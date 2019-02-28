Square's Big Post Earnings Plunge May Vanish Fast

Square's (SQ) stock is falling a bit following the fourth quarter results, but the pullback is likely not to last. The technical chart suggests that there's a healthy level of support in the stock around $74 and that there was some bullish options betting going into the results.

The results themselves were robust, with the only disappointment coming in first quarter earnings growth. But the revenue and earnings growth for the year is substantial and impressive.

2019 Outlook Is Strong

The company's guidance for the first quarter was for $477 million at the mid-point, while earnings guidance came in at $0.07 at the mid-point. According to YCharts, consensus analysts’ estimates had been for earnings of about $0.11 per share, on revenue of approximately $474 million. It would suggest that margins are taking a bit of a hit.

However, the full-year guidance would suggest that whatever hit margins may have in the first quarter will not last. That is because revenue guidance for the full year is at $2.235 billion at the mid-point vs. analysts’ estimates of $2.25 billion, basically in-line. Additionally, earnings guidance is for $0.76 at the mid-point vs. analysts’ estimates of $0.71. It would seem at the very the very least that margins will begin to expand starting in the second quarter.

Managing Expectations

It's also worth noting that Square has topped analysts revenue estimates eight quarters in a row going back to the first quarter of 2017. It would at that very least suggest that Square tends to give conservative guidance. Additionally, the company has topped analysts earnings estimates eight quarters in a row as well.

Technical Strength

The technical chart continues to point to a stock that will rise, not fall. The stock is holding technical support in the $74 to $75 region, which is critical to the stock rising in the future. Additionally, the uptrend in the stock continues to hold strong as well and also points to a stock rising. However, should the stock fall below that support zone, the shares could drop to around $65.50.

Additionally, the relative strength index continues to point to the stock rising as well. Meanwhile, volume has thinned out as the stock price has increased which would suggest that the number of sellers is likely waning. Additionally, the volume at a price, - the volume on the right hand side of the chart, would suggest that most of the heavy lifting for the stock to rise further has been worked through at lower levels.

Options Still Bullish

Open interest levels for Square continue to increase. The $83 calls for expiration on March 15 have increased by nearly 5,000 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, those calls were traded on the ask side suggesting they were bought. For a buyer of these calls to earn a profit the stock would need to rise to roughly $84 by expiration. This comes in addition to the bullish options betting I had observed before the results at the March $80 calls, in the article Square's Stock May Jump Following Its Results

What Happens Next?

The decline in Square from a fundamental and technical point of view appears to be something that's likely not to last. The fundamental outlook for the business continues to look as if it's progressing nicely. The short-term impact from higher costs appear to be temporary. The company also has a very good ability it would seem to manage investor expectations.

The one knock that continues to go against Square is its valuation, but as long as the company continues to deliver significant growth, that valuation will continue to work for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results. fe