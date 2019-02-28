Las Vegas Sands: Winners Keep Winning

Source: Google Images

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) persists as a favored stock in the gaming sector as a result of the company's venerable property portfolio, operational outperformance, stable financial positioning, and appealing 5% dividend yield. LVS has consistently outperformed peers across various financial metrics ranging from margins, revenue growth, cash return on invested capital, and debt to equity positioning. This article delineates my investment thesis on LVS, discussing the company's business strengths, valuation, financials, and growth opportunities. In summary, LVS demonstrates a competitively advantaged business operation that will perform well into the future. However, the stock does not elicit a buy rating at the moment due to its overvaluation and vulnerability to an economic slowdown in 2019.

Investment Thesis

In the general sense, casino stocks elicit significant investment appeal as a result of their high profitability, impressive returns, engrained house advantage, and stable revenue generation model. It's no secret that gambling is a highly profitable business with a vast addressable market. More than 1.6 billion people gamble every year, precipitating a more than $480 billion dollar gambling industry. However, LVS prevails as a personal favorite within the gaming space as a result of the company's strong business advantages, stable financials, and promising growth outlook.

With $13.7 billion in annual revenues, LVS operates the largest casino organization in the world with far-reaching global operations in Vegas, Macau, Bethlehem, Singapore, Paris, and China. LVS maintains 10 separate multi-billion dollar casino operations including: The Parisian Macau, Sands Cotai Central, Marina Bay Sands, Sands Bethlehem, The Plaza Macau, The Palazzo Las Vegas, The Venetian Macau, Sands Macau, The Venetian Las Vegas, and The Sands Convention Center. LVS exhibits an unparalleled product portfolio with a diverse array of one-of-a-kind legacy assets. The company's extraordinary casino design philosophy mirrors that of Steve Wynn, providing a truly unreplicable and sensational gaming experience. LVS enables a temporary escape from reality as a result of the remarkable design, amenities, and structure of its casinos. LVS' Mariana Bay Resort prevails as the most expensive casino ever built in the world, costing an astounding $8 billion to fully construct. LVS distinctive real estate assets remain an intrinsic business strength, fostering notoriety, customer intrigue, and a stable growth trajectory.

From a geographical and revenue diversification standpoint, LVS is well positioned. While many individuals envision Las Vegas as the gambling capital of the world, the reality is that locations such as China, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines boast enormous gambling locales. The Chinese province, Macau is a major end market within the gambling industry. Macau alone accounts for $33 billion of the total global gambling market and comprises a significant market for LVS.

LVS benefits from diverse revenue diversification across gaming, convention, entertainment, and retail revenue segments. The company exhibits a revenue interplay between gaming-related revenues and entertainment, retail, and amenity related income. LVS' globally diversified destination properties cater to various cultural and geographical preferences. For example, LVS' Macau casinos exhibit an overwhelming revenue concentration in game-related sales, which amount to 80%. In contrast, the company's Las Vegas operations derive a majority of revenues from hotel rooms, food and beverage, retail sales, and entertainment amenities, while gaming revenues account for only 20% of total revenue in those locales.

In addition to beneficial revenue segmentation, LVS existence in lucrative gaming regions precipitates a solid footing for continued performance. LVS destination centers in Macau, Singapore, and the United States demonstrate promising growth characteristics. Macau remains a wildly successful gaming segment as a result of the regions large cultural affinity for recreational gambling. LVS' Singapore based Marina Bay Sands location is a preeminent tourist, business, and retail destination that similarly benefits from strong consumer gambling proclivities. Lastly, the Venetian Las Vegas persists as an integral component of the Vegas Strip offering high visibility, notoriety, and unparalleled amenities.

LVS exhibits particularly strong growth catalysts in the Macau region. As previously indicated, Macau poses as a significant end market for LVS accounting for a substantial portion of total revenues. Macau is the gaming capital of the world sustaining a 33 billion dollar annual gaming industry. The success of this market has a strong correlation with LVS overall operational performance. Roughly 50% of LVS real estate assets are located in Macau. The company maintains 5 casino operations in Macau including The Parisian Macau, The Plaza Macau, The Venetian Macau, and Sands Macau. Fundamentally, Macau persists as a formidable revenue generation locale as a result of strong consumer gambling proclivities, increasing urbanization, and continued operational focus on the region. China's growing middle class provides consumers with more discretionary income for tourism/gambling. China's middle class, consisting of 150 million households in 2018 is expected to double to 300 million by 2026 and the country's urban manufacturing/technology jobs will drive considerable growth and traffic within the localized gambling industry. The Chinese are frequent casino patrons as a result of their pervasive cultural gambling proclivities. Although analysts anticipate a slowdown in 2019, the growth trajectory for Macau is fundamentally strong over the long-term due to strong growth prospects and Macau's exclusive casino and gaming centers (casinos are disallowed in mainland China).

Financials

LVS has displayed continued operational outperformance. The company has exhibited consistent revenue/margin expansion, the lowest long-term debt obligations amidst peers, and a stable financial positioning. LVS has sustained significant revenue and margin expansion; the company has increased gross margins to a sizable 49% and net profit margins to 17.5%. LVS demonstrates a sound financial positioning as well; the company has sizable liquidity reserves of $6 billion and a manageable debt load of $12 billion. LVS' debt obligations are also well covered by operating cash flow at 40% coverage of total debt. However, from a valuation perspective, LVS is overvalued. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, the stock's current share price of $61.78 exceeds the future cash flow value of $42.71, implying a 31% trading premium.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

LVS remains a phenomenal investment within the gaming sector. The company's unparalleled product portfolio, stable financials, and strong growth trajectory make for a great long-term investment holding. However, I wouldn't issue a buy rating on LVS at the moment as the stock is overvalued and the company could be particularly affected by a slowdown in the U.S market. Casino stocks are highly cyclical investments that despite performing well in growing economic environments, perform terribly during economic downturns. Although LVS may experience short term macroeconomic and market headwinds, I'll definitely be buying the stock in the event of a market decline as I anticipate strong growth catalysts on the distant horizon.

