Brunswick: An Attractive Story Has Just Enough Worries

BC is cheap, and probably a little too cheap, but the bounce off December lows keeps it from being quite compelling at this point.

On the marine side of the business, Brunswick Corporation (BC) has done pretty much everything right of late. Revenue is growing, margins are expanding, and the company is taking share. There's been some help from acquisitions both in P&A (parts and accessories) and fitness, but even considering that spend the bottom-line trend of late for BC has been sharply positive:

source: author. FY19 figure at midpoint of post-Q4 guidance, including Fitness segment

Yet that performance hasn't done all that much for BC shares:

As far as BC stock goes, the impact of Brunswick's earnings growth largely has been offset by a steadily shrinking multiple, which on a P/E basis has moved from ~20x in 2014 to a current ~11x (including the Fitness business, which Brunswick plans to sell or spin). That's not terribly surprising. Brunswick obviously is a heavily cyclical stock; its multiple should compress as it moves through a positive cycle. Trading in BC stock, particularly since the 2016 U.S. presidential election, shows heavy impact from macro sentiment (for instance, note the sharp declines amid broad market weakness in early 2016 and late 2018).

Cyclical fears and hopes will play a huge role in BC's trading going forward as well. Brunswick has tried to minimize its exposure through the M&A efforts in fitness and P&A, with mixed success - but the boating industry obviously is hugely macro-sensitive. Secular worries about the future of boating - in terms of both who participates and how they participate - are an additional factor. On both fronts, there's just enough worry to see BC as not as cheap as it appears - and evidence elsewhere to suggest that BC perhaps is not the best bet to take should those worries be overblown.

Solid Performance in Marine

After a somewhat disappointing 2016 (at least from a revenue/market share standpoint), Brunswick's marine businesses have performed quite well over the past two years:

source: Brunswick February-March 2019 investor presentation

In Marine Engines (a little over two-thirds of total Marine revenue before intercompany eliminations), organic revenue rose 6.6% in 2017 before accelerating to 9.6% growth in 2018, per figures from the 10-K. New product launches combined with rising demand for higher-horsepower engines are driving much of the growth - and margin expansion (EBIT margins rose 80 bps over the last two years). Brunswick continues to take market share, particularly in 150 hp+ categories per the Q4 2018 call.

Meanwhile, efforts to build out a parts and accessories business are showing signs of success. P&A now is about half of Engine segment revenue, at higher margins. The $910 million acquisition of the Global Marine & Mobile business from privately held Power Products further built out Brunswick's P&A offering. Roughly 35% of total revenue (after the Fitness spin/separation) should come from the aftermarket (mostly P&A, with some contribution from aftermarket engines as well). That should limit some of the cyclical impact on Brunswick's business - while P&A also offers stronger margins than the rest of the business.

Power Products will drive efforts in "connected boating" (including self-docking technology), and it fills out Brunswick's P&A portfolio:

source: Brunswick February-March 2019 investor presentation

On the Boat side, the news has been solid as well. Organic growth was over 13% in 2017. Sales did decline 1.3% in 2018 - but the wind down of yacht production under the Sea Ray brand had a 7.5 point negative impact. Brunswick's Lowe brand lost its spot at Cabela's after it was acquired by Bass Pro Shops, providing another headwind. (The shift did help the Engines business, as Bass Pro's Tracker boats use Mercury engines.) Excluding Sea Ray and a minor currency impact, revenue still rose 5.7% in 2018, with unit growth outside of Lowe at 3% in the U.S., in line with the industry at large.

Here, too, higher-end products are driving demand, with some weakness in value-level aluminum fishing and pontoon boats. Unit growth rates are a bit slower for both Brunswick and the industry, but high-end demand should continue to boost revenue: Brunswick is guiding for low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2019 despite lingering impacts from both Sea Ray and Lowe. And here too, margins are improving nicely as the segment has moved from being nearly a loss leader to a decent profit center itself:

source: Brunswick February-March 2019 investor presentation

There are some concerns around the edges, admittedly. Tariffs - both those imposed by the U.S. on products imported from China, as well as retaliatory tariffs in Canada and the EU - had an estimated $7 million impact on 2018 operating earnings, with an incremental $10-$15 million hit in 2019. Most of the company's sales in Europe, at least, are of products built in the EU, which limits pressure - but higher-priced (and higher-margin) products could take a revenue hit this year. Modest progress on trade talks could help on that front, however, and in December Brunswick was granted exclusions on 40-60 hp engines.

Brunswick still is guiding for a strong 2019. Revenue for the two segments combined is projected to rise 9-11%, with four points of help from acquisitions. Operating earnings are guided to increase "high teens", with EPS (excluding Fitness) rising 9-14%, due to a higher tax rate and increased interest expense due to the Power Products deal.

Brunswick expects to deleverage quickly, as free cash flow is expected to rise sharply. Free cash flow has been pressured of late by capital expenditures, a chunk of which has gone to build out capacity, and the resolution of the company's pension plan. That spend should moderate - particularly on the pension front - and Brunswick is guiding for $300 million-plus in 2019 free cash flow and targeting $375-$400 million in 2020.

The outlook suggests that Brunswick's marine business alone makes BC rather cheap. The stock trades at 11.5x the midpoint of 2019 EPS guidance excluding the contribution from Fitness. The cash flow targets suggests a ~15x P/FCF multiple to 2019 figures, and ~12x 2020 levels, while 2019 EV/EBITDA (again, marine only) is a reasonable 8x. In the context of recent performance - again, earnings are going to double in five years - those multiples seem far too cheap. Even accounting for cyclical worries, there's a case that investors in BC might be getting the Fitness business for free.

Fitness Problems

The problem is that it doesn't look like the Fitness business is worth all that much in the moment against Brunswick's $4.6 billion market cap. Performance turned sharply south in 2018 - and management doesn't seem to believe 2019 will be much better. Sales are expected to decline mid-single-digits, and full-year guidance suggests net income of $0.30-$0.35 per BC share - less than $30 million.

A new contract with Planet Fitness (PLNT), in which Brunswick's fitness brands lost exclusivity, is a factor. Tariffs are expected to hit operating earnings by $8-$10 million next year as well. Adjusted operating income already declined 43% in 2018, with lower sales and weaker mix contributing, along with an inventory write-off.

It's going to take some time for the business to improve, as even management admitted on the Q4 call. And that assumes the business does improve. International sales - about half of the total - have held up, with 5% constant-currency growth in 2018. But even that side of the business is expected to be ~flat this year, with further weakness in the U.S. driving the consolidated decline. And guidance suggests more margin pressure, with investments in new products and IT hopefully bringing benefits in 2020 and beyond.

With the other publicly traded peer, Nautilus (NLS), also struggling - the stock is down about 60% since June - there's a real question as to whether Brunswick should proceed with the spin-off (or a possible sale). Management insisted when asked on the Q4 call that it was still moving forward - but with earnings down, valuation is likely going to be limited. 2018 EBITDA was about $87 million by my numbers. Something like 7-8x 2019 EBITDA and 12-15x net income suggests the business would be worth in the range of $400-$500 million - something like 10% of the current market capitalization.

Secular Worries and the Cycle

From here, BC's fair value at the moment looks to be closer to the high 50s. The Marine business looks to support the current market cap, looking at EBITDA, earnings, and cash flow multiples. Fitness probably is worth around $5 a share ($450 million or so). That's in the range of 10% upside, with combined with a 1.6% dividend suggests low-double-digit appreciation over the next twelve months. (For what it's worth, the Street is much more aggressive, with the average price target near $68, almost 30% upside.)

It's an attractive case, and this has been a stock I've bought on the dip twice in the past. But to see the case as compelling, an investor has to have some trust in the industry and the macro cycle, while also calling out BC as the best pick. And there are concerns on those fronts.

The most pressing question is how much room is left in the industry's post-crisis recovery. Unit volumes still remain well below past levels:

source: Brunswick February-March 2019 investor presentation

2018 figures should be just over 200,000 - still below past averages. But those averages also are falling - and perhaps unsurprisingly. There are no shortage of secular factors that could pressure boat ownership going forward. Customers are less mechanically inclined, which requires more outsourced repairs and increases the cost of ownership. Non-motorized alternatives like kayaks and stand-up paddleboards have seen strong growth in recent years. The next generation of potential boaters is facing over $1 trillion in debt. Even population changes - moves to the cities and drier Southwestern areas - could have a modest negative effect.

I'm not ready to call for a ceiling in demand just yet. But at least in the U.S. market, expecting a return to the 300K averages from before the crisis seems too optimistic. And recent demand for new boats has been boosted by the crisis, which left exceedingly limited used inventory over the past few years. Potential buyers of late have been faced with the choice of either a new boat or an old boat, with little middle ground.

~Flat unit demand is good enough - at least for now - given rising prices and strong sales on the high end. The P&A business provides some ballast as well. But there does seem to be some deceleration in the industry as a whole: the expected 3% unit growth last year was at the low end of Brunswick's original range, and there are some areas of weakness in the market. International sales could see some pressure from tariffs and the still-strong dollar.

For investors who see more strength ahead of the industry, meanwhile, there are other choices. Malibu Boats (MBUU) has been a torrid performer in recent years - and it plays almost exclusively in the same high end of the market on which Brunswick's growth currently relies. That stock is more expensive: 1-plus turn higher on an EV/EBITDA basis, depending on how an investor treats its noncontrolling interest and a tax receivable agreement. But its growth of late has been better and it has catalysts including a move into engines and benefits from two recent acquisitions.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), another stock I've owned in the past, is cheaper than BC, at ~7x EBITDA (based on guidance for fiscal 2019, ending June 30) and 9x FY19 consensus EPS estimates. If the industry outperforms expectations, it's tough to see BC as necessarily the best play. It certainly hasn't been in the strong market of the past few years:

Data by YCharts

chart since MCFT IPO in July 2015; note that MCFT paid $4.30 per share special dividend in 2016, adding nearly 30 points of returns

Obviously, the disappointment of the Fitness acquisitions has been a factor. But if the risks - both secular and cyclical - of the boating industry are worth taking, they seem likely to lead to greater rewards in smaller rivals. (Smaller international exposure doesn't seem like a bad thing at the moment, either.) Taking a broader view, even with the YTD rally there are 'cheap' cyclicals in construction and industrials - which might not have some of the secular worries facing the boating industry.

Again, $53 probably is too cheap. But there are worries here. Market growth in 2019 could see challenges (particularly if trade war concerns persist). Weaker Fitness performance could scuttle the separation, which likely would disappoint investors. Any macro jitters are going to hit BC stock, as they did in Q4. Those risks all are priced in to some extent - but they all need to be watched closely as 2019 rolls on. And as attractive as BC looks, there are some potential traps ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.