GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex Off To Promising Start

The Q4 2018 results from GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) illustrated the promise of their Epidiolex product approved for the two childhood epilepsies of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. As my article in January detailed, the international potential of the product has been somewhat overlooked. The product should produce sufficient revenues for the company to flourish until the promise of further pipeline candidates is resolved. Epidiolex approval for tuberous sclerosis complex could be especially important to cement the company's stock valuation. Other drugs also provide rich promise. Further determination on the pipeline should be seen during the course of this year.

Q4 Results

The highlights of the results can be read here. The stock price reacted favourably as key indicators beat forecasts. Revenues were up 66.7% to US$6.7 million, beating analyst estimates by US$1.35 million. GAAP EPS was -US$0.20 beating analyst estimates by US$0.03. The full 8-K can be read here.

Cash in hand is perhaps the most vital factor for GW Pharmaceuticals' progress and for stockholders. A shortage of cash would bring up the possibility of share dilution. Cash and cash equivalents equalled a healthy US$591.5 million as of end-December. This compares to US$354.9 million as of 30/9/2018. At the analyst call, CFO Scott Giacobello gave some further colour on this. He expected operating expenses for the calendar year 2019 (now the financial year) to be between US$395 million and US$425 million. Capex would be between US$30 million and US$40 million.

Apart from the cash situation, the key issues were the progress of epidiolex sales and marketing in the 2 months of the quarter since this began. The company stated there were 4,500 new patient enrolments and over 500 doctors had prescribed patient enrolment forms. Over 150 pharmacy distribution points were now set up. At the analyst call, the company stated that, after the reporting period, in January there had been a further prescription growth of 150% over the December figure. Patients initially start on lower doses to ensure there are no negative reactions, so the amount of epidiolex used per prescription would rise as this process takes place.

Apart from the progress of epidiolex, there were other key indicators to watch. The progress of the sativex product is also taking on increased importance. This oromucasol spray for multiple sclerosis spasticity is approved in 25 countries. Its revenue figures have been somewhat disappointing. Sativex could in the long term increase revenues to an extent not previously factored in by analysts if progress is made in U.S. approvals.

In the USA, the company expects to have the Phase 3 pivotal study up and running in Q4. So, it will be some time before U.S. revenues can be factored in for the product. Chief Medical Officer Volker Knappertz at the analyst call confirmed that the testing emphasis was primarily for spasticity in multiple sclerosis but that studies for 10 other indications were being trialled. He cited the example of how in the U.K., it was being trialled for agitation from dementia patients and Alzheimer's patients. These are large and as yet unmet needs.

Epidiolex Revenues

As my article in December detailed, international potential could be a major determinant on Epidiolex exceeding targeted revenues. In the results summary, the company was very confident of EMA approval in Q2. They re-affirmed that the sales and marketing network was well advanced in their first five target markets in Europe. At the analyst call, COO Chris Tovey emphasised there was already strong awareness of the benefits of CBD for epilepsy amongst health professionals around Europe.

Off-label sales could also be important. There are 3.4 million adult epilepsy sufferers in the USA alone. This compares to the 50,000 suffering from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. Julian Gangolli, President North America, stated at the analyst call:

I think we've always been consistent that over time we're likely to see the adult patients taken up by a larger percentage, probably not the majority."

At this stage, the company did not have the numbers yet for those patients on refractory epilepsies or medical opinion on that. Expanded areas programmes would become clearer as 2019 proceeded.

There had been rumours last week of a shortage of supply of epidiolex for patients. This had caused a slight hit to the stock price. However, at the analyst call, the company stated that these social media rumours were untrue. For some time, the company has been ramping up successfully the manufacturing process of epidiolex. There may be some supply bottlenecks caused by the fact that specialty pharmacies can only supply epidiolex on the back of a doctor's prescription.

The GW Pharmaceuticals Drug Pipeline

Epdiolex for two childhood epilepsy conditions is just the tip of the iceberg. The company's current progress is illustrated below:

Source: GW Pharmaceuticals

The next most likely monetisation candidates for the company are epidiolex for tuberous sclerosis complex and for Rett syndrome. My article in December discussed the promise of these. GW Pharmaceuticals' lead over its possible competitors is key. Zogenix (ZGNX) have had promising tests for their ZX 008 product for childhood epilepsies for instance.

In the results highlights, the company stated that Phase 3 data on tuberous sclerosis complex were expected in Q2. They were also optimistic on the latest indications for their CBDV testing.

Approved Drugs V Natural Cannabis Products

GW Pharmaceuticals bears have warned that the price of Epidiolex will make it uncompetitive in comparison with natural products such as cannabis oil. They have also posited that as medical marijuana becomes more accepted around the world, the attraction of FDA and EMA approved drugs will decline. I believe this is mistaken.

Epidiolex is an oral solution of CBD (cannabidiol), which is the non-psychoactive cannabinoid. It is clinically tested and approved by the FDA for childhood epilepsies. CBD products on the retail market are being used with edibles, as beauty cosmetics, and for vaping. They are popular. In the USA, 33 states have medical marijuana laws and 13 states allow use of CBD oil.

However, authorities are starting to clamp down on them as action by several U.S. states recently shows. The lack of legislated product purity and absence of dosage guidelines is causing concern. Similarly, in the U.K., CBD oil has become popular, in particular, in relation to wellness therapies. Now, the Food Standard Agency there is enforcing a process which could take up to 18 months to test the safety and effectiveness of a specific CBD oil.

Increasingly, people around the world are moving towards a belief in the health benefits of CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) from cannabinoids. Increasingly, authorities around the world are treading cautiously over the side effects even of the non-psychoactive CBD. At present, the zeitgeist is in favour of increased legalization of both recreational and medical cannabis use. This might change in the future though. In that case, the huge number of companies springing to meet various phases of cannabis growth and recreational demand would be hit hard. It has been estimated by the UN that over US$150 billion is spent on cannabis each year, as cited in this report.

Similarly, countries where there is very low tolerance to recreational drugs present an opportunity. For instance, Singapore has one of the harshest anti-cannabis policies of any country. It is hard to foresee medical marijuana ever being a player there. The government did though recently put out a statement that it would look at the use of pharmaceutical products containing cannabinoids for "access to evidence-based medical treatment options." It referred specifically to treatment for seizures and epilepsy. Epidiolex would seem to be the perfect fit for this.

These trends strongly favour drug companies which can bring FDA and EMA approved drugs to market. GW Pharmaceuticals is the lead proponent of these at present. Their drug pipeline is not at the mercy of changes in government legislation or worries by doctors about product purity.

Nemus Bioscience

The long approval process and finances required for GW Pharmaceuticals to bring products to market show how difficult is the process. They provide the company with a protective wall against much of the potential competition.

My article in October last year detailed how Nemus Bioscience (OTCQB:NMUS) could follow a similar path to that of GW Pharmaceuticals. The stock price has doubled as the market sees the potential of the company, as the one-year graph below illustrates:

Source: Charles Schwab

My article also stressed the very high risk nature of such pharmaceutical start-up companies or indeed any companies involve in cannabis-based solutions. The legal and financial difficulties of Insys Therapeutics (INSY) is a salutary tale.

Earlier in February, the Nemus board got approval to change the name of the company, as per this 14C filing. 54% approved the name change to "Emerald Bioscience Inc." in tandem with the company's largest shareholder Emerald Health Sciences Inc., a Vancouver registered private entity. The Board said this was in order to "improve brand recognition." Emerald Health Sciences has built up a portfolio of companies investing in cannabinoid medical research.

February saw the successful raising of US$1.75 million in a private placement by Emerald Health Sciences. The official aim was to advance the portfolio of proprietary biosynthetic cannabinoids into the next stages of development.

Since my October article, there has been further positive news about the company. They have signed an agreement with Pharmaceutical International to develop an eye-drop formulation for glaucoma. Initial testing and development will be undertaken in Australia. That country is becoming increasingly popular for early-stage clinical trials. The Australian government is giving strong support to the process with efficient regulation and standards that are internationally recognised.

The formulation in question is called NB1111 and is a proprietary THC formulation by Nemus. It has been developed in conjunction with the University of Mississippi which is the only government-approved growth and research unit in the country. They partner with Nemus for drug development and patents.

Glaucoma is a growing problem in the world's ageing populations. Nemus illustrate the opportunities as below:

Source: Nemus Bioscience

What is a US$4.8 billion market in 2018 will increase year by year. NB1111's prodrug technology allows for delivery of the active ingredients directly to the cannabinoid receptors.

Apart from glaucoma, the company is specifically targeting dry eye syndrome and alternatives to opioid use. Opioid abuse claims about 50,000 lives each year in the USA. They are also in the testing stage of their NB3111 product aimed at treatment of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Investors should do their own due diligence in what is a high risk area of commercial activity. Does the company have the financial backing and the expertise to bring drugs to market? It does have some of the same promising potential as did GW Pharmaceuticals in their early days.

Conclusion

GW Pharmaceuticals' big success in 2018 was getting epidiolex to market. This year should see continued monetisation of epidiolex for childhood epilepsies both in the USA and overseas. Results so far have been just for the first 2 months of introductory sales. The next couple of quarters will give a better indication of just how strong annual sales are likely to be. This will be key to the stock price going forward.

Standard valuation metrics do not really apply as meaningful revenue is only just beginning for the company. One can usefully look at the market cap which is US$4.2 billion. The consensus amongst analysts is for peak sales of epidiolex for Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet to hit about US$800 million per annum. Market cap at over 5 times peak sales can be regarded as quite high. However, that does not take into account the other potential revenue generators for epidiolex I have outlined in this article, nor the pipeline.

The stock price rose 13% on the Q4 earnings which may be a slight overreaction. Some small pull-back may be on the way. Any such pull-back would, in my opinion, be a good entry point. Positive developments on new approvals and epidiolex revenue figures for Q1 2019 would likely give further immediate upticks to the stock price.

Further drug treatments are likely to be approved or close to approval during the course of this year. Rapid progress on approval of epidiolex for tuberous sclerosis complex could be a strong boost for revenues and market sentiment.

