus the placebo arm. To our knowledge, Corbus had never previously highlighted exacerbations as an endpoint it was tracking, and we believe this is an endpoint that the company data-mined for on a post-hoc basis.

We believe Corbus’ fixation on pulmonary exacerbations as an event of “special interest” is not only a distraction from the failed, prospectively defined endpoints, but it is also disingenuous due to the tiny event rate. While a 75% reduction in pulmonary exacerbations for the highest dosing arm sounds impressive, it is comparing just 3 patients in the placebo group to 1 patient in the treatment group. We believe this difference in exacerbations is due to random chance.

As a result, we have high conviction that lenabasum’s Phase 2a data demonstrates the compound is not an active drug in treating CF, and we believe that Corbus’ Phase 2b data is chasing a random chance signal that is not likely to be reproduced in its Phase 2b trial results.

Corbus is not a cannabis company

Contrary to some investors’ beliefs, Corbus is not a cannabis company. Lenabasum is a synthetic small molecule agonist that binds to the cannabinoid receptor, but is not itself cannabis. In fact, CB2 was selected because it is selective for CB2 over CB1, the latter receptor having psychoactive effects that lenabasum was designed to avoid.

The stock has seemed to garner a lot of attention following its announcement of a partnership with Jenrin Discovery in which Corbus gained the rights to develop and commercialize the Jenrin library of ~600 compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system. However, given that Corbus paid a grand total of $250,000 for these rights up-front with Jenrin (along with very modest $18 million in maximum milestones per compound and mid-single digit royalties, subject to specified reductions), we don’t think there were many other interested bidders for this library.

As a result, we believe Corbus will not realize any meaningful benefit from the legalization of marijuana. We believe instead its value will be based on whether Corbus can get lenabasum approved to treat a disease.

Our price target for Corbus is $0.50

We believe lenabasum is highly likely to fail in SSc and CF, and we place no value for lenabasum in other indications or Corbus’ other assets. The only value to Corbus is its cash balance, which we believe the company is likely to burn through, to fund operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.