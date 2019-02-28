Titan Pharma Joins Forces With Walgreens + Prime To Fight Opioid Addiction

Titan is well positioned to capture a meaningful share of the $2 billion Buprenorphine market. At current levels, Titan's stock is extremely undervalued for a company with an FDA approved product holding such enormous growth potential. The stock is a strong buy going into next month's earnings release and an update on sales projections since adding new partners like AllianceRX Walgreens Prime.

Titan's Probuphin is the only treatment that provides six months of steady release of buprenorphine which offers an advantage over pill forms patients often forget or miss dosing, which may lead to relapse.

The announcement comes on the heels of Titan's recent report of a double-digit (20+%) increase in shipments of Probuphin since Titan reacquired the commercial rights and relaunched the implant treatment.

Titan Pharmaceuticals partners with AllianceRX Walgreens Prime

On Monday, February 25, 2018, Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) announced the execution of a specialty pharmacy distribution and services agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (WBA) that will expand patient access to the company’s Probuphine implant treatment for millions of prospective patients suffering from opioid addiction.

Titan's FDA Probuphine implant is the only treatment that provides six months steady release of buprenorphine which offers an advantage over pill forms that many patients often forget or miss dosing, leading to relapse.

The announcement by Titan answers some questions regarding Titan’s commercialization strategies. By partnering with large specialty pharmacies like AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, Titan taps into the logistics of successful distribution systems and increases awareness of its treatment.

The majority of Probuphine sales is expected to be through the specialty pharmacy distribution model, where a specialty pharmacy such as AllianceRx Walgreens Prime carries inventory, directly handles the subsequent patients' insurance billing and payment processes, and ships to the health care provider as prescribed. These systems are designed to facilitate patient access to treatment by streamlining the product ordering and fulfillment process for healthcare providers.

Titan's strategic expansion of its network to include AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the nation's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, is a major leap forward and key component of its focused commercialization strategy for Probuphine.

AllianceRX Walgreens Prime

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) (NASDAQ: WBA) and Prime Therapeutics LLC (www.primetherapeutics.com) (Prime) formed the combined central specialty pharmacy and mail services company in April 2017 to serve 20 million people. Walgreens operates 8,175 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states and Prime is collectively owned by 14 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans.

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has 3,000 employees comprised of current Walgreens and Prime employees, including those currently working at the existing Prime HQ location in Orlando, Florida. This large distribution network gives members the option of picking up prescriptions at any Walgreens location or having them delivered to their home.

AllianceRX Walgreens Prime announced the availability of the Probuphine® in its press release dated February 13, 2019.

History of Probuphine®

During its development stage, Titan licensed Probuphine commercialization rights in the U.S. and Canada to Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Braeburn) in December 2012.

Titan received a $15.75 million up-front payment, and up to $215 Million in potential milestones plus tiered royalties. The FDA approved Probuphine as the first buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid dependence on May 26, 2016. The FDA stated in its announcement that “expanded use and availability of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is a top priority of federal effort to combat the opioid epidemic.”

Due to poor execution and a flawed commercialization strategy, analysts believe Braeburn failed to appropriately segment the market at launch and used inadequate systems to support the commercial distribution of the implant treatment. As a result, Braeburn essentially abandoned its sales and marketing of Probuphine in January 2018.

Last May, Titan regained all rights to the commercialization and clinical development of its Probuphine® (buprenorphine) implant in the United States and Canada. In late October 2018, Titan added a key member to its team by hiring Dane D. Hallberg, an experienced Chief Commercial Officer with big pharma product launch experience. The hire is having a positive impact on Titan's successful transition to commercialization.

Probuphine® Relaunch

On January 31, 2019, Titan reported 'positive' initial results of its Probuphine relaunch. Titan announced it had successfully completed the program's planned transition from Braeburn Pharmaceuticals. Titan's press release said important commercialization accomplishments include the recruitment and onboarding of highly qualified commercial and medical affairs personnel for all targeted geographies; the engagement of a leading public relations agency for the re-branding of Probuphine; and the retention of a well-known government relations firm to plan and execute a new lobbying strategy for the product. Titan also re-engaged with health care providers who had previously treated patients with Probuphine, providing retraining and medical liaison assistance where needed and creating an integrated sales strategy to support them and their office staff. These accomplishments and other activities have contributed to a double-digit increase in total product shipments in the period following Titan's assumption of responsibility for Probuphine sales in mid-June 2018. Based on preliminary information, total shipments of Probuphine during the rest of the year increased sequentially by over 20%. Titan expects to provide more details in its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results, which it expects to release in late March 2019.

Market Opportunity

According to my research and Titan’s Corporate Presentation released this month, Buprenorphine is a First-Line Treatment in Medication Assisted Therapy representing approximately $2 billion in U.S. sales alone. The company is already approved in Canada and close to approval in the European Union. I estimate that over 600,000 U.S. patients suffer from opioid addiction. Probuphine® recommended a dose of 74.2-mg priced at $5,175 for four implants ($1,294 per implant.) If Titan can capture just one percent or 6,000 patients, sales will increase from under $1 million, as reported in last quarter’s earnings release, to $31 million. As Titan ramps up sales and gains traction in the market, it's easily possible for Titan to generate well over $300 million in sales if Probuphine® becomes the “gold standard,” preferred treatment of opioid addiction.

DRUG DOSAGE DOSAGE FORM COST Implantable buprenorphine (Probuphine) Four 74.2-mg implants 74.2-mg ethylene vinyl acetate subdermal implant (26 mm × 2.5 mm) $5,175 ($1,294 per implant)

*—Estimated retail price of six month's treatment based on information obtained at http://www.drugs.com(accessed February 26, 2019).

Governmental Support

We all know President Trump and our current administration have made fighting opioid addiction a priority. Government support of treatments like Probuphine® should increase in the coming months. Titan’s new focused outreach in this area should pay dividends and accelerate awareness and market share gains.

Titan Financials

In Titan's Q-3 report released November 14, 2018, President and CEO, Sunil Bhonsle stated: "To maximize the significant market opportunity represented by our lead product, Probuphine®, we were focused during the third quarter on successfully completing our transition to a commercial-stage company." "To that end, we strengthened our balance sheet via a public offering and completed the transfer of supply chain and logistics functions. More recently, Titan appointed Dane Hallberg to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Under Dane's leadership, we have rapidly built our commercial infrastructure, including a small, experienced and highly-accomplished sales, marketing and medical liaison team that has hit the ground running."

Third Quarter 2018 Business Highlights

In August 2018, Titan entered into an amendment of the previously announced definitive asset purchase, supply and support agreement with L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti Società di Esercizio S.p.A., and in connection with the amendment received approximately $1.7 million during the quarter.

In September 2018, Titan initiated a pilot program in collaboration with the Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a MAT program utilizing the Probuphine ® (buprenorphine) implant within the State of Nevada criminal justice system.

(buprenorphine) implant within the State of Nevada criminal justice system. In September 2018, Titan was awarded a two-year grant of approximately $6.7 million from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) for the development of a ProNeura-based six-month implantable formulation of the opioid antagonist, Nalmefene.

In September 2018, Titan closed an underwritten public offering, which provided net proceeds of approximately $8.5 million. Additionally, in October and November 2018, Titan received approximately $4.6 million from the full exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option and the exercise of 13,070,900 common stock purchase warrants issued in the financing.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, Titan reported approximately $1.7 million in revenue, compared with approximately $40,000 in the same period in 2017. Revenues for the third quarter of 2018 reflect approximately $0.2 million in product sales, approximately $0.3 million related to the amortization of deferred revenue related to the sale to Molteni of the European intellectual property rights to Probuphine and approximately $1.1 million related to the amendment to the Molteni Purchase Agreement in August 2018.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were approximately $3.6 million, compared with approximately $4.1 million from the same quarter in 2017, and consisted primarily of research and development (R&D) and general and administrative (G&A) expenses and costs of goods sold. R&D expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, were approximately $1.9 million, compared with approximately $2.7 million for the same quarter in 2017. G&A expenses for the 2018 third quarter were approximately $1.5 million, compared with approximately $1.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. Costs of goods sold for the third quarter of 2018 were approximately $0.2 million.

Net other expense was approximately $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017. Net other expense consisted primarily of interest expense relating to Titan's outstanding secured loan.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders in the third quarter of 2018 was approximately $2.3 million, or approximately $0.11 per share, compared with a net loss applicable to common shareholders of approximately $4.2 million, or approximately $0.20 per share, in the same quarter in 2017.

At September 30, 2018, Titan had cash of approximately $8.4 million.

Based on my research of the estimated increase in shipments now that Titan's commercialization plan is in full swing, I expect Titan to announce exceptional growth and upward guidance as a result of its relaunch. I believe Titan has sufficient near-term resources to execute its focused plan. However, Titan may need to raise additional equity capital later this year to keep up with a rapid growth rate. The resulting trade-off of minor potential dilution in exchange for strong growth in sales and profits is fine for me. I expect the value of the company and its increasing stock price will easily absorb any new shares coming into the market.

Market Reaction

On the news of the AllianceRx Walgreens Prime partnership, Titan's stock spiked over 100% in premarket to $2.45 and settled for a healthy 30% gain, closing at $1.84 per share. Volume swelled over 800% with nearly 23 million shares or 2 times the total trading float of 13 million shares changing hands. The stock is currently trading up today about 5% today to $1.96 and is making new highs for the day.

Titan Stock is Significantly Undervalued

The current valuation of the company is only $25 million. Therefore, I believe Titan has the plan and the team in place to be successful. Titan is just beginning to see the benefits of executing its thoughtful and focused commercialization plan. The company is undervalued at this level, and the stock should not stay in this low range much longer.

I started building my position in TTNP after reading the AllianceRx Walgreens Prime release a few weeks ago. I bought the stock in the $1.40 to $1.50 range. Like many others, the short term profits offered yesterday were too attractive to pass up. However, I’ve been rebuying a larger position since yesterday afternoon when trading stabilized following the on slot of profit taking and stop-loss take outs. It is my opinion the stock is significantly undervalued at these levels given the company’s current position and enormous growth potential.

Titan's FDA Probuphin is the only treatment that provides six months of steady release of buprenorphine. Other experimental injections for a longer (month-long) release of buprenorphine seem to be subpar to Probuphin, and most patients don’t enjoy injections. Titan's implant and treatment option are compelling. See this CBS News Video and hear actual patients describe this life-saving product.

Conclusion

Based on the AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and other positive news coming out, and the anticipated strong results from the company’s first few months of execution of its relaunch, I’m an aggressive buyer of the stock going into Titan’s earnings release in March. I expect the stock could double in the short term and quadruple in the next year or two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.