Annaly Capital's Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 16 mREIT Peers (Post Q4 2018 Earnings) - Part 1

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 2/22/2019), and current price target for NLY is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 12/31/2018. This includes NLY’s projected performance during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/22/2019).

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to sixteen other mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within three tables. Table 1 will compare NLY’s recent leverage, hedging coverage ratio, BV, and economic return (loss) to the sixteen other mREIT peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to BV analysis using stock prices as of 2/25/2019. Table 2 will show a quarterly compositional analysis of NLY’s fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio while Table 3 will show the company’s recent hedging coverage ratio over the past two quarters.

This article also discusses the importance of understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios in light of recent events that have occurred. This includes a BV projection as of 2/22/2019. Providing NLY’s CURRENT BV projection (as of 2/22/2019) has a heightened level of importance this quarter due to the more positive relationship between investment/MBS and derivative instrument valuation fluctuations during the first half of the first quarter of 2019 (tightening of spreads).

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY at periodic intervals. Understanding the characteristics of a company’s MBS and derivatives portfolios can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis is a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the sixteen other mREIT peers: 1) leverage as of 12/31/2018; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2018; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 12/31/2018. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for NLY will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article. This includes providing a list of the mREIT stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), appropriately valued (a hold recommendation), and overvalued (a sell recommendation).

Overview of Several Classifications within the mREIT Sector:

I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. It should be noted in light of several recent acquisitions and certain changes in overall investment strategies, some mREIT companies have begun to have minor portfolios outside each entity’s main concentration. However, I have continued to group certain mREIT companies in each entity’s main classification for purposes of this article. Some market participants (and even some mREIT companies) have different classifications when compared to Table 1. Some market participants/companies base classifications on the percentage of capital deployed in each entity’s investment portfolio. However, my preference is to base a company’s classification on the monetary “fair market value” (“FMV”) of each underlying portfolio. In my professional opinion, there is no “uniform” methodology when it comes to classifying mREIT companies but more of an underlying preference. Readers should understand this as the analysis is presented below.

First, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments consist of commercial/residential MBS, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”), and agency debentures for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises/entities (“GSE”). Since these investments typically have higher durations versus most other investments within the broader mREIT sector, companies within this classification typically utilize higher hedging coverage ratios in times of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) are currently classified as a fixed-rate agency mREIT. Technically speaking, AI’s recent “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI intends to “switch back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

Second, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in variable-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments generally are commercial/residential MBS for which the principal and interest payments are also guaranteed by a GSE. More specifically, variable-rate MBS generally consist of adjustable-rate mortgages(“ARM”) that have varying interest rate reset periods. ARM holdings are usually classified together based on each security’s average number of months to coupon reset. This is also known as the security’s “months-to-roll”. This is a typical indicator of asset duration which helps identify each security’s price sensitivity to interest rate movements. If a security’s months-to-roll is high, then this type of investment can also be described as a hybrid ARM holding. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) are currently classified as a variable-rate agency mREIT.

Third, there are mREIT companies who earn varying portions of income from investing in agency MBS holdings, non-agency MBS holdings, other securitizations, and non-securitized debt investments. This type of company is known as a “hybrid” mREIT. In regards to non-agency MBS, this includes (but is not limited to) Alt-A, prime, subprime, and re/non-performing loans where the principle and interest are not guaranteed by a GSE. Since there is no “government guarantee” on the principle or interest payments of non-agency MBS, coupons are generally higher when compared to agency MBS of a similar maturity. However, borrowing costs (including repurchase agreements) for these specific investments are also higher (no government guarantee; credit risk). Due to the subtle yet identifiable differences between agency and non-agency MBS, I like to differentiate between an agency and a hybrid mREIT company. Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) are currently classified as a hybrid mREIT.

Finally, there are mREIT companies that invest in (but are not limited to) a combination of agency MBS, non-agency MBS, other mortgage-related investments, non-securitized debt investments (including multifamily and commercial loans), and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”). I believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) should currently be classified as a “multipurpose” mREIT.

Since BXMT and GPMT had 96% and 98% of its investment portfolio in variable-rate debt as of 12/31/2018, respectively, these companies currently do not need to utilize a high hedging coverage ratio (some could even argue to not have derivative instruments in place). The same can be said about NRZ (to a lesser degree) who currently has a majority of the company’s investment portfolio in MSR and MSR-related investments. As I have correctly pointed out, these investments actually benefit, from a valuation standpoint, in a rising interest rate environment as prepayment risk (and in a majority of scenarios credit risk) decreases while there is an increase in projected future discounted cash flows.

Finally, as of 2/25/2019 CHMI, MITT, and WMC had yet to report earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019. As such, metrics within Table 1 below were not available for these mREIT peers at the time of this article was written. Therefore, further reference of these three mREIT peers will not be provided below. Now let us start the comparative analysis between NLY and the sixteen other mREIT peers.

Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how NLY compares to the sixteen other mREIT peers in regards to the metrics stated earlier.

Table 1 – Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s BV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on NLY and the sixteen other mREIT peers (see each corresponding column): 1) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 9/30/2018; 2) “at-risk” (on- and off-balance sheet; total) leverage ratio as of 9/30/2018; 3) hedging coverage ratio as of 9/30/2018; 4) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 12/31/2018; 5) at-risk leverage ratio as of 12/31/2018; 6) hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2018; 7) BV per share at the end of the third quarter of 2018; 8) BV per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018; 9) BV per share change during the fourth quarter of 2018 (percentage); 10) economic return (loss) during the fourth quarter of 2018 (percentage); 11) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 12) stock price as of 2/25/2019; 13) 2/25/2019 premium (discount) to BV per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 (percentage); and 14) 2/25/2019 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation.

NLY:

As of 12/31/2018, NLY’s investment portfolio consisted of 83% and 6% fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings, respectively (based on FMV). When compared to 9/30/2018, NLY’s fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS portfolio increased 1% and remained unchanged, respectively. NLY also continued to invest in non-agency MBS and non-MBS holdings which accounted for 11% of the company’s investment portfolio balance as of 12/31/2018. This included NLY’s investments in commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, middle market (“MM”) lending, seniors housing, and MSRs. This percentage was a decrease of (1%) when compared to the end of the prior quarter. It should also be noted NLY recently completed the company’s acquisition of MTGE Investment Corp. in September 2018.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, when excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” [non-recourse debt], NLY had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 6.1x while the company’s at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position, was 7.0x as of 12/31/2018. NLY had an on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratio of 5.7x and 6.7x as of 9/30/2018, respectively. As such, NLY slightly increased the company’s on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage during the fourth quarter of 2018. However, NLY still had the lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio as of 12/31/2018 when compared to the six other agency mREIT peers within this analysis. Management has implied NLY had a fairly “defensive posture” in regards to leverage due to the risk of widening spreads/lower MBS prices as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) dictates future monetary policy heading into 2019 (in particular, the Federal [“Fed”] Funds Rate and the Fed Reserve’s non-reinvestment of U.S. Treasuries and agency MBS).

NLY had a BV of $10.03 per share at the end of the third quarter of 2018. NLY had a BV of $9.39 per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. This calculates to a quarterly BV decrease of ($0.64) per share or (6.38%). When including NLY’s quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (which I correctly previously projected), the company had an economic loss of ($0.34) per share or (3.39%) for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Let us now discuss NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios to spot certain characteristics which will impact future results. Table 2 below provides NLY’s proportion of variable- and fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 12/31/2018 versus 9/30/2018 (separately including “to be announced” [TBA] positions).

Table 2 – NLY Agency MBS Portfolio Composition (12/31/2018 Versus 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the third and fourth quarters of 2018)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, NLY continued to maintain a portfolio heavily invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the fourth quarter of 2018. NLY’s proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly increased from 5.7% to 6.2% during the quarter (based on par/face value). NLY’s proportion of 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly decreased from 5.1% to 3.8%. As such, NLY’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS slightly increased from 89.2% to 90.0%. When compared to fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC, ARR, and ORC, NLY continued to have a higher proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the fourth quarter of 2018.

NLY’s on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS holdings had a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.92% as of 12/31/2018 which was a 7 basis points (“bps”) increase when compared to 9/30/2018. NLY’s TBA MBS position had a (19) bps WAC decrease. In addition, NLY’s weighted average three-month conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) decreased from 9.1% to 6.9%. Let us now move on to NLY’s derivatives portfolio.

While management has continued to diversify the company’s investment portfolio into less interest rate sensitive holdings (lower durations), a majority of the company’s investment portfolio (from a valuation standpoint) were still in fixed-rate agency MBS. As such, NLY determined to continue have a more “cautious” viewpoint when it comes to the company’s risk management strategy. To highlight the overall activity within NLY’s derivatives portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 3 – NLY Hedging Coverage Ratio (12/31/2018 versus 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using NLY data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($71.1) and ($4.5) billion as of 9/30/2018, respectively (based on notional value). NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury futures position of ($19.9) billion and an extremely minor credit derivatives position. When calculated, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 93% as of 9/30/2018. When compared to the four other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, this was an average hedging coverage ratio. However, when compared to the entire mREIT sector, this was an elevated hedging coverage ratio (refer back to Table 1).

NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($70.5) and ($4.1) billion as of 12/31/2018, respectively. NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury futures position of ($18.7) billion. When calculated, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio slightly decreased to 91% as of 12/31/2018 which continued to be in-line with fixed-rate agency mREIT peers AGNC, AI, and ARR.

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 2/25/2019 NLY’s stock price traded at $10.09 per share. When calculated, NLY’s stock price was trading at a premium to BV as of 12/31/2018 of $0.70 per share or 7.45%. Simply put, NLY’s stock price traded at a modest (greater than 5% but less than 10%) premium to BV as of 12/31/2018 and at a higher valuation when compared to all agency mREIT peers within Table 1.

Comparison of NLY’s Recent Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Valuation to Sixteen mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide various metrics for the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, once again using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratios of NLY and the sixteen other mREIT peers as of 12/31/2018 (in order of lowest to highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio; excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” and/or “variable interest entities” [VIE]; no recourse):

1) NYMT: 2.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.0x at-risk (total) leverage

2) MFA: 2.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.6x at-risk (total) leverage

2) NRZ: 2.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.6x at-risk (total) leverage

4) BXMT: 2.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.8x at-risk (total) leverage

5) PMT: 3.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.9x at-risk (total) leverage

6) GPMT: 3.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.0x at-risk (total) leverage

7) CIM: 3.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.8x at-risk (total) leverage

8) IVR: 6.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.7x at-risk (total) leverage

9) NLY: 6.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.0x at-risk (total) leverage

10) ARR: 6.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.1x at-risk (total) leverage

11) TWO: 5.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.3x at-risk (total) leverage

12) ORC: 8.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.6x at-risk (total) leverage

13) DX: 6.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.0x at-risk (total) leverage

14) AGNC: 7.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.5x at-risk (total) non-tangible leverage

15) ANH: 7.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.4x at-risk (total) leverage

16) CMO: 10.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 10.5x at-risk (total) leverage

17) AI: 13.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 13.6x at-risk (total) leverage

Regarding several mREITs’ leverage ratios within Table 1, some figures may not “exactly” match to what was reported by each company. This is due to the fact not all companies within the mREIT sector have a singular, “uniform” methodology for computing its leverage ratio. To provide a consistent sector-wide metric, I have calculated each company’s leverage ratios based on one uniform methodology.

Second, the following was the hedging coverage ratio for NLY and the sixteen other mREIT peers as of 12/31/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio):

1) ORC: 141% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (129% as of 9/30/2018)

2) DX: 109% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (121% as of 9/30/2018)

3) TWO: 103% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (96% as of 9/30/2018)

4) IVR: 96% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (80% as of 9/30/2018)

5) AGNC: 94% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (95% as of 9/30/2018)

6) AI: 92% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT as of 1/1/2019) (86% as of 9/30/2018)

7) ARR: 91% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (82% as of 9/30/2018)

7) NLY: 91% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (93% as of 9/30/2018)

9) PMT: 76% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (74% as of 9/30/2018)

10) ANH: 62% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (62% as of 9/30/2018)

11) CMO: 60% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (57% as of 9/30/2018)

12) CIM: 51% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (48% as of 9/30/2018)

13) MFA: 41% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (36% as of 9/30/2018)

14) NRZ: 21% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (21% as of 9/30/2018)

15) BXMT: 9% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (11% as of 9/30/2018)

16) NYMT: 4% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (4% as of 9/30/2018)

17) GPMT: 0% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (0% as of 9/30/2018)

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for NLY and the sixteen other mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 12/31/2018 (combination of annual change in BV and dividends received; in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) NRZ: 17.74% trailing twelve-month economic return

2) PMT: 11.66% trailing twelve-month economic return

3) BXMT: 10.19% trailing twelve-month economic return

4) NYMT: 7.77% trailing twelve-month economic return

5) GPMT: 7.45% trailing twelve-month economic return

6) CIM: 6.13% trailing twelve-month economic return

7) MFA: 4.59% trailing twelve-month economic return

8) CMO: (3.66%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

9) AGNC: (6.94%) trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible loss

10) NLY: (7.12%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

11) IVR: (8.16%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

12) TWO: (8.45%) trailing twelve-month economic loss*

* = Negatively impacted by recent acquisition of CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) (incurred costs in relation to merger)

13) DX: (8.49%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

14) ORC: (9.89%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

15) ANH: (11.68%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

16) ARR: (14.14%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

17) AI: (27.61%) trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible loss

For the most part, over the past year most agency and hybrid mREIT companies have underperformed when compared to most multipurpose peers. Out of the eight agency mREIT peers I currently cover, I believe AI has clearly underperformed the company’s agency mREIT peers (and the sector as a whole). To a lesser extent, ARR and ANH have also underperformed sector peers.

Finally, the following were the 2/25/2019 premium (discount) to BV as of 12/31/2018 percentages for NLY and the sixteen other mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) CMO: (11.61%) discount to BV as of 12/31/2018

2) ANH: (7.64%) discount to BV as of 12/31/2018

3) AI: (6.08%) discount to BV as of 12/31/2018

4) ARR: (2.97%) discount to BV as of 12/31/2018

5) PMT: (1.26%) discount to BV as of 12/31/2018

6) GPMT: 0.32% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

7) AGNC: 1.14% premium to non-tangible BV as of 12/31/2018**

** = Tangible BV of $16.56 per share as of 12/31/2018 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a 7.13% premium

8) DX: 1.33% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

9) NRZ: 1.73% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

10) ORC: 1.90% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

11) MFA: 1.93% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

12) IVR: 4.65% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

13) TWO: 6.10% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

14) NLY: 7.45% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

15) NYMT: 9.03% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

16) CIM: 17.11% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

17) BXMT: 26.25% premium to BV as of 12/31/2018

When taking a look at the events/trends that have occurred during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/22/2019), there has been a more positive relationship between investment/MBS and derivative valuation fluctuations (especially when compared to the prior quarter). Simply put, option adjusted spreads (“OAS”) have tightened/narrowed. This has generally been the case for debt investments beyond agency MBS and has positively impacted broader credit markets. This has, in turn, positively impacted sector BVs during the first half of the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/22/2019). As such, I would suggest readers to consider CURRENT BVs when assessing whether a stock is attractively valued. This trend was analyzed/discussed within the following agency MBS pricing article:

AGNC Investment And Orchid Island Capital: A Tale Of Two Quarters (Includes MBS Pricing And Current BV Projections)

The relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments).

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed NLY and sixteen other mREIT peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) leverage as of 12/31/2018; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2018; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 12/31/2018.

First, NLY’s at-risk leverage as of 12/31/2018 continued to be near the mREIT sector average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, NLY continued to have the lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio. This should be seen as a positive factor when it comes to a lower total net valuation loss (proportionately speaking) if mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields reverse recent trends and net increase during 2019. In addition, lower leverage allows NLY to “ramp up” the company’s investment portfolio in the future, to a greater degree versus most agency mREIT peers, when more attractive pricing occurs without overleveraging.

Second, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio remained near the fixed-rate agency mREIT average during the fourth quarter of 2018. However, this ratio remained elevated when compared to the broader mREIT sector. As seen during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018, an elevated hedging coverage ratio as rates quickly decrease can be detrimental to BV. However, in a rising interest rate environment, NLY’s higher hedging coverage ratio is a positive factor as it would likely mitigate a majority of MBS valuation losses as experienced throughout most of 2018. Since I am not anticipating the same magnitude of interest rate increases experienced during 2017-2018 to occur during 2019 (especially towards the shorter-end of the yield curve), I believe mREIT companies with an elevated hedging coverage ratio should modestly lower their net (short) positions during most (if not all) of 2019. In addition, as I have always been an advocate of, I believe interest rate payer swaps typically trump Eurodollar future contracts when it comes to both a consistent payment of interest throughout the life of the contract (versus at the end) and having a more favorable valuation fluctuation if rates rise and vice versa. For example, if one were to look at ORC’s results this past quarter, one would see a notable difference in valuation fluctuations between the two derivative instruments.

Third, NLY’s trailing twelve-month economic loss was slightly less attractive versus the mREIT sector average. However, NLY outperformed agency peers AI, ANH, ARR, and ORC when it came to this metric while slightly-modestly underperforming when compared to AGNC and CMO. This was mainly due to the recent composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio and the net movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields during this timeframe.

Finally, NLY’s current valuation, when compared to the company’s BV as of 12/31/2018, was near the mREIT peer average within this analysis but was less attractive when compared to all agency mREIT peers which should be seen as more of a “cautious”/negative factor.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

Through an analysis that will be omitted from this particular article,my projected NLY CURRENT BV (BV as of 2/22/2019) is approximately $9.70 per share.This per share amount EXCLUDES the company’s dividend for the first quarter of 2019 (ex-dividend date has yet to occur). When calculated, this is a BV increase of 3.3% when compared to 12/31/2018.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 2/22/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately two months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $10.20 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a $0.15 per share increase when compared to my last NLY article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $9.20 per share. This is also a $0.15 per share increase when compared to my last NLY article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 and the continued “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk). This also considers the recent more “dovish” tone/rhetoric by the Fed Chairman in regards to overall monetary policy during 2019; including projections on the future size of the Fed’s balance sheet.

As of 2/25/2019, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) GPMT; and 2) NRZ. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AGNC; 2) AI; 3) ANH; 4) ARR; 5) CMO; 6) ORC; 7) DX; 8) IVR; 9) MFA; 10) TWO; and 11) PMT. I currently have a SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above: 1) CIM; 2) BXMT;and 3) NYMT. While I do like these three mREIT stocks from an operations/portfolio perspective, I do believe, when compared to some of the other mREIT peers, these three stocks are currently slightly overvalued. For long-term holders of these stocks, this indicates I personally would not currently add to my existing position at current prices (if I held a position; which I do not).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

