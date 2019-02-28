Roger Salus: A Contemporary Perspective On Economics (Podcast)

Roger Salus writes what I think is some of the most clear, creative and original economic analyses on Seeking Alpha. In this brief interview (14:18), Salus helps us understand what contributes to making a country more prosperous. He also elaborates on his “two-economy world” thesis – the notion that the world’s most developed economies have become increasingly stratified between those for whom the traditional economy is working and those for whom it is not.
Roger also shares his views on the state of today’s consumer, how college graduates are faring and policy prescriptions that could help correct today’s economic drift.