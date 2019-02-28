McGrath RentCorp's WOW Metric

With the WOW explained, it's prudent to assess whether such a performance in repeatable.

With the WOW identified, it's prudent to determine how McGrath delivered such a performance. Its focus on operating profit through inventory management and effective pricing proved fruitful.

McGrath RentCorp reported 2018 full-year results on February 26th. The WOW metric in the report was fourth quarter EPS which beat analysts' average estimate by a staggering 27%.

The market sometimes views a blow-out earnings report with enthusiasm, sometimes with skepticism and, just as often, with a mix of both. It will be interesting to see what the market does with McGrath RentCorp’s (MGRC) latest release. Source

On February 26th, the business-to-business rental equipment provider reported revenue of $498.3 million, an 8% improvement over 2017. Earnings per share were $3.24 for the full year. This compares to $2.11 in 2017 exclusive of the benefit of tax reform which added $4.20 per share.

The blow-out number from the report was fourth quarter EPS. GAAP earnings of $0.99 per share beat analysts' average estimate of $0.78 by 27% or $0.21. After identifying the WOW, one should, at least, ascertain how.

With third quarter reporting in late October, McGrath had bumped the range on its operating profit to 18% to 21% over 2017 production of $94.74 million. This means the outlook for 2018 was then a range of $111.8 million to $114.64 million. But, McGrath delivered an operating profit increase of 24%. For the year, operating profit as a percentage of total revenue improved over 300 basis points to 23.57% from 20.5% in 2017.

Beyond the WOW and the how, one must decide if it is repeatable now.

Repeatability

From initial investment to the final point of sale or disposal, McGrath measures its performance by return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC). The company measures ROIC as operating profit less taxes divided by total assets less cash and short term operating liabilities. At the start of 2016, McGrath was dissatisfied with its ROIC plummeting to less than 5%. Thus, this focus on operating profit has been intentional. As the books closed on 2018, McGrath's ROIC topped 8%, a marked improvement which can be wholly credited to increases in operating profit.

McGrath operates in three segments - Mobile Modular & Portable Storage, TRS-Ren Telco and Adler Tank Rentals. Mobile Modular & Portable Storage provides temporary office buildings, temporary classrooms and portable storage units. TRS-Ren Telco rents general purpose test equipment and communications test equipment. Adler Tank Rentals provides both solid and liquid containment solutions.

Mobile Modular, the largest segment, contributed 57% of the total revenue and 58% of the total net income. TRS-Ren Telco generated 24% and 28% respectively. Adler Tank Rentals followed with 19% and 14% respectively.

As part of its ROIC focus, McGrath purposely dissected and tweaked its rental transactions relative to profitability factors such as pricing, market, lease term, preparation costs, and commissions. Utilization is a factor of inventory management and effective pricing.

In its largest segment, Mobile Modular, average utilization in 2018 improved to its best mark, 78.2%, since 2008. Adler Tank Rentals also had its best year since 2014 at 59.9%. TRS-Ren Telco's average utilization at 62.7% did slip slightly from 2017. Source

At first glance, one may assume McGrath should simply target returning to its highest average utilization marks. But, it must be acknowledged inventory in each segment has grown in the same time frame. Therefore, 80% utilization on $400 million of inventory is actually a lesser amount of placed inventory than 80% utilization on $800 million of inventory. Source

Applying the average utilization marks to inventory reflects a telling view on McGrath's capture of market share.

Source: Author-created from company data

In two of the three segments, when applying average utilization to the inventory value, McGrath is at its high of the decade. In the Mobile Modular business, the value of the inventory placed in 2018 is 56% greater than the inventory placed in 2008 even though utilization trails 3.8%. For TRS-Ren Telco, the value placed in 2018 exceeds the value in 2012 by just 1.5% yet utilization trails 3.1%. For Adler Tank Rentals, the value is less than 1% behind the value of 2014. As well, the value of the inventory placed for Adler Tank Rentals in 2018 exceeds, by approximately $20 million, the value from 2011 where average utilization is considerably greater at 26.3%.

In addition to the differences in inventory value, pricing improvements on rental transactions also contributed to operating profit improvements. The average monthly rental rate is calculated by “dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period”. The metric reflects the company's success in boosting rental rates on its products. Increased rates may be a reflection of product mix i.e. leasing newer or better quality product or a reflection of bumping rates as leases expire or both. Source

Similar to the trending in average utilization, the Mobile Modular segment experienced the best average monthly rental rates in 2018 since 2008. But, the remaining two segments, Adler Tank Rentals and TRS-Ren Telco, are markedly off the highs of the past decade. For Adler Tank Rentals, this is not surprising considering the downturn in the oil industry. The average monthly rental rate of 3.13% is actually the second lowest rate in ten years and well below the high of 3.94%. For TRS-Ren Telco, the average monthly rental rate in 2018 of 4.33% is the lowest rate set since the high of 5.2% in 2014 when major projects began winding down. McGrath acknowledges this business follows a strong cyclic pattern. The company expects to see demand for communications test equipment to ramp in 2019 and 2020.

Improvements in pricing and increased utilization should drive revenue growth in 2019. McGrath is projecting rental revenues will increase in a range of 6% to 9%. Despite also expecting increases to some expenses, the company is projecting operating profit improvement in a range of 5% to 10%. Source

Taking the projections into consideration, earnings per share in 2019 should fall in a range of $3.30 to $3.45.

When McGrath first projected numbers for 2018, it expected rental revenues to increase in a range of 3% to 5% and operating profit to increase in a range of 8% to 12%. After the first quarter, it increased the operating profit outlook to a range of 11% to 15%. By the third quarter report, the range had been bumped, yet again, to 18% to 21%.

Market drivers in 2019 should be substantially equal to or greater than demand in 2018.

For Mobile Modular, long-term education demand continues to be driven by increasing enrollment numbers and aging (40+ years) buildings.

"We have been experiencing a good funding environment for public school construction, both to facilitate growth and modernize facilities."

Tailwinds in the construction industry are still encouraging.

"The associated builders and contractors have recently reported 67% of contractors are expecting sales increases in 2019 and we have not seen any indicators that it would be different from that so far in our pipeline."

TRS-RenTelco should see growing demand for more bandwidth due to fiber installations and the 5G rollout.

"Most of the 5G work through backhaul and bandwidth expansions, up through the networks and into the towers, but not so much tower work at this point. That 5G bandwidth expansion work, we're actually -- we're capturing work from that."

Also, demand for general test equipment is being driven by several industries, namely Aerospace and Defense and Semiconductors, as well as Telecom.

"We're actively buying equipment to meet demand, and it's gone out on rent."

Adler Tank Rentals should continue to benefit from recovery in the oil and gas industry.

Valuation

With full-year results, McGrath also announced a dividend increase from $1.36 to $1.50 annually. This is McGrath's 28th consecutive year to increase its dividend. At a share price of $50 or below, the yield would top 3%. And, at the midpoint of the above EPS range, or $3.38, the payout ratio falls around 45%. More importantly, McGrath has decidedly broken out of its pattern of $0.02 annual increases established from 2010 to 2017.

As well at a share price equal $50 or below, McGrath would trade at a forward multiple less than 15 on EPS of $3.38. In the past five years, it has traded at an average multiple of 16.6. Though it has outperformed peers, it has also traded at a discount to its peers' average of 23. By its average multiple, when the share price is below $56, McGrath would be considered undervalued.

Summary

My investment club selected McGrath in September, 2017 because it met our GRAVY criteria - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We have not been disappointed and based on what lies ahead, we'd choose to invest again. Sure, it may not be able to repeat its WOW moment in 2019 - the 24% year-over-year increase in operating profit. Then again, stability at Mobile Modular and improvements at TRS-Ren Telco and Adler Tank Rentals could easily drive double-digit growth to operating profit.

In the meantime, McGrath is still a healthy dividend-payer with clear potential for dividend growth. Plus, until the market digests the latest report with its impressive WOW, it still appears undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MGRC.