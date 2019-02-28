187% Price Upside Inherent In CSI Compressco Distributable Cash Flows

There is also reasonably up to 187% in price upside potential, $8 per share, within a couple quarters after that new distribution yield has been established.

A very well covered 10% yield on current price, growing at 10% or more per year is likely to come in Q4 of this year.

CSI Compressco has turned the corner thanks to new management and its neutralization of formerly poisonous VWAP convertible preferred.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) is a company which provides natural gas compressors similar to USA Compression Partners (USAC) and Archrock (AROC).

It differs from them however in four main ways:

CCLP pays only a token 1¢ per quarter distribution despite being an MLP. AROC is a DGI stock paying a 5.6% yield with excellent coverage (C-corp). USAC pays out most of its cash flow and as a result is a high dividend stock yielding 13.5% at its current price (MLP). CCLP manufactures and sells their own compressors, as well as leasing and servicing them. A greater proportion of CCLP's business is in smaller horsepower (HP) compressors focused on gas lift and gathering operations. This however is changing, as most of the new compressors they are placing are over 1,000 HP. CCLP is much smaller than either AROC or USAC, a distant third place in the total amount of compression horsepower deployed.

However, like these two larger firms, CSI Compressco had a very strong quarter; the compression sector is on fire.

The current market for compression services is stronger than we've seen in quite a while, due in part to increasing domestic gas production and the continued supply tightness for equipment to serve this growing production. - Eric Long, USAC CEO 2-19-2019 The increase in natural gas production and demand for compression is not just a part of the oil and gas commodity price cycle, but rather part of a structural change necessitating significant investment in additional natural gas production infrastructure of which compression is a critical part. - Brad Chiders, AROC CEO 2-20-2019 2018 has been a great success and we are looking forward towards continuing to improve the business in 2019 as the compression market remains very strong across all of our business lines. - Owen Serjeant, CCLP President 2-27-2019

Background:

I previously wrote about natural gas compression providers in "Booming Natural Gas Volumes: Compression Companies Profit." In this Archrock focused earnings review you can also get additional updated information on the current macro picture, and why I think this growth is becoming more secular than cyclical.

This article however would become way too long if I repeated all that information here. So for now suffice it to say while Archrock is still Cash Flow Kingdom's largest position, we added significantly to CSI Compressco last week, and think both have excellent prospects. Indeed, all three compression sector names- AROC, CCLP, and USAC-- benefit significantly from the notable increase in North American natural gas volumes being transported for both domestic use and export. Furthermore, a US - China trade deal would if anything just increase this export volume, one reason Shell expects 11% growth in global LNG transport in 2019. This overall macro strength in natural gas transport is why I made natural gas transportation volume, "My Top Idea for 2019."

But doesn't CCLP have a VWAP Convertibles problem?

CCLP issued preferred with a variable weighted average price (VWAP) conversion feature in Sept 2016 (stock price $10.60, prospectus) but as you will see, these are no longer an issue.

Back in the comments to a positive article on CCLP from February 2017 ($11.70 CCLP price), and in my own articles since then, I tried to warn people away from Compressco:

VWAP? [are] … a deal breaker for me ... think about what incentives you have, and what you would do if you had convertible preferred whose conversion price was equal to the 90% variable weighted average price of the previous month.

Thus, I am by no means a permabull for CSI Compressco. Nor did I find it a coincidence that the stock fell 80% subsequent to that article, eventually achieving a low equal of $2.14. You see the terms of the convertible preferred were 93.5% of VWAP with a $2 absolute minimum. Thus, below $2.14 (=$2/.935) there was no longer benefit to the convertible holders in the stock falling further. Below $2.14 the convertibles no longer applied downward pressure. This is probably also why the new CEO of Compressco bought shares at exactly that $2.14 price.

However, the terms in the prospectus also indicate, "The Partnership may, at its option, pay cash, or a combination of cash and Common Units, to the Preferred Unitholders instead of issuing Common Units on any Conversion Date," and in the last couple months new management has repeatedly promised to do exactly that.

Timeline:

9/2016 - VWAP Convertibles issued (CCLP price: $10.60)

2/2017 - I start publicly warning in comment streams on Seeking Alpha that CCLP's VWAP convertibles are poisonous (CCLP price: $11.70)

3/2017 - 6 months after the VWAP shares were issued, the CCLP CFO, Mr. Coffie, formally resigned. The current head of finance Michael Moscoso took over at that time. (CCLP price: $9.60)

11/2017 - 14 months after the VWAP shares were issued, the CCLP CEO resigned and was replaced by the new President Owen Serjeant. (CCLP price: $5.50)

7/2018 - I publicly warn about CCLP's VWAP convertibles again in, "Booming Natural Gas Volumes: Compression Companies Profit" (CCLP price: $5.80)

10/2018 - CCLP hired a new VP Ops, Roy McNiven. (CCLP price: $5.50)

12/20/2018 - Company announced dividend cut to 1¢ until Q3 2019 in order to pay off convertibles in cash (CCLP price: $2.26)

12/27/2018 - New CEO purchases shares (CCLP price: $2.14)

1/8/2019 - The last preferred to common conversion, 186.5k common shares of dilution (CCLP price: $2.90)

2/14/2019 - Tetra does continue to get preferred as part of 11% interest PIK feature (10,247 preferred), but that too will eventually be paid off in cash. For now, Compressco is cash poor with way too much opportunity to warrant paying cash where they don't have to (more on this later). (CCLP price: $2.70)

2/27/2019 - CEO reiterates in earnings release and conference call that their will be no more dilution from VWAP convertibles. (CCLP: $3.18)

5/2019 - Tetra Tech (TTI, the CCLP parent) CEO Stu Brightman is set to retire with TTI President Brady Murphy taking over the CEO position. Mr. Brightman will retain his position on the board.

So now with the VWAP poison neutralized, CSI Compressco is free to achieve a more normal valuation based on typical multiples like EV/EBITDA and DCF yield.

New Management is Buying (as am I):

As shown in the timeline above, there is completely new management since the VWAPs convertibles were issued (Sept 2016). These are not the same people who issued those poisonous VWAP shares, indeed I think it likely previous management lost their jobs because of them. Instead new management is doing the right thing, including getting in a few open market purchases a few days after announcing they were going to pay the convertibles off in cash, yet also just before CCLP went into Q4 earnings blackout. These 12/27 & 12/28 dated purchases included insider buys from -- Owen Serjeant (CEO), Michael Moscoso (Head of Finance), Roy McNiven (VP Ops), Christopher Liddle (VP Manufacturing), and Miguel Luna (VP) -- at prices between $2.14 and $2.30.

They are a signal the bottom has likely been reached, the major convertible preferred impediment has been neutralized, and the future is looking bright.

Q4 2018 Earnings Commentary:

Source: Company Earnings Press Releases

Q4 2018 was very strong with a 14% QoQ and 44% YoY increase in EBITDA, and a 48% QoQ and 147% YoY increase in DCF. This was powered by a record $53 million in new equipment sales, something management cautions is probably not repeatable in the next couple quarters. Instead they indicated first quarter 2019 equipment sales would more likely resemble Q2 or Q3 ($32 million on average). That from there those sales would likely pick up in the second half, but that they are currently constrained by an inability to get key components without long lead times. (Utilizing this $32 million in compressor sales assumption, months of backlog goes up to 10 months, a figure consistent with the last two quarters.)

The main negative to this earnings report was a drop in new orders to $18 million. That when coupled with the record $53 million in shipments reduced backlog to $105 million. Management however was pretty clear this is not a reduction in demand, but instead caused by customers spending authorized budgets in Q4, and not having authorization for purchases from the new budget cycle yet. This is consistent with Q4 of last year, when new orders were only $16.7 million.

Looking forward, management hit their guidance in Q4, and is now guiding us to $132.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA, $1.30 in DCF, and $60 million of available free cash flow in 2019. If this ends up being correct, it represents a ridiculously attractive 40% DCF yield on the current $3.15 price. A more reasonable 16% DCF yield would result in an $8 share price (+187%).

I do however think it is possible we will be waiting until quarter or two after distributions resume before we will see those kind of prices. At $136 million in market cap, CCLP is currently flying under the radar for many investors. JP Morgan was on the call, so that could change quite quickly if they decided to promote the stock; however, I wouldn't hold my breath. I would also note should realization of value start to occur here, at $200 million market cap and above CCLP would start to also show up on investors screens, and potentially also be picked up by MLP indexes, funds, and ETFs. This could provide significant additional support, an eventual accelerator on the stocks price.

In the call, management once again indicated they would revisit CCLPs distribution in the latter half of the year. My expectation given the current environment is they will set the new dividend at less than 50% of DCF. That however should still represent a 10% yield on current price growing at more than 10% per year. Stock buybacks are also obviously warranted at these prices; however, management just doesn't have the cash to do so while still fulfilling customer orders and paying of the convertible preferred in cash (itself a form of buyback or less potential dilution).

In fact in order to meet existing customer demand, Compressco had to arrange for the parent, Tetra to indirectly loan them $15 million via a sale leaseback transaction. Tetra agreed to buy 79k HP worth of compressors and lease them back to Compressco. This is a creative solution to Compressco's financing issue. It and more importantly the decision to utilize cash to pay off convertible preferred, is indicative of a parent and new management which is much more supportive of shareholder interests than they had been in the past.

Conclusion:

The compression sector is on fire. CSI Compressco is placing new lease units with 20% ROI's, is expecting 26% - 41% EBITDA growth in 2019, is now doing all the right things by investors, and is very underpriced at less than 6x EV to expected 2019 EBITDA. This is a strong buy for anyone who is OK owning a small cap which won't pay out a meaningful distribution for the next few quarters.

