Is There Value In Beasley Broadcast Group And Its Spectrum?

Depending on your view on spectrum valuation, Beasley incentives and the future of radio, BBGI stock could be worth $5.10-$14.75. I recommend buying BBGI stock with a very conservative target price of $6.80 offering a 62% upside.

When Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) first popped up on my stock screen, I was pessimistic as I believed over-the-top applications such as Spotify (SPOT) are making radio as we know it a medium of the past. Surprisingly, that is not the case. People are spending the same 1:45 a day listening to radio, no matter the age cohort. That is why I was inclined to dig deeper into this opportunity.

In this article, I value BBGI stock via three approaches ranging from a valuation of the existing assets to a full DCF. The good news is that in the worst case scenario, the stock still offers a 18% margin of safety to the current market price. The bad news is that the uncertainty of the future of the FM spectrum and the willingness of the Beasley family to crystallize that value leads to a valuation anywhere from $5.10 to $14.75. If you believe in the value of the spectrum, the valuation should be closer to the high end, while the valuation should be closer to the lower end if you believe that 2018 results are representative of the future (a very pessimistic view in my opinion). That being said, in this article, I make an argument why the stock should at least be worth $6.80 offering a 62% upside.

The Company and its history

Beasley Group (BBGI) is an operator of 63 radio stations in Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The company was founded in 1961 by George Beasley.

Source: 10-k 2018 filling

In the 1990s, the regulation was relaxed a bit and radio stations could own more than two stations. That in combination with the IPO rave in the 2000s drove the Beasley family to offer 35% of the company through an IPO. BBGI offered 6,850,000 shares at a price of $15.50. The family maintained control by offering shares with a tenth of the voting power. Class A, 10.9MM shares, have one vote per share but assign 2 of the 9 directors. Class B, 16.6MM shares, have ten votes per share; those are the shares mostly owned by the Beasley family to maintain control of the company.

After the IPO, BBGI started buying more stations; by 2010, it operated 42 stations. The radio M&A market has been very active in the last couple of years. In 2014, BBGI swapped 14 stations with CBS. In 2016, BBGI announced that it would acquire Greater Media for $240MM. To partially satisfy the FCC requirements, in 2017, BBGI sold 11 stations to Curtis Media for $11MM. Later that year, BBGI swapped some assets with the merged Entercom-CBS Radio. And in 2018, BBGI bought a station from Entercom for $38MM so that the latter could meet the final FCC requirements.

While, I have not found any examples of bad practices within the company, I think the perceived weak governance could be improved. Some examples of bad governance:

BBGI has had the same company, Crowe LLP, auditing its financial statements since 2006. Best practice is to rotate auditors every 3 to 5 years. Besides having the same auditor for the past 13 years, Crowe LLP has being charged with deficient audit of Corporate Resources Services Inc. (CRRS).

While not significant, the Beasley family has numerous related transaction with BBGI, mostly leasing land and radio towers.

It is a family-run business. While George Beasley, the founder, serves as chairman of the board, his children are in the board and management of BBGI. His daughter, Caroline is the CEO, Bruce the President and Brian the COO. Of the 10 directors of the board, George and his sons take four seats, the Class A shareholders assign 2 and the Class B, mostly owned by the Beasley family, assign the remaining seats.

Industry

Except for one station, all stations depend on ad revenues. While 2018 was a strong year for ad revenue growth clocking a 7.5% growth in the US, all the growth came from digital ads representing 52% of the total. However, radio advertisement seems resilient and is expected to stay flattish.

FCC regulation is very strict. Stations need to apply for a licence to use a certain spectrum, stay within the content specified and are restricted to a certain region. Not to mention that radio stations have a regional market share restriction, the reason for all the activity we have seen in the industry in the recent years in order to meet this requirement. On the other hand, over-the-top operators such as Spotify have none of those restrictions...so far. In the specific case of Spotify, it has entered the podcast segment by acquiring Gimlet and Anchor this month.

At first sight, those two factors make the radio broadcasting industry seem unattractive to invest in. But the consumption of radio media seems not to buckle. The average time spent per adult is stable at 1:45 a day. What really surprised me was that currently people spent 11 hours a day consuming media!

Source: Nielsen

The second good news is that the time spent listening to radio is resilient no matter the age cohort. Contrary to my initial hypothesis, millennials seem to be tuning in as well.

Source: Nielsen

The valuation

I approach the valuation using three methods and attempt to explain the difference among them.

Balance Sheet approach

I estimate the net asset value by adjusting the balance sheet as demonstrated below. Most of the value is in the spectrum licenses which represent 80% of the balance sheet or 73% after adjustments.

Source: Author estimates

In the past, spectrum was used for radio and TV, but with the development of new usages, the spectrum has been crowded with different usages such as mobile phones and wireless broadband. Currently, the increased usage of smartphones and wireless connectivity, has put pressure on the usage of spectrum. Here you can see the current allocation of the spectrum in the USA.

That is why the FCC is encouraging the reallocation of the spectrum by a reverse auction. Here is a neat explanation of how it works. I reviewed the winner bids in the Auction 1001 and only found four bids in the High-VHF spectrum which would be closer to the BBGI FM spectrum (88MHz-108MHz).

Source: Auction 1001 - Reverse Auction Results

Traditional wireless technology has used the MF band (300kHz to 3MHz). However, 5G (I won’t spend time explaining 5G but if you are curious read here) has been using higher bands such as the 3.5MHz and 28GHz which lie in the VHF band (3MHz-300GHz). So far the auction has been directed to TV broadcasters and I have not found any indication that radio broadcasters would be included. But for the sake of argument, let’s assume that FM licenses will be included in the bid.

I valued the spectrum using three approaches. The first, and most conservative approach, was to value all AM licenses at zero and all FM licenses equally at $6MM. The second approach also values all AM licenses at zero but FM licenses at $40MM for areas with high population and $6MM for lower-density areas. I failed to find any bids for AM licenses in the reverse bid and also the spectrum assigned is less (10khz vs. 200khz for FM) making it meaningless, that is why I valued them at zero. Valuing all FM licenses at $6MM seems reasonable if we use the MN,SC and PA transactions. The last approach is applying a $9.5MM value on each FM license as it is the price UH paid for Rice’s KUHA frequency.

However, we could argue that the licenses in higher density areas are more valuable as it covers more people. That seems to be the reason why the IL and NC transactions were so high. I decided to value the licenses in those areas at $40MM, a bit lower than the lower winning bid as the higher bid ($304MM) seems to encompass more than is public (maybe more bandwidth...who knows?). Having said that, this approach may be optimistic as the value could be lower or the valuable licenses could be fewer.

After mapping all the stations and the covered population, the values according to each approach were allocated. The values of the licenses were $354MM, $1,034MM and $560MM under the first, second and third approach respectively leading to a NAV of $7.27, $31.99 and $14.77 in each scenario.

As I warned before, I am not very comfortable with this approach due to the many unknowns regarding the spectrum. Will the FM spectrum be added to the auctions? But also, I think the spectrum would be less valuable to wireless carriers if it is sold in 200kHz pieces and is better if the entire 20MHz is sold together. In fact, most networks have 5, 10 or 20 MHz antennas to enhance the performance of the entire network...haven't seen any 200kHz wireless antennas. Another point is that all the FCC Licenses are regional or local. For a carrier, it would be more valuable if the spectrum would be national as then the carrier wouldn’t need to change the antennas per region, for example having 4G on the 700MHz band nationwide is cheaper than having 4G on the 700MHz in Nevada while having the 4G network in the 1,600 MHz band in North Carolina. Maybe the FCC realizes this and forces all FM licenses to enter the reverse auction with a set minimum so as to offer the carrier the full spectrum nationwide in the forward auction.

By the way, if you are interested in investing in the antenna space, read my investment thesis on Airgain (AIRG).

You may ask, if the radio broadcasters sell all their spectrum, how will they broadcast?

Great question George! There could be 2 ways for radio broadcasters to continue their business. The first one is to go fully digital on the internet. This is the best solution in my opinion. Capex and opex should materially decrease (do not have to lease radio towers nor buy antennas and have to hire fewer maintenance personal). Also, you could broadcast globally if you like expanding your potential ad clients. In addition, you won't have to adhere to FCC requirements as you won't be using any spectrum (unless they change the current regulation).

The second option is to go fully DAB. DAB uses the frequency but digitally. This implies that broadcasters could use less spectrum. In this situation, I think FCC would allocate a smaller band to the broadcasters for this option and bid the rest. The issue that I foresee with this alternative is regarding capex and the cost to listeners. As this is a new technology, the broadcaster would have to write off most of its FM equipment such as antennas and buy DAB technology...I think most broadcasters would be hesitant to invest more money in a stagnant industry. Also, listeners need to dump their FM radios and buy DAB radios. This will mostly affect commuters. Newer cars may come with DAB but older car owners would need to either by an adapter or listen to DAB online (in which case the first alternative is more convenient).

Status Quo Approach

In this approach, I use the latest financial information and project it...no improvements, no growth, no changes. I include that information to come up with the “fair” EV/EBITDA multiple that reflect the financial metrics. Once I obtain the share value, that is my floor and then I start adding back items such as terminal growth and margin improvements.

Based on the FY2018 financials, the floor value is $5.10 per share as demonstrated below.

Source: Author estimates

As demonstrated earlier in the article, the consumption of radio is stable no matter the age range. If ad spent in radio is constant and the consumption of this medium is stable, I do not see why margins shouldn’t return to a more stable level around 25% as shown below. That margin improvement would boost the share price from $5.10 to $5.70.

As per capex, I increased capex to 2% of revenues close to the historical levels. This would decrease the stock 20 cents to $5.50.

Assuming a 0.5 unlevered beta corrected for cash for USA broadcasting companies (based on Damodaran database) and a 200bps adjustment to the cost of equity, the cost of capital would be 8.10%. The 200bps adjustment is 100bps due to the illiquidity of the stock and the remaining 100bps is due to the governance of BBGI. If governance improves (something that I do not believe), cost of equity should decline by 100bps and the cost of capital by 50bps. This would boost the stock to $6.40. Finally, adding 0.8% to the terminal growth rate would increase the stock price to $8.10. This growth rate is consistent with the radio growth estimates.

Source: Author estimates

DCF

Under this approach, I use more detailed assumptions specially regarding revenues. While I keep the traditional advertising growing at 0.8-0.9%, the digital advertising is growing at 8-10% in the next five years and then gradually declining to the terminal growth. This leads to a share price of $12.20.

What to make of the three valuations?

If we are right about the spectrum, based on the balance sheet approach the stock should be worth more than $7.27. So how come the status quo returns a lower value of $5.10?

Either our estimate of the spectrum is overvalued or management has not being able to reap the benefits of its assets. I lean towards the second explanation because by making the improvements suggested under the “Status Quo Approach”, the value of the shares would exceed NAV.

The DCF valuation is a pretty optimistic valuation of the business as it contains many estimates and growth assumptions. I prefer to opt for the more conservative approaches valuing the assets (Balance Sheet Approach) and the current earning power (Status Quo Approach). If the control of BBGI was in the market or controlled by “smart money”, I would believe that BBGI would at least be worth our conservative estimate of the assets at $7.27; however, as BBGI is controlled by the Beasley family and I do not believe they would sell the family business to realize the value, I would not count on this valuation.

So we are left with the Status Quo Approach with some minor adjustments. First of all, I think margins should recover at least to a 21% level. I boosted capex to the historical level to sustain the terminal growth of 0.8%, I think capex could be a bit lower but I am taking the conservative way. As per the cost of capital, I decided to maintain the same cost of capital as I do not think the governance at BBGI would change in the medium term. This would lead to a fair price of $6.80.

The catalysts and risks

The main catalysts are regarding the FCC licenses, the controllers and enhanced liquidity. Positive news would involve the auction of some FM frequencies and not just TV broadcasters. If the Beasley family enhances the perceived governance of BBGI, the cost of capital could decline a bit as well. This stock is very illiquid, the daily share volume averages 39,000 shares a day, that is $150k/day or 0.1% of the marketcap.

As for risks, the main risk I see if regarding future acquisitions. With the acquisition of Greater Media and the debt level, BBGI should have too much on its plate for the medium term and should focus on consolidating the operation rather than acquiring more operations. If BBGI pursues more large acquisitions, it may end up in the same shoes as Cumulus Media (CMLS) which restructured after its acquisitions.

Conclusion

BBGI is an illiquid, unknown stock but if you listen to radio, most likely you heard one of its stations. While the company is family run, I have not seen any signs of destruction of value for minority shareholders. If the FM licences are included in the reverse auction and all stations are forced to participate, I see lots of upside in the stock, it may reach close to $15 a share. Even if that does not happen, the stock is trading 18% lower than its current status quo value of $5.10 and if the operation returns close to historical margins, it could be worth $6.80. Any way you spin it, at the current price this stock seems to be offering an interesting risk-reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIRG, BBGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, you could read my previous articles on my profile. These are good examples of the type of research we do at RedFox Capital E.I.R.L. (www.redfoxcapital.net).