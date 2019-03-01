A 10% Yield, 24 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth For 2019: DKL Partners LP

Looking for growth in the high yield midstream space? You may want to take a look at Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), the yieldco arm of Delek US (DK). DKL has acquired dropdown assets from DK over the past several quarters, which has created strong quarterly year-over-year growth.

Q4 2018 was another strong year-over-year quarter for DKL, with EBITDA up 30.82%, DCF up 26%, and net income up 12.5%, vs. Q4 '17. This was mainly due to DKL's Big Spring acquisition in March 2018.

However, Q4 '18's figures were all lower than those of Q3 '18 and Q2 '18.

Operating expenses increased by ~$1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 vs. Q3 '18, with G&A expenses rising ~$4.32M to $7.4M. $2.7M of the higher G&A costs were due to an accounting reclassification.

Management explained on the Q4 '18 earnings call that, "the G&A in Q4 was $2.7 million higher than what I would consider run rate due to a reclass from G&A to revenue related to the services agreement between DK and DKL for construction and operations of the gathering system. So in prior periods that showed up as a reduction in G&A. But we re-classed it in Q4 that essentially increased G&A by $2.7 million that had a corresponding increase to revenue of $2.7 million. So run rate should be that $2.7 million lower."

2018 was a good year for DKL distributions, with payouts/unit rising by 10%, and coverage rising by 19%, to 1.19X. This was due to a 38% increase in DCF, with no unit dilution.

DKL's general partner DK saw its IDR payout rise by 39% in 2018 - however, since DCF also rose 38%, the IDR percent of DCF was virtually flat, at ~20%, vs. 19.87% in 2017.

It will be interesting to see how management will handle an IDR swap in the future, if it happens. The ~$24M in IDR payments for 2018 would equate to ~7.4M units at $.81/unit as a quarterly distribution level.

When asked about a possible future conversion to a C-Corp structure on the Q4 '18 call, management said, "We probably by the end of this year will make a decision about the long-term structure of the GP and the LP."

Distributions:

DKL's management is committed to 10% annual distribution growth through 2019. As detailed above, distributions/unit grew 10.05% in 2018. They've raised the quarterly payout for 24 straight quarters.

At the present $.81/quarter level, 10% 2019 distribution/unit growth implies a rise of ~ $.02/quarter for 2019, with payouts reaching ~$.89 for Q4 2019.

Coverage fell to 1.02X in Q4 2018, mainly due to DCF being $4.8M lower, and total distributions being $1M higher. Coverage averaged 1.19X in 2018.

Profile:

DKL's logistics assets exist mainly to serve DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt. The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly traded units. DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units. DK has a strong refining presence in the Permian basin after buying ALON USA in 2017:

(Source: DKL site)

2019 Guidance:

"For full year 2019, our gross capex forecast is $17.3 million, which includes $600,000 of discretionary and $16.7 million of maintenance capital before reimbursement by Delek US. We expect approximately $2.3 million of the maintenance CapEx to be reimbursed in 2019" (source: Q4 '18 call).

Management also reaffirmed on the call that they expect to maintain 10% distribution growth in 2019, funding acquisitions with debt. "This should continue to support our annual distribution growth per limited partner unit of at least 10% through 2019, while maintaining appropriate annual distribution coverage."

Future Dropdowns:

Management reiterated on the Q4 '18 call that the next dropdown will be the Krotz Springs assets.

"We continue to explore opportunities for growth and the next step is the potential drop down of the Krotz Springs logistics assets from Delek US. These assets have the ability to generate $30 million to $34 million of annual EBITDA. We believe this transaction can be supported by our balance sheet allowing us to use debt to fund the next step in our growth plan."

$30 to $34M in EBITDA would represent ~20% EBITDA growth for DKL, based upon its 2018 EBITDA of $164M.

Risks:

Taxes on IRA Holdings - Although we haven't experienced this issue, IRA holders can be subject to taxes and tax reporting on UBTI of over $1K/year. It would be a good idea to check with your accountant about this potential issue before investing in DKL in an IRA. You'll get more tax deferral advantages from holding DKL in a taxable account.

Shared Management - DKL and DK share the same management, which could lead to dropdown pricing conflicts of interest. However, given that CEO owns $5M worth of DKL units, there's reason to believe that management won't want to derail DKL.

Rising Debt/Dilution - As with other LPs, DKL has to go to the capital markets to help pay for growth. However, DKL didn't issue any more units in 2018, and On the debt side, DKL's management will use debt to fund the Big Krotz dropdown in 2019.

Commodity prices - Another protracted downturn in energy prices could also send unit prices tumbling on the market.

Performance:

Although it has outperformed the benchamark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) over the pas month, quarter, and year, DKL has lagged behind AMLP so far in 2019. It also has trailed the market in all of the time periods listed below.

Analysts' Targets:

At $31.16, DKL is 2.6% below analysts' lowest target price and is 9.7% below the $33.00 average target price.

Valuations:

DKL's yield is a bit higher than peer averages, and its trailing distribution coverage is in line. It looks cheaper on a price/DCF, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA basis.

DKL has negative equity, so there's no price/book valuation.

Financials:

DKL's operating margin has improved over the past four quarters, but its ROA has declined. There's no ROE figure due to the negative equity of $135M. DKL's debt leverage has risen to 4.24X over the past year, as it used debt to fund the Big Spring acquisition, vs. issuing more units.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 12/31/18, DKL had total debt of approximately $700.4M and cash of $4.5M, with additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under its $850M credit facility of $393.3M.

Management shows a slightly lower total leverage ratio, calculated in accordance with the credit facility, of 4.1x, which is within the current requirements of DKL's maximum allowable leverage ratio of 5.25x. This is a reduction from a 4.5x calculated ratio as of 9/30/18.

Selling Options:

If you're leery of DKL at its current price, but you still want to get a piece of the action, consider selling cash secured puts below its price/unit.

We just added this May put-selling trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for this and more than 40 other put-selling trades, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

DKL's May $30.00 strike has a bid of $1.20, roughly 50% higher than its recent $.81 quarterly payout. The breakeven is $28.80, ~8.7% above its 52-week low of $26.50.

DKL's covered calls aren't currently that attractive, so we haven't added any DKL trades to our Covered Calls Table.

If you're new to selling options, you can learn more about the terms you'll see in this kind of trading in our Options & Investing Glossary.

Summary:

We rate DKL a speculative buy at this point due to the declines in DCF and EBITDA in Q3 and Q4 '18. It seems probable that they'll acquire the Krotz Springs assets in 2019, which would increase EBITDA by ~20% and bump up their DCF and coverage factor. The question is when and will coverage improve in the meantime.

Meanwhile, there's the support of management's commitment to raise the distribution by 10% again in 2019.

The other big question is if and when DKL will do an IDR swap and a C-Corp conversion, and what the deal will be, in terms of how many new units would be issued to the GP. Management said that they'd probably make a decision by the end of 2019.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We're long DKL via being short put options