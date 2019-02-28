Canadian Tire: Growth Should Continue, But It Faces Challenging Retail Environment

Investment Thesis

Canadian Tire Corporation (OTC:CDNTF) (OTCPK:CDNAF) [TSX:CTC.A] delivered poor Q4 2018 due to unseasonably warm weather. The company is facing several headwinds such as high Canadian household debt and weak retail environment. However, it should be able to continue its growth in 2019 with several of its growth strategies. The company is currently trading toward the low end of its 5-year P/E range. Canadian Tire has increased its dividend consistently in the past and has a low payout ratio. We believe the company is a good candidate for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Poor Q4 2018

Canadian Tire posted poor Q4 2018 results due to unfavorable weather pattern. In the quarter, its same-store sales only grew by 0.2%. This was much lower than the 3.5% growth rate back in Q4 2017. Management indicated that the weak growth was due to unseasonably warm weather in three of its biggest and final weeks of the year. As a result, weather-driven categories were soft in December, but its non-seasonal businesses continued to perform well. The poor same-store sales growth has translated to consolidated revenue growth of only 5.5%. Fortunately, its earnings per share grew by 16.6% to C$4.78 per share.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Canadian Tire's Growth Initiatives Should Continue To Drive Growth

Triangle Rewards should bring long-term benefit

Canadian Tire's Triangle Rewards program should be able to bring long-term benefits and drive Canadian Tire's overall sales. The program provides Canadian Tire with its customers' shopping behaviours. This allows the company to use data to make better decisions. Through the program, Canadian Tire will be able to communicate and provide personalized offers to its members. This will engage its members to shop at Canadian Tire stores. The program has been quite successful. Management indicated that its loyalty members have now reached over 10 million. Its Canadian Tire branded credit cards have also reached over 2 million active cards. Not only has the loyalty program help stimulate more sales from its members (higher average spends than non-loyalty members), Canadian Tire can also use the massive amount of data it collects to optimize its operating efficiency such as supply-chain optimization.

Private-brand strategy

One of Canadian Tire's growth strategy is to grow its business and maintain its profit margin through its private brands strategy. Not only will its private brands improve the retail chain's margin, it will also increase customer loyalty, as these private brands are only sold in Canadian Tire retail stores. Over the past few decades, the company has successfully established several strong brand names that are well-known to Canadians (see figure below). The company's acquisition of Helly Hansen brand in 2018 is quite accretive. Management estimated in the conference call that the integration should result in almost 30% growth in its Helly Hansen brand in 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

"We Do New" campaign

In the past quarter, Canadian Tire released its new campaign called "We Do New". This campaign is aimed to provide a launch pad for Canadian Tire's new and innovative products. Though the benefit is yet to be seen, we think this will likely be a good growth driver for its revenue. More information about "We Do New" campaign can be found here.

But We Have Our Concerns

Investors should keep in mind the following risks:

High debt load in Canadian households

Below is the chart that shows the debt-to-income ratio and the interest-to-income ratio of Canadian households since 2007. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached the highest level. Its interest-to-income ratio has gradually moved up to 6.4% in 2017 from the low reached in 2015 and 2016. In fact, this ratio is expected to reach 7.2% by the end of 2018, the highest level since 2009. This means that Canadians will have less money to spend.

Source: Environics Analytis; Huffington Post

Weak retail environment

Interest rate increases, coupled with high Canadian household debt, has put a cap on Canadian retail spending. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian retail sales volume has decelerated considerably. In December 2018, retail sales declined by 0.1% year over year. For the whole 2018, it only increased by 0.7% year over year. The only positive side was the relatively strong e-commerce sales growth of 4.6% in December. Even so, this growth rate was down sharply from the 21% increase in each of the two prior months. Looking forward, the weak sales in 2018 may continue at least towards the first half of 2019. Canadian Tire's revenue growth may be impacted negatively.

Source: RBC Economics

Wage pressure

Canada's economy is running at full capacity, and the unemployment rate has declined to a cycle low of 5.8%. It may gradually become difficult for Canadian Tire to attract talented employees without raising the wages. Therefore, we believe the company will continue to face operating margin pressure. For readers' information, January's wage growth rate of 1.8% year over year is still quite low. Nevertheless, it is still a risk that investors should not overlook.

Source: RBC January Employment Report

Valuation At A Discount

Canadian Tire has been trading between 14x and 16x of its trailing 12-month price to earnings ratios in the past 5 years. Its P/E ratio of 13.72x is below the low end of this range. The consensus estimate of Canadian Tire's 2019 EPS is C$12.90 per share. Using the midpoint P/E ratio of its 5-year range, we derive Canadian Tire's target price of C$193.50 per share. This is nearly 33% higher than the current price of C$146.37 per share.

Data by YCharts

2.6%-Yielding Dividend

Canadian Tire pays a quarterly dividend of C$1.0375 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.6%. The company has consistently increased its dividend since 2010 and has increased its dividend by 15% last year. The company has a low target payout ratio of 30% to 40% of its prior year normalized earnings. As such, we believe the company will be able to increase its dividend consistently in the next few years. Its dividend yield is also quite attractive. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.6% is towards the high end of its 10-year yield range. The last time the company's dividend yield reached this high was back in the previous two recessions (2001-2002 and 2008-2009).

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Despite some concerns, Canadian Tire is trading at an attractive valuation. The company's dividend growth outlook remains bright, and we believe there will be more dividend increases in 2019. We believe the company is still a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.