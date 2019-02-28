Why I Am Worried About Charter

Extrapolating the data shows that Spectrum Mobile is overwhelmingly attracting data sippers, who form too small a portion of the customer base to protect Charter's cash cow wireline Internet business.

The report wasn't bad, but it wasn't good enough to make me want to buy. Specifically, I was concerned about the mobile subscriber numbers.

Charter (CHTR) has shot up to ~$350 from $290 following the release of its full-year 2018 numbers at the end of January. This puts Charter’s trailing P/E ratio at 66, and even its forward P/E (I like that number less because it is based on projections, but I know many investors use it) is at 44.

The question is whether a stock rise is justified with P/E still at these levels. I submit it is not, but my greatest concern is actually with Charter's smallest division, which is actually the key to its largest, most profitable division.

Assessing Charter's Earnings

Charter’s earnings weren’t bad, but I didn’t think they were great. Like most cable companies, Charter is losing voice and video customers but making it up for now by adding Internet customers of both the mobile and wireline variety. Charter’s new wireless offering is finally up and running, over a year after Comcast (CMCSA) launched theirs. Charter reports 113,000 lines added in Q4 and a total mobile customer base of 134,000. It also added almost 300,000 wireline Internet subscriptions.

It is the dynamic between these two categories - mobile Internet and fixed Internet - that most interests me, and while I don’t think Charter performed badly last year, the earnings report was not enough to make me want to buy the stock. Specifically, the mobile Internet numbers, the smallest and least consequential division of the company by revenue, concerned me greatly.

New Wireless Offering

Internet remains the bread and butter of cable companies. But there is little doubt now that wireless will play an increasingly important role in the futures of previously wireline-dependent cable companies. The second-largest cable company in the US, Charter has launched Spectrum Mobile on substantially identical pricing terms and device availability as number-one cable Xfinity Mobile, Comcast’s wireless service. In fact, Comcast and Charter have reportedly pooled some of the back office functions of running an MVNO to reduce both their costs, so this overlap in terms isn’t surprising.

The only small difference is a small price differential in the By the Gig plans, which are priced at $14 compared to $12 at Comcast. Since they have the same tipping point - 4 GB customers should buy Unlimited on both, 3 or less should pay by the gig on both - I don’t expect this to be very significant, though given its high P/E obviously every little bit of extra revenue helps for Charter.

Also, it is significant that these cable/mobile customers only pay for data. Talk and text on all Spectrum plans is included at no cost.

Charter's Profit Engine

Charter has roughly 23 million Internet subscriptions, the heart of the company's profit engine. These Internet customers generated $15 billion of Charter’s $43 billion in revenue. While that is still less than half, unlike TV’s $17.3 billion Charter’s Internet revenue does not come watered down with heavy content costs that see money go out one door immediately after coming in through another.

Compared to these figures, Charter’s reported $106 million in Mobile revenue looks tiny by comparison. More than looks like: it is tiny. But that does not mean that it is not significant.

Bifurcated Revenue Stream

The most interesting thing about this revenue slice is that most of it is not “mobile” revenue at all. Charter’s 10-K 2018 Report showed that of the $106 million, $97 million of it was device revenue. That makes sense, because Charter has refused to implement, thus far, any kind of Bring Your Own Device option for its new mobile service, which means that every single customer who joins Spectrum Mobile is purchasing a new smartphone from Charter immediately after joining.

So, with 134,000 device sales, the average device sale pencils out to about $724 per customer. That is a little higher than I would have thought, but it is certainly in the ballpark of Apple’s (AAPL) average selling price, thanks to its new $1000 iPhones. The iPhone XS Max starts at $1100. So with a sprinkling of those mixed in with $750 iPhone XRs and lower-priced iPhone 7 and 8, plus Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) devices more or less equivalently priced, that sounds about right to me.

But if it is right, then just $9 million in revenue is left over for services. That puts Charter’s wireless offering in a substantially different light.

Customer Revenue Per Month

If we put Spectrum Mobile’s customer growth more or less steady over the course of the second half of the year, Spectrum’s average monthly subscriber count was about 90,000 or so, putting revenue run rate at about $100 per subscriber last year. Averaged over six months, that puts revenue per user at under $17 per month.

With Spectrum charging $45 for Unlimited and $14 per GB, it should be obvious that this kind of revenue figure is only possible if Charter is overwhelmingly attracting data-sippers to its service. Even assuming that not a single unlimited data user joined the service, average data consumption is apparently only about 1.2 GB per month.

The Shifting Internet Market

Much has already been written about the dynamics at play in the broader pay-TV market and how they are affecting cable and satellite companies differently. I don’t have much to add there beyond what I’ve already said: cord-cutting is the main threat to satellite companies, but wire-cutting (the cancellation of wireline Internet service) is the main threat to cable companies.

That threat is impelled by the increasing ability of wireless cellular providers to offer hotspot capability with sufficient data capacity to make a wireline Internet connection redundant. Almost all cellular providers now offer 20 GB or more per line in hotspot capacity, in addition to unlimited data on the phone itself.

Charter’s Internet numbers have to be read in light of this dynamic, I feel. Charter is showing success in adding wireline Internet customers, but because it knows that wireless home broadband will become a viable option for more and more customers, it is beginning to treat Internet as a single market. Rather than a home internet and a mobile internet subscription, future customers will simply have an Internet subscription.

The key, therefore, is to get customers to cancel their wireless subscription - by moving their cell service to Charter - before their wireless provider convinces them to cancel Charter service instead.

Charter's Wireless Growth Potential Limited

But the revenue figures, and their implied data bucket sizes, show clearly that Charter is not attracting the typical wireless consumers in any significant amounts. At a time when average wireless data usage is surging into the double digits, Charter is attracting largely 1 and 2 GB data users.

While that is to be expected given how Charter’s offering is structured - it’s a great deal for data-sippers but value tails off quickly as data usage climbs - it also means that Charter’s “cancel them before they cancel us” strategy is only working with a very small portion of its customer base.

The rest of it remains vulnerable to cannibalization, since they have elected to keep their superior data offerings from wireless providers who are preparing to route home Internet alternatives through those same phones.

The Wrong Kind Of Growth

I recognize it is early days still, and I never expected Charter to report some massive, instant runaway success revenue number for its Mobile division. I would be more than content to see steady, gradual growth in that division if I saw the right kind of growth.

What I do find alarming is Charter’s inability to attract the kind of data-users to their cell service who now constitute the overwhelming majority of wireless customers. What should worry current and potential Charter investors is not the slow rate of Charter’s overall wireless growth, but the practically non-existent growth rate in attracting more typical wireless customers.

Conclusion

Charter has not convinced me that it has designed a mobile offering capable of seeing off the threat from the wireless competitors who increasingly form a key part of the competition for its wireline business. Until it does, I do not recommend going long on Charter, despite the earnings boost it demonstrated last month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.