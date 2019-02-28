Fitbit Confirms My Fears: Turnaround At Risk

I will maintain my hands off FIT, waiting for more definitive signs that substantially better days might be ahead for the fitness device company.

Some of my fears have been confirmed, including that channel clearing in the third quarter set up the company for a tough 4Q18 and 1Q19.

It wasn't pretty.

On February 27th, after the closing bell, Fitbit (FIT) reported the results of its 2018 holiday quarter. The initial impression was a positive one, as revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $571.2 million and $0.14, respectively, beat expectations by $3 million and seven cents.

But the stock's after-hours nosedive that nearly reached -15% suggested that there was much more to the story than the headline numbers alone were telling.

Credit: Cnet

What went wrong

The bearish reaction could naturally be assigned to guidance that failed to impress. For 1Q19, Fitbit's management team projected revenues of $257 million and net loss per share of -$0.23 at the mid-point of the guidance ranges that, if achieved, would effectively more than offset the benefits of the holiday quarter's all-round beat. I, on the other hand, did not have to dig past the fourth quarter numbers to find evidence that this has been (and likely will continue to be) a tough turnaround for the San Francisco-based device maker.

First, only 21% of Fitbit's 4Q18 total revenues were generated by "legacy" devices that had not been introduced within the past 12 months - i.e. all products aside from the Versa, Ace and Charge 3. While this piece of information can be seen as a positive read on the market acceptance of Fitbit's new offerings, I find it concerning that the majority of the company's portfolio (including the Alta, Alta HR, the pricey Ionic smartwatch and all of Fitbit's accessories) generated only $120 million in worldwide revenues during the busy holiday quarter.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview, I had been highly suspicious that Fitbit's solid 3Q18 sales numbers had been the result of wristband liquidation and channel clearing. The fourth quarter revenue breakdown and the weak performance of Fitbit's less novel device portfolio seem to suggest that this has, in fact, been the case.

Second, not even the introduction of two devices that currently sell for $150 and up (two of Fitbit's three most expensive products) was enough to prevent ASP from sliding -2% YOY vs. a +3% increase last quarter. These results are consistent with my observations that "intense competition [would] probably be a drag to 4Q18 results, as evidenced in the deep discounting of Fitbit's devices at third-party resellers" just ahead of Christmas.

The consequence of a heavier smartwatch revenue mix (which are costlier to produce) and price-cutting was an adjusted gross margin compression in the order of 550 bps YOY that I had not seen since I started covering this company. Oddly enough, Fitbit's respectable seven-cent EPS beat seems to have been facilitated primarily by a sharp drop of 24% in non-GAAP operating expenses (i.e. overhead cost slashing) and a rock-bottom effective tax rate - two items that, combined, contributed with what I estimate to have been 28 cents in EPS improvement YOY.

Cost management and tax tailwinds are just not enough to turn me bullish about a company that urgently needs to deliver a robust turnaround to its patient but anxious shareholders.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Final few words

Although Fitbit disappointed on earnings day, the device maker's performance and outlook did not deviate much from my expectations. My thesis that a strong 3Q18 was achieved by channel clearing seems to have been confirmed by a holiday season and first quarter that, combined, will likely frustrate most FIT investors.

As a result, I remain skeptical that Fitbit will manage to turn its business around and deliver enough value to shareholders to justify an investment in the stock at current levels. I will keep my hands off FIT, waiting for more definitive signs that substantially better days might be ahead for the fitness device company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.