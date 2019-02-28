Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of February 2019

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. February saw China vanadium spot prices rise slightly after the roller coaster ride of the past 6 months. Vanadium producers reported stellar profits with Energy Fuels (UUUU) becoming a new vanadium producer, and the juniors continue to progress well.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. However Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price = USD 17.60/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 71.50/kg

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand for VRFB markets could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium demand forecast to outstrip supply 2018-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Vanadium market news

In 2017, Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On February 13, Mining Journal reported:

Restarted vanadium producer tips ongoing price support. Energy Fuels said the basic market fundamentals that led to price increases last year - significant production cuts in China for pollution control and new specifications for rebar in China mandating increased vanadium content - had not changed and "should support today's high price levels for the foreseeable future".

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On February 20, Glencore announced:

Preliminary results 2018. Glencore’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, commented: “We are pleased to report that we have delivered both record adjusted EBITDA and significant cash returns to shareholders in 2018. “Reflecting the strength of our uniquely diversified business model and commitment of our people, we achieved these results in a challenging operating environment. Our asset portfolio continued to deliver overall competitive all-in unit costs, which allowed the Company to capitalise on healthy average commodity prices and generate attractive margins. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $15.8 billion and net income before significant items rose 5% to $5.8 billion.

On February 20, Glencore announced:

Furthering our commitment to the transition to a low-carbon economy. As one of the world’s largest diversified resource companies, Glencore has a key role to play in enabling transition to a low carbon economy. We do this through our well-positioned portfolio that includes copper, cobalt, nickel, vanadium and zinc - commodities that underpin energy and mobility transformation. We believe this transition is a key part of the global response to the increasing risks posed by climate change. As Glencore rebalances its portfolio towards commodities that support the transition to a low-carbon economy, the intensity of Scope 3 emissions is expected to decrease. Starting in 2020, we will start disclosing our longer-term projections for the intensity reduction of Scope 3 emissions, including mitigation efforts.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

No news for the month; however, AMG released their FY 2018 earnings results on 28 February 2018.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% owns Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 75% in an existing low-cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

On January 30, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Bushveld Vanadium Q4 operational update." Highlights include:

"Vametco's sales revenue and EBITDA for the 2018 financial year increased by 142.7% and 349.2% respectively to US$192.2 million (2017: US$79.2 million) and US$107.5 million (2017: US$23.9 million), underpinned by higher vanadium prices.

Ferrovanadium price averaged US$81.2/KgV in 2018, an increase of 148.9% relative to the previous year. Vametco' s realised price is based on the prior month's average price. Ferrovanadium price has averaged US$76/KgV, year to date 1 .

. Vametco's production for the 2018 financial year was 2,560 mtV (2017: 2,649 mtV) in the form of Nitrovan TM from magnetite concentrate, compared to previously announced guidance range of 2,600 to 2,650 mtV. Production was impacted by an unplanned maintenance and repairs programme in Q4 at the refractory and cooler girth sections of the plant.

from magnetite concentrate, compared to previously announced guidance range of 2,600 to 2,650 mtV. Production was impacted by an unplanned maintenance and repairs programme in Q4 at the refractory and cooler girth sections of the plant. Vametco's production for Q4 2018 was 657 mtV in the form of Nitrovan TM from magnetite concentrate (Q4 2017: 539 mtV), an increase of approximately 22.4% relative to Q3 2018 (Q3 2018: 537 mtV), following the unprotected industrial action from the previous quarter.

from magnetite concentrate (Q4 2017: 539 mtV), an increase of approximately 22.4% relative to Q3 2018 (Q3 2018: 537 mtV), following the unprotected industrial action from the previous quarter. In October 2018 the Company, with the assistance of an independent external consultant, initiated a detailed diagnostic review of the Vametco plant performance. Following the completion of the review in December 2018, the Company commenced an operational Transformation Programme to enhance Vametco's performance.

The Company has commenced the implementation of the Transformation Programme and expects production levels in the current year to be higher than 2018. Guidance for 2019 will be provided in the Q1 2019 operational update once all aspects of this programme have been scheduled.

The Company has completed 13 (VM001 - VM013) exploration drillholes, as part of an initiative to increase geological confidence and grade control of the ore mined at Vametco. The results provide evidence of additional resources and reserves at Vametco mine with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate due to be published in Q1 2019.

The Company has received all assay results for Phase 1 of its exploration programme at the neighbouring Brits Project, which has to date been above/in line with management's expectations. Results of the Phase 2 drillholes are expected to be received in Q1 2019 with a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in Q2 2019."

On February 13, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Lemur Q4 operational update. Review completed of the Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") for the power aspect of the Imaloto Project."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio." Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013, the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery, they have resumed vanadium production.

On February 12, Energy Fuels announced:

Energy Fuels producing vanadium at commercial levels; vanadium shipments commenced. Energy Fuels Inc. a leading producer of uranium and vanadium in the United States, is pleased to announce that it is now producing high-purity vanadium at commercial rates of approximately 175,000 to 200,000 pounds of V 2 O 5 per month and that shipments of vanadium have commenced for sale to customers. Ramp-up is expected to continue in the coming weeks, and the Company continues to expect to reach full production rates of 200,000 to 225,000 pounds of high-purity V 2 O 5 per month by the end of Q1-2019 or sooner.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company states: "The Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production."

On February 7, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources announces filing of final base shelf prospectus. Largo Resources Ltd. reports that it has filed a final base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. The Shelf Prospectus will allow Largo and certain of its security holders to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus of up to $750 million of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (all of the foregoing, collectively, the "Securities") or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium developers

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however, they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On January 30, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

Titanium/ Vanadium Business Unit:

"Commenced formal update to the 2009 Barrambie vanadium salt roast leach DFS. Updated DFS to incorporate revised reserve with operating and capital cost estimates on each stage of production process to broaden opportunities for staged exploitation of vanadium plus titanium and iron.

Lodged extension for existing environmental approval and mining proposal for initial 1Mtpa direct shipping ore [DSO] operation

Ongoing metallurgical and market development work in China to determine feasibility of producing saleable products from Eastern Band DSO."

Corporate:

"Barrambie demerger activities on hold.

Cash $30.3 million, receivable and investments at $9.9 million (ex-Mt Marion equity sale proceeds)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or "An Update On Neometals," or my recent article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

On February 21, Australian Vanadium announced: "Drilling update from AVL’s Gabanintha Vanadium Project." Highlights include:

"Metallurgical diamond drilling program for collection of pilot processing test material advancing ahead of schedule.

Controlled drilling has collected over 17 tonnes of massive magnetite, utilising 1,227m of drilled core and providing significant time and cost savings.

Nine tonnes of the planned thirty tonnes of sample has arrived in Perth for processing.

Drilling confirming detailed geological model, proving depth extension and deposit thickness.

Mineral Resource upgrade to follow the end of drilling, expected April 2019.

Pilot metallurgical test program to commence in April 2019.

Other DFS engineering and environmental approvals ongoing.

Revised Project timeline targeting 2021 production start, subject to finance."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On January 30, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Outstanding diamond drill results confirm Gabanintha resource growth potential." Highlights include:

"Northern block diamond drilling results highlight continuity of high grade vanadium mineralisation along strike and down dip.

Consistency of width and grade confirmed at central pit, including 14m at 1.21% V2O5 from 156m (extension) and 15.5m at 1.22% V2O5 from 16m (infill).

North pit depth extension confirmed, including: 16.5m at 1.0% V2O5from 166m.

Detailed high quality definitive feasibility study to incorporate base metal recovery circuit due for delivery in mid 2019."

On January 31, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Quarterly activities report & appendix 5b for the quarter ending 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

"Definitive Feasibility Study on the Gabanintha Vanadium Project; a large, long life, low cost development opportunity made significant progress, and is scheduled for completion in mid 2019.

Resource infill and extension drilling program results confirmed consistency of broad zones of massive magnetite mineralisation along strike and down dip of current Indicated Resource to vertical depths of up to 190m.

Product generation refinement testwork delivered extremely high purity V2O5 product in excess of99.7% using salt roast / water leach processing route.

As at the end of December2018the Company had cash of $3.0million and as at 30 Janaury2019the Top 20 shareholders held 47.4% of the fully paid ordinary shares."

Catalysts include a DFS by Q2 2019, and a possible 13ktpa producer starting production in 2021. You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Executive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd. [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd. is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On January 31, TNG Ltd. announced:

December 2018 quarterly activities report. Significant progress with project financing, permitting, off-take, engineering and design puts TNG in an excellent position to advance the world-class Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project towards financing and development in 2019.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On January 29, Aura Energy announced:

Uranium offtake agreement concluded for Tiris Uranium Project. Agreement covers 800,000 pounds U₃O₈fixed price volumes over 7 years with substantial additional option volumes. Average price of sales over US$44/lb U₃O₈. Significant exposure retained for U₃O₈ price upside.

On January 31, Aura Energy announced: "Quarterly report December 2018." Highlights include:

Häggån Vanadium Project (Sweden)

"A core drilling program was undertaken within the high-grade vanadium zone at Häggån.

Capital and Operating estimates were previously completed for Häggån Vanadium with results very encouraging.

Häggån Vanadium Project drilling progressed well with more holes planned which will lead to a resource upgrade from Inferred to Measured & Indicated status and precipitate the release of the Häggån Scoping Study."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On February 14, Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy’s upcoming drill program to increase current resources of Gibellini Vanadium Project in Nevada with Wood [AMEC]. The FS is anticipated to be completed by year end 2019.

On February 19, Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer. Prophecy Development Corp. today announced that Gerald Panneton has resigned as the President & Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company effective February 15, 2019. John Lee, Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been appointed to serve as Interim President & Chief Executive Officer.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On January 29, Tando Resources announced: "Further outstanding concentrate results put Tando on track for early production at SPD Vanadium Project. Analyses continue to confirm high-grade vanadium concentrate from simple magnetic separation." Highlights include:

"Latest round of concentrate samples from the SPD Vanadium Project generate vanadium analyses grading well over 2% V2O5.

Results continue to support Tando’s strategy to generate early production by processing the near-surface high-grade zones at SPD.

The latest assays from the magnetic concentrate include: 25m at 2.42% V2O5 from 23m [VRC008] incl. 8m at 2.32% V2O5 (mass recovery 41%). 34m at 2.32% V2O5 from 21m [VDD001]. 35m at 2.15% V2O5 from 21m [VDD001] incl. 9m at 2.20% V2O5 (mass recovery 45%).

Excellent mass recovery across mineralised intervals, increasing to +40% in higher grade zones (+1.0% V2O5).

Scoping Study on this near-term production opportunity well underway with metallurgical and engineering studies well advanced."

On January 31, Tando Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report December 2018." Highlights include:

"Massive Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 588Mt at a grade of 0.78% V2O5. Resource includes high grade, surface component (80 Mt at 1.07% V2O5.

High quality concentrate generated by simple magnetic separation. Concentrate samples return vanadium analyses grading well over 2% V2O5: 25m at 2.42% V2O5 from 23m [VRC008] incl. 8m at 2.32% V2O5 (mass recovery 41%)."

On February 14, Tando Resources announced: "Further outstanding high grade vanadium results from surface at SPD Project."

On February 18, Tando Resources announced:

Discovery of major new area of potential high-grade vanadium mineralisation. Drilling in North East Target, outside existing JORC Resource, intersects thick zone of potential high-grade vanadium mineralisation from surface. The area is 4km northeast of the Mineral Resource at SPD, which comprises 588Mt at 0.78% V2O5.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However, their deposits also contain vanadium.

On January 29, King River Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

The Speewah Vanadium Project [SVP] progressed with:

"CSA Global’s Scoping Study, based on hydrochloric acid leaching-solvent extraction, demonstrated a viable business case for further development but highlighted high capital costs.

Testwork and studies are underway to deliver a Prefeasibility Study towards the middle of 2019."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB] [GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On February 7, VanadiumCorp Resorces Inc. announced:

Confirmation drill program to commence at Lac Dore VTM Project. VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is pleased to announce plans to commence a drill program at the Company’s 100% owned Lac Dore vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) Project near Chibougamau, Quebec.

On February 14, VanadiumCorp Resorces Inc. announced: "National entry phases filed In Australia and Canada for Vanadiumcorp-Electrochem processing technology [VEPT]."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mst at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On January 31, First Vanadium Corp. announced:

First Vanadium acquires strategic land position extending the Carlin Vanadium deposit in Nevada. The Company has gained mineral rights to an additional 200m strike length of the Carlin Vanadium deposit through an Access and Mineral Lease Agreement to approximately 80 acres of private (fee simple) land immediately adjacent to the Carlin Vanadium property (referred to as the "Cole Creek Property"). Six vertical holes drilled by Union Carbide in the 1960's on this adjacent ground demonstrated a southern continuance of the Carlin Vanadium deposit with thicknesses ranging from 10.67m to 28.96m (average 18.54m; 60.8ft) and grades ranging from 0.37% to 0.82% V 2 O 5 (average 0.57% V 2 O 5 ).

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On January 28, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Ranked 8th on 2019 OTCQX Best 50. George Glasier, Western’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to be recognized by OTC Markets and our shareholders, who during 2018 confirmed the substantial value of Western’s vanadium/uranium resource and near-term developed mines. Last year’s efforts have enhanced the Company’s opportunity set by positioning Western to re-open the Sunday Mine Complex which will catalyze vanadium and uranium operations.”

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other vanadium juniors

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF) (formerly Stina Resources)

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Further reading

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices recovered slightly in February.

Highlights for the month include:

Restarted vanadium producer Energy Fuels tips ongoing price support for vanadium.

Bushveld's Vametco's sales revenue and EBITDA for the 2018 financial year increased by 142.7% and 349.2% respectively.

Glencore rebalances its portfolio towards commodities that support the transition to a low-carbon economy

Energy Fuels is now producing vanadium at commercial levels; vanadium shipments commenced.

Neometals Barrambie demerger on hold, Barrambie updated DFS commenced.

Technology Metals Australia - Outstanding diamond drill results confirm Gabanintha resource growth potential.

Tando Resources produces high-grade vanadium concentrate from simple magnetic separation.

First Vanadium acquires strategic land position extending the Carlin Vanadium deposit in Nevada.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL],TECHNOLOGY METALS AUSTRALIA [ASX:TMT], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.