Marathon Petroleum - Bigger Is Better In The Refining World

Marathon Petroleum is one of my three selected long-term companies in this sector.

There is a lot to celebrate in 2019. The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.53 per share ($2.12 yearly).

Net income attributable to Marathon dropped to $951 million, or $1.38 per share ($1.35 diluted,) in the fourth quarter ended December 31.

A refinery in Detroit, Michigan

Investment Thesis

The US refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has grown tremendously since 2012. The company is now the largest US refiner with an extensive network of retail locations and two large logistics subsidiaries. The stock ought to be present in your long-term oil portfolio.

This fourth quarter was the final achievement after successfully completing the acquisition of Andeavor that I described earlier. The fourth quarter of 2018 is the first quarter in which we see results combined with Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor. After examining the recent results below, there's no doubt that it was the right path to success whereas combined earnings were down from last year's same quarter. However, I was pleased to see operating income increased significantly while the company indicated that operational synergies could total $1.4 billion by 2021 even better than the $1 billion initially expected.

Marathon Petroleum operates in 3 operational segments. Each segment is shown above in my chart along with the percentage of operating income each has generated for Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter of 2018 (below):

Refining & Marketing: 38.1% of Operating income

of Operating income Speedway: 25.3% of Operating income

of Operating income Midstream: 36.6% of Operating income

Regarding revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is an excellent choice if we compare it to Valero (VLO) or Phillips 66 (PSX) in this segment. You can check my current article on VLO here.

Gary Heminger, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our expanded integrated business model created significant opportunities for us to capture value. We optimized crude purchases and utilized our larger logistics and diversified marketing footprint to place over 70% of our gasoline volume on a daily basis. Refining throughput was strong during the quarter at 3.1 million barrels per day. This exceeded our expectations and was impressive considering our Detroit, St. Paul Park and Martinez turnarounds during the quarter, all of which were completed on time and under budget. Our Midstream businesses both performed well this quarter.

Marathon Petroleum MPC - Financials History: The Raw Numbers: Fourth-Quarter 2018

Marathon Petroleum 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and other in $ Billion 17.28 16.38 18.35 19.39 21.24 18.98 22.45 23.13 32.54 Net Income to MPC in $ Million 227 46 500 903 2016 37 1054 737 951 EBITDA $ Million 1051 826 1500 2094 1663 980 2262 1930 2763 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 1.31% 0.28% 2.72% 4.66% 9.49% 0.19% 4.70% 3.19% 2.92% EPS diluted in $/share 0.43 0.06 0.93 1.77 3.97 0.08 2.27 1.62 1.35 Operating cash flow in $ Million 993 1108 853 1906 2742 -137 2386 1182 ~2017 CapEx in $ Million 745 610 655 663 804 755 711 849 ~1548 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 248 498 198 1243 1938 -892 1675 333 ~469 Total Cash $ Billion 0.887 2.167 1.450 2.088 3.011 4.653 4.999 4.992 1.687 Debt consolidated in $ Billion 10.568 12.598 12.609 12.779 12.944 17.256 17.266 18.446 27.724 Dividend per share in $ 0.36 0.36 0.40 0.40 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.53 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 528 530 517 508 494 480 464 456 704 Operating Income per Segment 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Refining & Marketing 166 -70 562 1097 732 -133 1025 666 923 Speedway 165 135 238 208 149 95 159 161 613 Midstream 296 309 332 355 343 567 617 679 889 Items not allocated in Segment -74 -83 -150 -83 -105 -89 -90 -103 -233 Total Operating Income in $ million 553 291 982 1577 1119 440 1711 1403 2192

Source: Company filings and Morningstar/Ycharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income

Net income attributable to Marathon dropped to $951 million, or $1.38 per share ($1.35 diluted,) in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $2.02 billion, or $4.13 per share, a year earlier, on total revenues of $32.541 billion. Timothy Griffith said in the conference call:

As Gary referenced fourth quarter earnings were reduced by $1.06 per diluted share or $745 million due to purchase accounting related inventory effects, expenses associated with the Andeavor combination and MPLX debt extinguishment costs. As a reminder, fourth quarter 2017 earnings included a benefit of approximately $1.5 billion or $3.04 per diluted share resulting from a change in the corporate tax rate at the end of 2017.

First Quarter 2019 outlook

Source: MPC Q4 Presentation

Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, and Holt said:

Relative to our estimate, the beat was roughly split between refining and retail, two areas that benefited from the extreme drop in crude prices in the quarter,

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is an essential financial component that I always indicate in my analysis, especially when it comes to evaluating dividend safety.

Free cash flow 2018 came at $1.585 billion. Dividend payout on an annual basis is $1.49 billion, and if we add the share buyback, it seems that Marathon Petroleum is distributing more than it can afford unless Free Cash Flow increased substantially in 2019.

Marathon Petroleum is not passing the FCF test.

Marathon's dividend yield matches Phillips 66's dividend yield, but a little lower from Valero Energy.

3 - Net debt of MPC consolidated is $25.837 billion (Consolidated) and $7.471 Billion excluding MPLX and ANDX.

The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis. Net debt to EBITDA is 1.3x (stand alone). Please see the details below.

However, as shown below, the debt is $9.158 billion if we exclude MPLX and ANDX.

Source: MPC Presentation

4 - Reminder: Closing of the deal with Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV)

On October 1, 2018, Marathon Petroleum announced that it had acquired San Antonio-based refiner Andeavor for $23.3 billion in stock and cash.

This acquisition created the most significant US independent refiner by capacity and one of the top five largest refiners worldwide, with more than $85 billion in enterprise value.

In addition to Marathon's six existing refineries in the US Gulf Coast and Midwest, the combined company will operate 16 US refineries with a throughput capacity of more than 3 million barrels per day.

Gary Heminger said:

With limited turnarounds in 2019, our system is poised to execute in any market environment. These trends coupled with our expected synergy capture and potentially changing dynamics of the low-sulfur fuel market all set the stage to create meaningful benefits across the MPC's integrated and diversified business model. Lastly, we continue to make progress on evaluating all options for the two MLPs. Each of the parties involved have retained advisors and our comments will be limited as we walk through a thorough evaluation process. We will provide an update to investors at the appropriate time.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

There is a lot to celebrate in 2019. The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.53 per share ($2.12 yearly). Furthermore, based on 2019 CapEx guidance, Marathon Petroleum believes that it will achieve about $2.5 billion in share buyback this year. MPC is part of the long-term "keepers" group in my opinion.

Gary Heminger said in the conference call:

we reported approximately $160 million of realized synergies in just three months and continue to expect total annual gross run rate synergies of up to $600 million by year-end 2019 and up to $1.4 billion by the end of 2021.

Of course, with such a significant acquisition ramping up, there is a certain amount of uncertainty remaining. We will need another two quarters, in my opinion, to evaluate the new Marathon Petroleum properly in terms of fair value. However, so far, it looks like a good start even if MPC is underperforming its two rivals this year.

Technical Analysis (short term)

MPC is forming a wide descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $65 (I suggest selling about 25% of your position expecting a re-test of the $55 bottom) and line support at $50 (Strong Buy).

However, one long-term resistance is about $68 and for long-term investors, it is perhaps better to take some profit off the table at $68 instead of $65.

On the upside, I see a possible resistance at $78 which is my 2019 target.

