Conatus In NASH Fibrosis: Making The Case For Emricasan

Emricasan could be clinically de-risked potentially in late Q1/2019 with the announcement of a positive clinical outcome in the NASH fibrosis trial.

Conatus is expected to report top line data readouts for emricasan in Phase 2b clinical trials, NASH severe Portal Hypertension, decompensated NASH cirrhosis, and NASH fibrosis, the focus of this article.

Investment Thesis

Conatus (CNAT) is a small-cap ($59M) liver therapeutics Pharmaceuticals founded in 2005 by Drs. Steven Mento and Alfred Spada. Emricasan (IDN-6556, PF-03491390) is an oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor with dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory effects.

In December 2016, Conatus signed an exclusive option, collaboration and license agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for post-Phase 2b clinical development of emricasan pending clinical success. Specifically, Novartis would bear the financial costs for the future clinical development of emricasan in Phase 3 trials, with scientific input from Conatus.

To progress to Phase 3 trial, emricasan has to meet the primary clinical outcome:

A significant proportion of patients achieve at least one stage histological improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of steatohepatitis in the emricasan-treated patients versus placebo after 72 weeks.

I forecast presumed clinical efficacy for emricasan therapy in NASH fibrosis based on its mechanism of action and preliminary data. To understand my scientific viewpoint of emricasan exerting clinical benefits in biopsied patients with NASH fibrosis, I first overview the potential mechanisms of emricasan.

How Does Emricasan Work?

Emricasan is an investigative drug candidate that was pharmacologically developed by founders of Conatus to selectively induce both anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory effects during hepatic inflammation and injury.

There is an ongoing misunderstanding on the clinical value and rationale for several anti-NASH drug candidates currently in development. NASH is a progressive chronic liver disease with 2 phases and 2 faces:

The first face is the early phase which is typified by inflammation, ballooning of hepatocytes (i.e. early apoptosis) and steatosis. The second face is the late phase which is characterized by inflammation associated with full activation of apoptotic machinery that leads to fibrosis and consequently cirrhosis. This is the clinical rationale for the existence of 2 main groups of anti-NASH therapeutics currently in clinical development. For this reason, some anti-NASH therapeutics are focused on treating early NASH and others being clinically designed to act on late NASH. Further, each drug candidate has to be evaluated based on its merit.

In my article on Conatus, I explained the principle of apoptosis and below is an encore:

Normal liver health is maintained by the swift removal of unwanted cells by a highly regulated programmed cell death called Apoptosis. Normal liver homeostasis is maintained by apoptotic elimination of the comparable amount of cells generated by cell division. Apoptosis can be classified as physiological apoptosis when removal of cells involves no release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and minimal immune response. On the contrary, in pathophysiological settings, alteration in the balance between cell increase and apoptotic cell death results in loss of tissue homeostasis and the inception of several liver diseases. Notably, dysregulation of apoptosis through disproportionate and/or sustained apoptosis is associated with chronic liver diseases such as alcoholic hepatitis, cholestasis and viral hepatitis. Apoptotic cell signalling can either be extrinsically mediated through the death receptor pathway or intrinsically mediated via the mitochondrial pathway leading to the activation of a wide variety of intracellular proteases including proteolytic enzymes called caspases (Ashkenazi et. al. Sci. 1998; Green et. al. Sci. 1998). Caspases are a family of cysteine aspartate specific proteases that play a central role as executors of the cell death programme. The mechanism for apoptosis is schematically depicted and also textualized in Fig. 1 (see below).

.

Fig. 1: Diverse stimuli from inside or outside the cell can cause apoptosis.

Caspases are present as inactive zymogen or procaspase that are activated by proteolytic cleavage. Presently, 12 caspases have been cloned in humans, caspases-2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 are involved in apoptosis whereas. caspases-1, 4, 5, and 11, are associated with inflammation (Nicholson et. al. Trends Biochem Sci. 1997; Martinon et. al. Cell, 2004).

Caspases 8, 9, and 3 are essential points in the apoptotic pathways (Ashkenazi et. al. Sci. 1998; Green et. al. Sci. 1998). Caspase-8 and caspase-9 can activate caspase 3 via proteolytic cleavage. Activated caspase-3 subsequently cleaves vital cellular proteins to trigger apoptosis.

As I alluded to previously, emricasan is a pan-caspase inhibitor that has been pharmacologically designed to disrupt both inflammatory and apoptotic cascades leading to suppression of both inflammation and apoptosis. Thereby making it clinically very valuable. Some folks may say “so what” it has not shown any clinical benefit in anything. I say continue reading.

Why Emricasan Wins In NASH Fibrosis?

Emricasan is in clinical development for late NASH. This is an important point to emphasize before I discuss further. A reminder also that the primary clinical outcome of most (unless stated otherwise by the company) anti-NASH drug candidates in clinical development for late NASH is that:

A significant proportion of drug-treated patients achieve at at least one stage histological improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of steatohepatitis versus placebo.

Almost everyone has seen my to go picture (Fig. 2) that depicts the different stages of fibrosis score. Fibrosis is simplistically a segmental scarring of the liver which can progress through the years to the whole hepatic organ. Cirrhosis is a late stage fibrotic scarring of the liver caused by many forms of liver diseases, including NASH.

Fig. 2: Progression of Hepatic NASH Fibrosis (source: Intercept Pharmaceuticals).

Notably, NASH fibrosis is believed to be a long-term event with a median of 7.1 years as reported by Singh and colleagues. Conversely, regression of NASH fibrosis with anti-NASH drug candidate((s)) is expected to be a progressive therapeutic effect/event. This explains the FDA’s expectation of primary clinical outcome for anti-NASH drug candidates in late NASH achieving at least a 1-point improvement in histological liver fibrosis without worsening of steatohepatitis (i.e. NASH).

This gives you further understanding/clarity as to why all current Phase 3 anti-NASH drug candidates in clinical trial would be reporting interim data readout for potential FDA conditional approval, with the trials then extended for 2-4 years for evaluation of NASH-related clinical outcomes.

In Q4/2018, Conatus announced that the top line data readout for the Phase 2b NASH cirrhotic Portal Hypertension (PH) didn’t achieve its primary endpoint of significant changes in HVPG from baseline to week 24 post-emricasan therapy versus placebo. As I commented in my analytical article on the data readout:

At first glance of the press release, the data was disappointing for a number of reasons. Conversely, a thorough review of the press release revealed that the most important clinical information in my opinion was overlooked by the investors.

My scientific reasoning was that folks had not completely digested the content of the press release that reported clinically meaningful improvement in PH. CEO Dr. Mento in his own words:

In the overall trial population, changes in HVPG from baseline to week 24 showed trends consistently favoring emricasan compared with placebo but did not meet the primary endpoint. This trial purposely enrolled mostly compensated patients, and we are encouraged by the clinically meaningful improvements in PH in high risk treatment effect shown in this population, compensated cirrhosis patients.

In all my articles on Conatus, my hypothesis on emricasan in PH has always been that emricasan has to effectively limit/inhibit apoptotic-mediated pathogenic effector responses in NASH cirrhosis to improve PH. Consequently, improving NASH cirrhosis should subsequently improve PH. This was a scientific rationale that was corroborated in my interview with President & CEO Mento (exclusive to LTF subscribers). Besides, Dr. Mento explained in the interview that:

By lowering elevated portal pressures (i.e. portal hypertension), emricasan has the potential to decrease the risk of hepatic decompensation in liver cirrhosis patients over the short term, and may improve both liver function and structure over the long term through anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects.

A reminder that clinical meaningful benefit in PH was seen as early as 24 weeks and the PH extension study is ongoing. The clinical finding that emricasan showed clinical meaningful improvement in PH is very significant. This suggests to me that there had to be some hepatic improvement/recovery in these patients with PH after 24 weeks of emricasan therapy. A reminder that NASH cirrhosis is an advanced disease stage and a late stage fibrotic scarring of the liver (Fig. 2).

I forecast that emricasan would achieve its primary clinical outcome in NASH fibrosis for the main reason that emricasan has already shown preliminary therapeutic potential in PH, a severe disease triggered by NASH cirrhosis. That clinical trial involved patients with compensated and decompensated NASH cirrhosis, an end-stage liver disease (i.e. really sick patients). Significantly, emricasan showed its potential clinical promise as an early effect at 24 weeks in NASH cirrhosis (i.e. advanced NASH fibrosis; Fig. 2).

The ongoing NASH fibrosis trial is a 72-week study, which is sufficient time frame for any perceived therapeutic effects of emricasan to be observed histologically. I extrapolate presumed clinical efficacy for emricasan therapy in NASH fibrosis based on its mechanism of action and preliminary data.

Market Risk And Assessment

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks that could result in partial or total loss of capital. Obviously, Conatus has been strongly negatively impacted by recent interim data readout for PH. Other setbacks in clinical trials including delays, serious adverse events constitute the most significant downside risk as this could lead to downward pressure, possible sell-offs and also uncertainty with regards to the scientific integrity of emricasan. Current trading price represents a good buying opportunity for Conatus.

On December 19, 2016, Novartis and Conatus signed an exclusive worldwide option, collaboration and license agreement covering development and commercialization of emricasan. Novartis will bear the financial costs for all Phase 3 emricasan trials.

At the end of the Q3 2018, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $49.6M and a projected year-end 2018 balance of between $35M and $40M. Conatus had a cash burn of ~ $11M in Q3 2018 relative to Q2 2018.

The company believes that current financial resources, together with the anticipated reimbursements for 50% of the costs for the ongoing clinical trials, without including any potential milestone payments under the Novartis collaboration, are sufficient to maintain operations through top line results from the three ENCORE Phase 2b clinical trials by the end of 2019, as well as to fund initial pipeline expansion activities.

Epilogue

Emricasan has the potential to be labeled an innovative multipurpose hepatic drug if clinical efficacy is observed in all 3 clinical indications way up to Phase 3. This would be a remarkable achievement for the scientific community especially, Drs. Mento, Spada and colleagues, for their persistence, and a longed-for medical relief for the patients diagnosed with these diseases.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe and receive the 10% discount legacy offer of $32/month or $250 annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.