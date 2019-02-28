Windstream Bankruptcy Poses A Threat To Uniti REIT

However, there is still a material chance that Windstream will not receive favorable rulings in the courts or that it will not be able to reorganize successfully.

A negotiation to lower the rent payments on the lease could potentially allow Windstream to continue its operations, but would represent a substantial decrease in cash flow for Uniti.

Windstream has to decide whether to accept or reject its lease agreement with Uniti, which grants it access to Uniti’s network and assets that Windstream relies on for its operations.

Windstream Communications (WIN) is a rural local exchange carrier and provides advanced communications and technology solutions including managed services and cloud computing. Windstream also offers broadband, voice, and video services to consumers primarily in rural markets.

In 2015, Windstream spun off some of its network assets into a REIT, which is now known as Uniti Group (UNIT). Uniti is a publicly traded, self-administered REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of communication distribution systems. Uniti generates a large portion of its revenue by leasing communications distribution systems to telecommunications operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Uniti is also diversifying its portfolio by acquiring other real estate property assets outside of the communications infrastructure industry to lease to third parties.

Windstream filed for voluntary reorganization on 2/25/19 under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in response to the court ruling that found Windstream in default. As part of the first day motions, Windstream will choose to accept or reject the lease with Uniti.

If Windstream rejects the lease with Uniti, it would likely be difficult for Windstream to continue to access the leased fiber and copper assets, and would further disrupt Windstream’s businesses. This would also be negative for Uniti since they derive so much of their business from Windstream’s payments.

If Windstream accepts the lease, even if they were able to negotiate down the rent payments, it is still unclear whether Windstream will be able to make headway in the courts, and as a result, both companies may continue to face headwinds in their businesses. Overall, we don't think the Uniti-Windstream situation makes sense from a risk-reward perspective and think it more prudent to exercise caution at this juncture.

Windstream Bankruptcy

Windstream has been given 120 days to submit a plan of reorganization, although the overall process is likely to last 9 to 12 months or longer. Windstream has secured $1 bil in debtor in possession financing, which management says will allow it to continue to operate normally. Also, during the restructuring process, Windstream will not have to pay interest expenses. Some of Windstream’s creditors include AT&T (NYSE:T), to which it owes $50 mil, and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), to which it owes $34 mil. Windstream management has stated that they believe they have valid defenses for all of their lawsuits and will continue to defend themselves in court. However, management also acknowledged that any unfavorable rulings would have material adverse effects on the company.

Bondholder Litigation

On February 15th, Windstream lost its bondholder litigation when the court found the company in default under certain clauses of the bond indenture. The bondholder was awarded $310 mil plus interest accrued since 7/23/18. Windstream released a statement that they will take steps to pursue all available options, including post-trial motions and an appeal. Windstream also stated that it would work with its creditors on the next course of action. However, Windstream understands that bondholders could propose legal arguments that could jeopardize the lease or spin-off transactions entirely.

Implications For Uniti

Windstream currently pays Uniti about $650 mil annually, which represents roughly 60% of Uniti’s revenue, and about 150% of Uniti’s AFFO. This represents virtually all of the cash flow available to Uniti, which maintains an annual dividend of $2.40 per share. Free cash flows cover only around 50-60% of this dividend, although Uniti has previously acknowledged that their dividend is roughly double what is required in terms of REIT compliance. Furthermore, Uniti has elevated levels of net debt leverage, and limited excess cash to invest and grow their businesses.

Thus, if Windstream rejects Uniti’s lease or even accepts but negotiates down the payments, this could materially impact Uniti’s operations. Furthermore, in the case of liquidation, Windstream’s lease payments to Uniti are structurally junior to their debt obligations to Windstream Services, LLC and its subsidiaries.

Practically speaking, Windstream relies heavily on Uniti’s networks and assets for its operations, and Uniti relies heavily on Windstream for its cash flow. Given the interdependence between Uniti and Windstream, rejecting the lease would put both companies in a difficult situation. A compromise involving lower lease payments could potentially allow both to continue their operations. Also, a lease cut could offer other alternative benefits to Uniti such as an equity stake, rights to resell the fiber assets that are currently subjected to Windstream’s exclusive use, the future share of revenue, and other possible forms of compensation.

Valuation

Following the news, shares of both Windstream and Uniti fell substantially. Windstream stock fell -85% since the news came out, and is down -76.7% YTD. Uniti shares fell -50% since the news came out and is down -35.0% YTD. Following these drops in price, a 4.45x 2019 adjusted net OIBDA leads to a valuation of $2 per share for Windstream. This represents roughly a 300% increase from the $0.50 price it is currently trading at. However, depending on the outcomes of the court cases as well as whether Windstream will be able to restructure and continue its operations successfully, there is a material probability that Windstream could lose all of its value.

For Uniti, a 6x 2019E AFFO leads to a valuation of around $15.50 per share, which would represent a roughly 55% increase from the current $10 price. Comparing Uniti’s dividend yield to those of comparable B-Mall REITs, Uniti’s historical trading range since its IPO has yielded 7.3-16.9% in dividends while the B-Mall REITs average between 12-18% dividend yield. At current prices, Uniti is trading with a dividend yield of 25%.

However, this represents a substantial premium given the risk of Uniti cutting their dividend by as much as 50%, which would be especially likely if Windstream rejects the lease agreement. Such a dividend cut would put the dividend yield at 12.5%, back within its historical trading range as well as that of its B-Mall comps.

Conclusion

Due to the interdependence between Windstream and Uniti – Windstream relying on Uniti’s networks and assets for its operations and Uniti relying on Windstream’s lease payments for its cash flow, a rejection of the lease would make it difficult for both businesses to operate.

A renegotiation of the lease to lower payments could potentially allow Windstream to continue its operations while it restructures, but it would represent a substantial decrease in cash flow for Uniti.

Still, given Uniti’s recent drop in price, we think the stock could withstand as much as a 50% dividend cut, which would put it within its historical trading range as well as that of its B-Malls comps. Furthermore, Uniti could negotiate other forms of compensation such as equity, rights to share revenue, or rights to resell assets used exclusively by Windstream. These other forms of compensation could provide long-term value to the company.

Yet, we do acknowledge the material risk that Windstream will not be able to make headway in the courts and will not be able to restructure successfully, which could potentially result in it losing all of its value. Such an outcome would have a substantial negative impact on Uniti as well due to the interdependence between the two. Thus, we don't think Uniti is worth the punt at this juncture and remain on the sidelines.

